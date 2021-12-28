ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Tan Gets Candid About Dad Life and JVN Dishes on Marriage as ‘Queer Eye’ Cast Talks Season 6

Extra
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleAntoni Porowski, Bobby Berk, Jonathan Van Ness, Karamo Brown and Tan France are back for...

extratv.com

Comments / 0

Related
imdb.com

Queer Eye Season 6 Trailer: The Fab Five Return To Top Up Your Serotonin

When Netflix's "Queer Eye" reboot premiered in 2018, the heart-warming, gap-bridging series seemed like it could save the world. If not, the makeover series with a focus on inner-beauty at least felt like it was capable of giving the whole world a hug. Now the show is back for its sixth season — the first the Fab Five have filmed since the pandemic began — and the new trailer is already giving our tear ducts a workout.
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Karamo Brown
Person
Antoni Porowski
Person
Bobby Berk
Person
Tan France
Person
Jonathan Van Ness
tvinsider.com

‘Queer Eye’ Takes Over Texas in Official Season 6 Trailer (VIDEO)

The Fab 5 are back and taking over Austin, Texas in the upcoming sixth season of Netflix‘s Queer Eye, premiering on New Year’s Eve. Netflix has dropped the official trailer (watch below) for the new season, which sees hosts Tan France, Karamo Brown, Antoni Porowski, Jonathan Van Ness, and Bobby Berk taking their makeover skills to the Lone Star state to help out the locals.
TEXAS STATE
justjaredjr.com

'Emily In Paris' Cast Host Virtual Holiday Party, Dish On Season 2

The stars of Emily In Paris had a virtual holiday party to celebrate the show’s second season!. Lily Collins, Ashley Park, Lucien Laviscount, Lucas Bravo, Camille Razat, Samuel Arnold, Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu and creator Darren Star all took part from six different cities across the world. During the little party,...
TV SERIES
TODAY.com

Everything you need to know about ‘Queer Eye’ season 6

Get ready to start your New Year’s Eve celebrations by reuniting with the “Fab Five.”. Netflix announced that the Emmy-winning reality series “Queer Eye” will return for its sixth season on Dec. 31. Jonathan Van Ness, Tan France, Karamo Brown, Bobby Berk and Antoni Porowski are...
TV SERIES
CinemaBlend

Ben Affleck Gets Candid About Ending His Marriage To Jennifer Garner And Why He Was Drinking At The Time

It’s been three years since Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner ended their marriage. At the time, the former couple was the center of constant rumors and tabloid stories. It was a lot for not only Garner and Affleck, but seemingly their three children as well. While fans were sad to see the couple break up, the dissolution of their marriage was years in the making, according to the Tender Bar star. The two-time Oscar winner was honest about how the ending of his marriage and his drinking problem was tied together.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marriages#Queer Eye#Jvn Dishes
realitytitbit.com

Why the new Queer Eye theme song is the perfect change for season 6

Queer Eye is back on Netflix after a whole year and a half! Queer Eye fans have been waiting patiently for season 6 to be relaesed and finally, it is set to drop on December 31st, 2021. While many aspects of the show are set to be the same, such...
MUSIC
Collider

'Queer Eye: 9 Tear-Jerker Episodes to Revisit Before the New Season

Netflix’s hit show Queer Eye is coming back for Season 6 on December 31st. To recap, the conceit is that five gay men, all with individual specialties, seek to help out someone (lovingly referred to as a hero) get a new start on their life. The cast includes Antoni Porowski (the food guy), Tan France (the fashion guy), Karamo Brown (the lifestyle/culture guy), Bobby Berk (the interior design guy), and Jonathan Van Ness (the grooming guy) who spend a week with a new hero to assist in making over their lives. This season will be set in Austin, Texas, with previous seasons taking place in Kansas, Missouri, Pennsylvania, Georgia and specials in Australia and Japan. The show has won four consecutive Primetime Emmys for Outstanding Structured Reality Show. It is a reboot of the hit show, Queer Eye for the Straight Guy from Bravo which ran from 2003 - 2007.
TV SERIES
Hypebae

Netflix Debuts Heartwarming 'Queer Eye' Season 6 Trailer

Netflix has released the official trailer of Queer Eye Season 6, which follows the Fab 5’s journey to Texas. The visual kicks off with snippets of clients — a two-step dance instructor not afraid to show cleavage, a cowboy who doesn’t shower half the time and a transgender woman — who are in need of grooming tips or life coaching. The upcoming season will highlight the many challenges residents have faced the past year due to coronavirus, as Karamo Brown states: “2020 was a hard year for all of us.” Tan France adds: “However, it’s a moment to remind ourselves of what really matters to us, which is each other.”
TV SERIES
E! News

This Queer Eye Season 6 Sneak Peek Couldn't Be Sweeter—Literally

Watch: "Queer Eye" New Season: EXCLUSIVE Sneak Peek. In this exclusive clip from Queer Eye's sixth season, premiering Dec. 31 on Netflix, the Fab Five try some delicious donuts at an Austin-based dessert shop called OMG Squee. The visit starts off hilariously, with Jonathan Van Ness requesting a chance to double-fist some donuts.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
France
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Netflix
arcamax.com

Howdy Texas! Here's what we know about the Austin season of 'Queer Eye' premiering soon

AUSTIN, Texas — They've walked among us for months now. Finally, we'll get to see what happened when the "Queer Eye" team came to Austin. Season 6 of the popular Netflix reality show, filmed in Austin, premieres soon. Here's what we know so far about the Fab 5 — grooming expert Jonathan Van Ness, stylist Tan France, foodie Antoni Porowski, designer Bobby Berk and lifestyle coach Karamo Brown — and their time in town.
TEXAS STATE
TODAY.com

‘Queer Eye’ goes to Texas in Season 6

Netflix has dropped a first look at Season 6 of “Queer Eye,” which features a preview of Miranda Lambert’s latest single, “Y’all Means All.” TODAY shares a look.Dec. 28, 2021.
TEXAS STATE
romper.com

Andy Cohen's Mom Said She "Probably Would've Hated" His Wife When He Came Out To Her

Andy Cohen clearly got his sharp sense of humor from his mom Evelyn. No offense to him, but she might even be funnier than the Watch What Happens Live host, and that’s really saying something. Take, for instance, the story of how she reacted when he came out to her in the ‘80s. It was an emotional time for them both, but Evelyn Cohen really knew how to cut through the emotions with a bit of levity. And honesty. And, most importantly, unwavering support.
RELATIONSHIPS
POPSUGAR

Olivia Wilde Discusses Her Decision to Keep Her Harry Styles Relationship Private

Olivia Wilde and Harry Styles are the talk of the town, but don't expect them to talk back: the couple is notoriously private. Olivia addressed the secrecy about her relationship in an interview with Vogue. "It's obviously really tempting to correct a false narrative. But I think what you realize is that when you're really happy, it doesn't matter what strangers think about you," Olivia told the outlet. "All that matters to you is what's real, and what you love, and who you love."
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy