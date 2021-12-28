10 New Restaurants Coming to Las Vegas in 2022

Another year is upon us and it’s time to plan a few resolutions. The big question: where do you plan to eat in 2022? Make a commitment now to book a reservation at the top new restaurants arriving in Las Vegas in the months ahead.

Anima by EDO

Chef Oscar Amado Edo and the team from EDO are opening a new concept at the Gramercy near Summerlin. Expect the same dedication to quality Spanish tapas at Anima by EDO , but with an additional Italian and Asian influence. As always, guests can enjoy their food with classic cocktails and a well-chosen wine selection.

Boss Cafe

The “Cake Boss” himself, Buddy Valastro is expanding his presence on the Las Vegas Strip with a new dining destination at The LINQ. The Boss Cafe will serve Italian-style casual bistro specailties, including pizzas, sandwiches and hand-pulled mozzarella.

Carversteak

photo courtesy of Jeff Green Photography

Finally, Resorts World has a full-fledged steakhouse (although Nicole Brisson has helped fill the void with her incredible steak program at Brezza). Carversteak opens New Year’s Eve weekend with Executive Chef Daniel Ontiveros running the kitchen. Guests will feast on dry-aged American beef and certified Japanese Wagyu in a mid-century modern environment (with a large outdoor bar and patio for when the weather warms up in spring).

Dominique Ansel

The inventor of the cronut® arrives in Las Vegas with an eponymous bakery on the casino floor of Caesars Palace. Dominique Ansel is promising authentic French pastries plus a few inventive recipes, including cookie shots and frozen s’mores.

Emmit’s Las Vegas

NFL legend Emmitt Smith is putting his name behind an expansive new restaurant on the Strip in front of Fashion Show mall. Emmit’s Las Vegas will be a combination of concepts: fine dining on the ground floor, a luxury lounge on the second floor and a rooftop deck for a variety of events and private parties.

Nellie’s Southern Kitchen





The Jonas Brothers are opening their second Nellie’s Southern Kitchen , inspired by the Southern-style cooking of the pop trio’s great-grandmother. The brand originated in South Carolina, and now arrives at the MGM Grand, serving biscuits and gravy, fried chicken and other renewed takes on American comfort food.

Ole Red

After opening locations in Nashville and other parts of the country, Blake Shelton’s Ole Red comes to Las Vegas with a four-story space at Bally’s Grand Bazaar Shops. The bar and restaurant will showcase live country music on two stages, including a rooftop deck, with a full menu that includes fried pickles and green tomatoes, “spacos” (spam tacos) and “Redneck Nachos.”

Pepper Club

Tood English is opening the Pepper Club as the signature dining spot of the celebrity chef’s new 74-room English Hotel in the Downtown Arts District. Little information has been released so far, but guests can expect fresh seafood (including sushi and oysters) in a stylish lounge setting.

RPM Italian

photo courtesy of RPM Italian

Celebrity couple Giuliana and Bill Rancic are putting their names behind a modern, sophisticated Italian restaurant in a secluded corner inside the Forum Shops at Caesars. RPM Italian will serve contemporary takes on Pasta Carbonara, Squid Ink Spaghetti and other dishes with a deep lineup of wine and cocktails.

Wakuda

Michelin-starred chef Tetsuya Wakuda built his reputation in Sydney and Singapore, but now comes to Las Vegas with a self-titled restaurant at the Venetian. Wakuda Las Vegas takes over the elegant Morels space in the Palazzo tower in partnership with John Kunkel’s 50 Eggs Hospitality, promising a “pure focus” on upscale Japanese cuisine.