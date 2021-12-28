ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
White Oak, TX

White Oak High School senior killed in accident

By Patrick Cunningham
 1 day ago

WHITE OAK, Texas (KETK) – A White Oak High School student was killed late Monday after some kind of accident, according to a statement released by Principal Donna Jennings.

The student was identified as Tiffani Tant, who was a senior. It is unclear as of this writing what type of accident she was involved in.

Tant was a member of the Regiment of Roughnecks Band and was an officer in the Future Farmers of America.

“We are heartbroken for her family, our student body and staff.”

Donna Jennings, White Oak High School Principal

Grief counselors will be made available for students and faculty members once they return from the Christmas break.

