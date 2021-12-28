ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

3 Ultra-Cheap Stocks to Buy Right Now

By David Jagielski
The Motley Fool
The Motley Fool
 1 day ago

There's a lot of uncertainty heading into 2022 as to how strong the stock market will be. Interest rate increases could put pressure on the equity markets as investors may shift to safer investment options (e.g., the bond market).

One way you can minimize your exposure to that risk is by focusing on value. And three stocks that look incredibly cheap right now are Viatris (NASDAQ: VTRS) , Best Buy (NYSE: BBY) , and AT&T (NYSE: T) . All three are in negative territory this year while the S&P 500 has soared 28%, but here's why buying them now could be a great move.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3umjiM_0dXVKZF100

Image source: Getty Images.

1. Viatris

Viatris is a relatively new stock, having spun out from healthcare giant Pfizer last year. With the company holding off-patent and generic brands, this isn't the type of business that is particularly attractive to growth investors who may be looking for more innovative companies.

But Viatris is by no means stagnant as the U.S. Food and Drug Administration in July approved Semglee , an insulin drug which is a biosimilar and can be taken as an alternative to Lantus (an insulin drug that Sanofi makes and is among its top-selling products). Viatris also has other biosimilars in its pipeline that are in phase 3 trials or later in multiple therapeutic areas. And so there's still plenty of growth on the horizon for the healthcare company .

The bad news is that Viatris has incurred a $1.9 billion loss on revenue of $17.2 billion over the trailing 12 months. However, in its most recent quarterly results (for the period ended Sept. 30), it posted a profit of $312 million, and analysts are bullish that it will remain profitable.

Meanwhile, the stock trades at a forward price-to-earnings (P/E) multiple of less than four. That's incredibly cheap compared to Pfizer, where investors are paying a multiple of 14 times future profits for its stock. Viatris expects to achieve synergies of at least $1 billion by 2023 through restructuring efforts, up from $500 million this year, which will help to strengthen its bottom line.

For long-term investors, there's lots of value here and Viatris looks to be a bargain buy right now.

2. Best Buy

For shoppers, Best Buy has been a popular go-to retailer during the pandemic. Through the first three quarters of fiscal 2022 (ended Oct. 31), the company generated $35.4 billion in revenue, up 16.7% from the same time a year ago. It also posted a $1.8 billion profit, up an impressive 86.2% over last year.

The problem is that many analysts are concerned now that supply-chain issues could impact next quarter's numbers and that the business may need to offer more discounts to lure in customers who are shifting their spending to such areas as travel and entertainment. While its full-year comparable sales growth will be between 10.5% and 11.5% this year, Best Buy anticipates that for the latest quarter growth may not be any higher than 1% and may even be negative.

Shares of the company crashed more than 12% on news of the earnings results and uninspiring forecast. But given Best Buy's mammoth growth in profit, there's plenty of room for the business to take a hit on margins (and a dip in sales) and still deliver strong numbers. At a forward P/E of less than 10, the stock looks like a bargain compared to big-box retailer Walmart , which is trading at a multiple of 22.

3. AT&T

The third bargain on this list is telecom stock AT&T. There's no shortage of bearishness around the business as it has been undergoing some significant changes of late. It is abandoning WarnerMedia, which it acquired in 2016. That business will now be combining with Discovery (the deal is expected to close in the middle of next year), and investors who own AT&T today will receive shares of the new entity. In August, AT&T announced that it completed the spinoff of its video business, DirecTV, to private equity firm TPG Capital.

While it may sound bad for the company to be shedding so many pieces of its business, in the long run it could well be beneficial for AT&T. Its core communications business is solid and for the quarter ended Sept. 30, it generated an operating profit of $7.1 billion. That's more than triple the $2 billion profit that WarnerMedia contributed during that time. And the company's video business generated just $374 million.

AT&T's stock is down around its 52-week low and is trading at a forward P/E of about 7.4 (vs. 10 for rival Verizon ). But once the economy is back to operating in full force (e.g., traveling at pre-pandemic levels), AT&T's business could look much stronger than it does today. Becoming a leaner organization can make this a much more attractive investment for the long haul, especially with how cheap shares of the company are right now.

10 stocks we like better than Viatris Inc.
When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor , has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Viatris Inc. wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of December 16, 2021

David Jagielski has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool owns and recommends Best Buy. The Motley Fool recommends Discovery (C shares), Verizon Communications, and Viatris Inc. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy .

Comments / 0

Related
Motley Fool

3 No-Brainer Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy for 2022

Several Buffett stocks are on track to outperform the S&P 500 this year. But this Fool has her eyes on a couple of underperformers that could stun the market in 2022. A quick look at the top 10 stocks that legendary investor Warren Buffett owns through his company, Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.A)(NYSE:BRK.B), reveals that seven of them gained at least 25% in 2021, five at least 35%, and the top performer almost 48%, as of this writing. The S&P 500 index, in comparison, is up 27% so far this year. While Berkshire owns a large number of stocks and not just these 10, these numbers show why so many investors follow Buffett's stock-picking style, or often simply buy the stocks he does.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stock#At T Now#Best Buy#Ultra Cheap Stocks#At T#Getty Images#Semglee#Lantus
Motley Fool

If You'd Invested $5,000 in Amazon in 2015, This Is How Much You Would Have Today

Amazon’s stock has risen nearly 1,000% since the beginning of 2015. AWS sparked the company’s second growth spurt. Amazon might not replicate those gains over the next seven years, but it’s still a rock-solid investment. Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) has generated massive multibagger gains since its initial public offering...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

This Stock Yields Over 8% and Could Be Worth a Look

Mortgage REITs are known for their high dividend yields, but they aren't right for all investors, and some are a little too risky for most. However, Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) might be worth a closer look for income-seekers. In this Fool Live video clip, recorded on Dec. 10, Fool.com contributor Matt Frankel, CFP®, discusses why this commercial mortgage lender could be a good combination of income and safety.
MARKETS
Benzinga

5 Stocks To Watch For December 29, 2021

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:. Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ: CALM) reported weaker-than-expected earnings for its second quarter on Tuesday. Cal-Maine Foods shares dropped 7.7% to $35.35 in the after-hours trading session. Wall Street expects FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: FCEL) to report a quarterly loss at...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sanofi
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Stock Market
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Walmart
NewsBreak
U.S. Stocks
Motley Fool

These 3 Dow Stocks Are Set To Soar in 2022's First Half and Beyond

The $1 trillion infrastructure bill paves the way for construction growth. Virtual branded shoes and apparel could lead to real-money purchases. Consumers of a leading media giant will soon feel the force of the metaverse. The Dow Jones Industrial Average includes multiple companies that stand out as a strong fit...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Is Costco Stock Too Expensive for 2022?

Costco boasts a membership retention rate of over 90% in the U.S. and Canada. Costco has surpassed 60 million membership households worldwide. According to several valuation metrics, Costco's stock is trading at its highest levels in the last five years. Since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic, Costco (NASDAQ:COST) has...
MARKETS
MarketRealist

Overvalued Stocks To Steer Clear of in the New Year

The S&P 500 looks set to close high this year, ending with double-digit returns, and market valuations are running above historical averages. However, some of stocks look overvalued. Here are the three most overvalued stocks of 2021. Article continues below advertisement. Whereas there's no set yardstick for calling stocks overvalued,...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

The Motley Fool

Alexandria, VA
150K+
Followers
73K+
Post
69M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1993 by brothers Tom and David Gardner, The Motley Fool helps millions of people attain financial freedom through our website, podcasts, books, newspaper column, radio show, and premium investing services.

 https://www.fool.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy