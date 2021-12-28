ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

Coronavirus: Study suggests virus lingers in organs for months

By Lauren Silver, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WSB Radio
WSB Radio
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VnaDb_0dXVKQIU00

A study by the National Institutes of Health (NIH) found that even in people who have asymptomatic or mild cases of COVID-19, the virus continues to exist and cause an infection for months.

The study, described as the most comprehensive analysis of the way COVID-19 works to date, found that the coronavirus that causes COVID-19 spreads within days from the airways to the heart, brain, and nearly every organ in the body, where it may stay for months, Fortune reported.

The study involved autopsies on 44 patients who died after contracting COVID-19 during the first year of the pandemic in the United States. The study showed that there was persistent SARS-CoV-2 RNA in multiple parts of the body for as long as 230 days after symptoms began, Fortune reported.

NIH COVID-19 Study by National Content Desk on Scribd

While most of the infection was localized to the lungs and airway, researchers found the virus spread throughout the entire body, including the brain, eyes, muscles, skin and gastrointestinal systems, The Hill reported.

The findings and techniques in the study have not yet been reviewed by independent scientists, and mostly rely on data from deadly COVID-19 cases, not people who have had long COVID-19, Bloomberg reported.

The study was released in manuscript form and is under review for publication in the journal Nature.

More coronavirus pandemic coverage:

>> Coronavirus: How long between exposure to the virus and the start of symptoms?

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
scitechdaily.com

Two Common Over-the-Counter Compounds Reduce COVID-19 Virus Replication by 99% in Early Testing

A pair of over-the-counter compounds has been found in preliminary tests to inhibit the virus that causes COVID-19, University of Florida Health researchers have found. The combination includes diphenhydramine, an antihistamine used for allergy symptoms. When paired with lactoferrin, a protein found in cow and human milk, the compounds were found to hinder the SARS-CoV-2 virus during tests in monkey cells and human lung cells.
CANCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Organs#Autopsies#Coronavirus Pandemic#Nih#Fortune#Hill#Bloomberg#Cox Media Group
wsau.com

Covid Shot Irreversible and Potentially Permanently Damaging to Children

As discussed on the WI Morning News today, Dr. Robert Malone, immunologist, virologist, top researcher and inventor of the mRNA vaccine technology is speaking out to warn parents against Covid shots for children. Over 16,000 physicians and medical scientists around the world signed a declaration publicly declaring that healthy children...
KIDS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Virus
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Washington Post

British vaccine developer Sarah Gilbert says next pandemic ‘could be worse’ than coronavirus

The world should do more now to prepare for future pandemics, said Sarah Gilbert, one of the inventors of the Oxford-AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine. “This will not be the last time a virus threatens our lives and our livelihoods,” Gilbert said as she delivered the 44th Richard Dimbleby Lecture, an annual address by an influential figure that will be aired Monday on the BBC. Gilbert is a professor of vaccinology at Oxford University. “The truth is, the next one could be worse. It could be more contagious, or more lethal, or both.”
PHARMACEUTICALS
The US Sun

How long does coronavirus last in your system?

CORONAVIRUS continues to spread across the US, with more than 189,700 confirmed cases nationwide. The deadly virus is highly infectious due to its incubation period as well as how easily it is transmitted. ⚠️ Read our coronavirus live blog for the latest news & updates. Here is what you...
PUBLIC HEALTH
CNET

Omicron update today: Variant now in 30 states, symptoms, vaccine and booster protection

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites. As the omicron variant of the COVID-19 virus spreads across the US, scientists are piecing together a picture of how easily the virus can pass from one person to another and evade protection provided by the primary vaccine doses of Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Freethink

This chewing gum traps the coronavirus

University of Pennsylvania researchers have developed a chewing gum that may help reduce the spread of COVID-19 by neutralizing viruses inside the mouth. ACE2 in the hole: A protein called ACE2 plays a pivotal role in the spread of COVID-19. It’s found on the outside of many cells in our bodies, and the coronavirus’ spike protein binds to it to gain entry to those cells — if the spike protein is a key, ACE2 is the lock.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Fortune

Scientists recommend COVID booster shots after 4 studies show vaccines may be less effective against the Omicron variant

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. Four independent studies have found that people who received two vaccine doses produced fewer virus-fighting antibodies after exposure to the Omicron variant than they did after exposure to other variants, indicating that current vaccine programs may offer weaker immunity against the new COVID-19 strain as it spreads around the globe.
SCIENCE
USC News

COVID-19 may have spread faster in the U.S. because the first symptom was cough

The strain of COVID-19 virus that was circulating in the United States and Europe during the first wave of the pandemic may have been particularly infectious because the most common first symptom was likely a cough, according to a study led by researchers from the USC Dornsife College of Letters, Arts and Science.
SCIENCE
WSB Radio

WSB Radio

Atlanta, GA
29K+
Followers
46K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

News 95-5 and AM 750 WSB radio for Atlanta's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wsbradio.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy