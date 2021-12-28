ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, SC

12 cars for 12 days of Christmas: Mechanic gifts vehicles to those who need them

By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
 1 day ago
Eliot Middleton has played Santa’s mechanic this holiday season, passing his blessings to those who need them.

Middleton is a restaurant owner and a mechanic in Charleston, South Carolina.

Over the past few months, he has been working on cars that become life-changing gifts for people who don’t have a vehicle of their own.

“They now know that there’s somebody in the community that was looking out for them and cared for them to be able to carry on,” Middleton told CBS News.

CBS featured Middleton’s story earlier this year and his quest struck a chord with strangers who donated dozens of cars that Middleton then fixed up and gave away — 12 cars were gifted for the 12 days of Christmas.

The car giveaway wasn’t the first time Middleton helped his community.

He also held a food drive in 2019 through his Village to Village Foundation. That was when the inspiration to give vehicles away hit him, WCBD reported.

“There was a food drive that I held back in Andrews (South Carolina) in 2019 and just seeing the need for folks that could not make it to the food drive because of the lack of transportation, I just felt that I could still use my hands to make something work in the industry that I left from to be able to still help some folks in need,” he told WCBD.

Middleton, according to his GoFundMe page, has been working on the repairs in his backyard. He’s now trying to set up a shop so he can work on the cars in a garage.

