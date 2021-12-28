ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

'Matrix' Resurrects HBO Max Weekend, Third-Highest Same-Day Streamer To Date

By Joe Mandese
mediapost.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the article“The Matrix Resurrections” was watched by 2.8 million HBO Max households between its Wednesday, Dec. 22 debut through its...

www.mediapost.com

Comments / 0

Related
cbslocal.com

Netflix’s Most Watched Movie Of All Time

(CNN) — Dwayne Johnson has reason to break out his Teremana and end 2021 with a toast. His latest movie, “Red Notice,” is now the most watched movie in Netflix history, according to the streaming giant. “Red Notice” brought in 328.8 million viewing hours, Netflix reports, topping the previous record...
MOVIES
shortlist.com

Netflix just canceled one of its biggest shows after just one season

Netflix is notorious for cancelling shows before they have time to prove themselves - and it’s just done it again with one of its biggest series of the year. Cowboy Bebop, the live-action adaptation of the successful anime, was meant to be another mega-sized sci-fi hit for Netflix. The streaming giant spent some $1.5 million on one promo campaign for the thing, but the show was released to mixed reviews. We actually think it’s worth a watch, with John Cho having fun as Spike Spiegel, but it’s not the adaptation some fans wanted.
TV SERIES
Popculture

Ryan Reynolds' Worst Movie Just Hit HBO Max

HBO Max subscribers just got treated to a Ryan Reynolds-starring film, though the most recent addition to the streaming library may not be much to celebrate. While the actor is known for his roles in films like Dead Pool, Free Guy, and Red Notice it is another far less critically-acclaimed film of his that just made its way to HBO Max – R.I.P.D., the 2013 supernatural action-comedy regarded as the worst film of Reynold's career.
MOVIES
thedallasnews.net

Spider-Man No Way Home Streaming Free online: How to watch

Marvel's Movie!! Here are options for downloading or watching Spider-Man: No Way Home streaming the full movie online for free on 123movies & Reddit, including where to watch the anticipated movie at home. Is Spider-Man: No Way Home available to stream? Is watching Spider-Man: No Way Home on Disney Plus, HBO Max, Netflix or Amazon Prime? Yes we have found an authentic streaming option/service. Details on how you can watch Spider-Man: No Way Home for free throughout the year are described below.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hbo Max#Streamer#The Matrix
CinemaBlend

After Matrix Resurrections And Marvel Issued An Ultimatum, Star Chose To Work With Keanu Reeves

From appearing in Star Wars: The Force Awakens to her time on TV shows like Game of Thrones and Iron Fist, Jessica Henwick has collected some major franchise/property cred. That list is about to get longer too, as she’s starring alongside Keanu Reeves in next month’s The Matrix Resurrections. However, in order to take part in the fourth Matrix movie, Henwick had to turn down the opportunity to audition for one of the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s latest movies, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.
TV SHOWS
Popculture

Ben Affleck's New Movie Going Straight to Streaming After Being Pulled From Theatrical Slate

One of Ben Affleck's next movies will only be released on streaming platforms after Disney pulled the project from its release schedule earlier this month. Deep Water, an erotic thriller co-starring No Time to Die star Ana de Armas, was scheduled to open in theaters on Jan. 14. It was directed by Fatal Attraction filmmaker Adrian Lynne and is based on a Patricia Highsmith novel.
MOVIES
IndieWire

Keanu Reeves Doesn’t Care If You Watch ‘Matrix 4’ on HBO Max: ‘Sure, Stream It If You Have To’

Not all talent affiliated with Warner Bros.’ 2021 film slate was too keen when the studio announced that its entire run for this year would go day-and-date in theaters and on HBO Max. “Tenet” director Christopher Nolan blasted the window-shattering shakeup and expressed disbelief, while “Dune” director Denis Villeneuve wrote an op-ed bemoaning Warner Bros.’ triumph of corporate allegiance over a love for cinema and audiences. Well, “The Matrix Resurrections” star Keanu Reeves isn’t as passionate about the matter. As revealed in a new interview with The Guardian, the actor is perfectly fine with audiences streaming the movie. After the interviewer implied...
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Warner Bros.
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Movies
ETOnline.com

How to Watch Eternals on Disney Plus

2021 has been a big year for Marvel with the release of Black Widow, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, and now, the latest chapter in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Eternals. The new superhero film premiered exclusively in theaters back in November, but soon the star-packed roster of new Eternals characters is coming to Disney+.
MOVIES
Harper's Bazaar

Here's Everything Coming to Netflix in January 2022

It's time to kick off the new year with exciting new specials, shows, and films arriving on Netflix next month. Landing on Netflix January 5 is 2004's Rebelde, the Mexican predecessor to Gossip Girl, which follows the antics of music students at the Elite Way School. Netflix is also releasing a TikTok reality show, Hype House, on January 7, as well as part one of Season 4 of its popular crime drama Ozark on January 21. Season 3 of Too Hot to Handle drops January 19, revealing a new batch of contestants for the show's monthlong abstinence challenge (they filmed back-to-back with those from Season 2). And come January 28, see Kristen Bell star in The Woman in the House Across the Street from the Girl in the Window, a parody of the Netflix original 2021 thriller The Woman in the Window.
THEATER & DANCE
bubbleblabber.com

HBO MAX Reveals Adult Animation Lineup For January 2022

HBO MAX had an interesting 2021. New original series like The Prince and Seth Rogen’s Santa Inc caused all sorts of controversy, while Ten Year Old Tom vies for animated series of the year. The year 2022 kicks off with a slew, and I mean a slew, of DC Animated films which will be important because the future of whenever The Boondocks reboot is going to show up is looking murky for this upcoming year. One new original series that was revealed yesterday, the animated adaptation of Legion of Superheroes TV Show from Brian Michael Bendis. The series is currently in development for HBO MAX, so it may take a bit. In any event, check out links below to reviews.
TV SERIES
Inverse

You need to watch the most underappreciated on HBO Max ASAP

Sci-fi visionaries, the Wachowskis have made a seismic impact on American pop cinema since The Matrix hit theaters in 1999. The directors are inclined toward grand and personal flights of fancy that few filmmakers operating at their budget level can claim to match. At the same time, they are recombination...
TV & VIDEOS
thestreamable.com

WarnerMedia CEO Highlights Learnings From Same-Day Releases, Ad-Supported HBO Max, and Streaming Sports

WarnerMedia CEO Jason Kilar might be one of the most hated men in Hollywood, but he’s beloved almost everywhere else. That’s because he made the call to dump the entire 2021 Warner Bros. slate on HBO Max the same day the films debuted in theaters. The move infuriated filmmakers, but lit a fuse under the HBO Max rocket. From “Wonder Woman 1984” to “The Matrix Resurrections”, movie fans have been able to enjoy an entire year of blockbusters from their couches.
TV & VIDEOS
geekspin.co

What time does the new Matrix movie come out on HBO Max?

The fourth and newest entry to The Matrix franchise is coming this month — though at a pretty late time. Unlike what it did for Dune, HBO won’t be releasing The Matrix Resurrections early. Though it’s pretty common for the streaming platform to launch new titles at odd times, it sometimes ignored this for some major releases like Dune and Wonder Woman.
TV & VIDEOS
The Verge

The Matrix Resurrections won’t hit HBO Max until 3AM ET on December 22nd

Bad news, Matrix fans: Warner Bros. isn’t going to be releasing The Matrix Resurrections early on HBO Max like it did for Dune. Instead, the highly anticipated fourth film in The Matrix franchise will make its streaming debut on December 22nd at 3:01AM ET / 12:01AM PT — meaning you’ll either have to stay up pretty late to catch the movie when it first comes out or (more sensibly) wait until Wednesday night.
TV & VIDEOS
Deadline

HBO Max Dates Steven Soderbergh’s Thriller ‘KIMI’, Sci-Fi Comedy ‘Moonshot’ & High School Pic ‘The Fallout’

Steven Soderbergh’s original thriller KIMI, starring Zoë Kravitz (The Batman), will stream exclusively on HBO Max beginning February 10, Warner Bros. Pictures announced today. The film from New Line Cinema and HBO Max watches as an agoraphobic Seattle tech worker uncovers evidence of a crime. David Koepp penned the script, with Byron Bowers (No Sudden Move), Jaime Camil (Schmigadoon), Erika Christensen (Traffic), Derek DelGaudio (Derek DelGaudio’s In & Of Itself), Robin Givens (Riverdale), Charles Halford (Logan Lucky), Devin Retray (Side Effects), Jacob Vargas (The 33) and Rita Wilson (the Mamma Mia! films) rounding out the cast. Koepp also produced alongside Soderbergh’s frequent collaborator Michael Polaire....
MOVIES
thestreamable.com

How to Get Free Trial of HBO Max to Stream The Matrix 4

The Matrix Resurrections, the fourth Matrix film, is hitting theaters of December 22nd, but you will be able to stream it on HBO Max, the exact same day. But for those that thought they were going to be able to watch directly from HBO Max with a Free Trial, unfortunately you’re out-of-luck. The free trial was discontinued in December, but you can still get one if sign-up through Hulu.
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy