NFL

Jaylen ‘Penguin’ Waddle, Miami Dolphins’ Wide Receiver [Photos]

By Zuliesuivie
 2 days ago

Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty


Jaylen Waddle, Miami Dolphin’s Wide Receiver has made record history.

Straight from Alabama, Waddle was a first-round pick (sixth overall) by the Dolphins in the 2021 NFL.

Prior to beating the New Orleans saints, Waddle missed the Dolphins’ previous game due to COVID restrictions but then returned like a wrecking ball with 10 receptions for 92 yards and one touchdown against the Saints.

Jaylen Waddle Brings Miami Dolphins to 7th Straight Victory

Waddle has broken the Miami rookie receiving yard record with 941 yards, originally held by Chris Chambers with 883 yards in 2001. With 2 more games left for the season, It’s expected for him to pass the 1000 yard marker before the end of the season.

“As far as importance, I wouldn’t say it’s like something I got my mind focused on. I’m all for it as long as it comes with some wins. It would obviously be pretty cool, cause NFL is a special league so anything in this league to have a record in is always big.”

Jaylen Waddle also became very popular for his penguin touchdown dance, hence the name Waddle. Jaylen Waddle uses penguin waddle celebration dance after every Touchdown he makes.

Meet Jaylen ‘Penguin’ Waddle:
1. Jaylen Waddle, Giants at Dolphins

Source:Getty

2. Miami Dolphins v New York Jets

3. Jaylen Waddle, Carolina Panthers v Miami Dolphins

Source:Getty

7. Jaylen ‘Penguin’ Waddle Touchdown Dance

NFL
NFL
NFL
NFL
#American Football#Miami Dolphin#Wide Receiver#Covid#Straight Victory Waddle#Giants#Carolina Panthers#Miami Dolphins
NFL
NFL
NFL
NFL
NFL
NFL
