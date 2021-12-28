Jeannie Mai and Jeezy Host “Shower of Love” for Their First Child

Jeannie Mai and Jeezy celebrated their soon-to-be arrival with a second baby shower.

The theme of this shower was Winter Wonderland.

The shower was held at the couple’s home. Videos posted on Jeannie Mai’s Instagram show both families dancing, eating, taking photos.

The couple have yet to reveal the baby’s name so for now it is Baby Sno.

What is the flyest baby shower you have ever attended?

