Unit 2 to offer rapid COVID testing

Robinson Unit 2 will start the new year with a new way of testing students and staff for the coronavirus.

According to information sent to parents by Superintendent Josh Quick and Unit 2’s school nurses, the district is partnering with the University of Illinois to test for COVID-19 infection using U of I’s rapid “SHIELD Test.”

The non-invasive test is voluntary and free to all students and staff and is at no cost to the district.

SHIELD testing is expected to start the week of Jan. 17.

Unit 2 will now be able to offer other testing options including a “Test to Stay” program and symptomatic testing.

“Test to Stay” allows individuals in close contact to participate in SHIELD testing on specific days. If test results are negative, the individual is not required to be excluded from in-person instruction. The additional testing options will be available only to students who are signed up for the weekly screening testing.

The tests are intended to quickly identify infected persons who are asymptomatic and without known or suspected exposure to the coronavirus, thus preventing further transmission.

The saliva-based RT-PCR testing is provided to participating schools by the Illinois Department of Public Health and SHIELD Illinois.

Parents must give consent for students to be tested. Participants receive a free SHIELD diagnostic test for the COVID-19 virus conducted by collecting saliva. A third-party medical agency will facilitate and administer SHIELD testing. Testing will be conducted at least once a week per current Centers for Disease Control recommendations.

Participants receive their results online. School nurses, IDPH and Crawford County Health Department will receive copies of results.

In the case of positive results, parents are urged to contact their children’s doctor immediately to review the test results and discuss next steps. Students who test positive must be excluded from in-person learning

according to local health department guidelines.