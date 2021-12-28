ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Robinson, IL

Unit 2 to offer rapid COVID testing

By By Randy Harrison
Robinson Daily News
Robinson Daily News
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uRUeW_0dXVHsi500

Robinson Unit 2 will start the new year with a new way of testing students and staff for the coronavirus.
According to information sent to parents by Superintendent Josh Quick and Unit 2’s school nurses, the district is partnering with the University of Illinois to test for COVID-19 infection using U of I’s rapid “SHIELD Test.”
The non-invasive test is voluntary and free to all students and staff and is at no cost to the district.
SHIELD testing is expected to start the week of Jan. 17.
Unit 2 will now be able to offer other testing options including a “Test to Stay” program and symptomatic testing.
“Test to Stay” allows individuals in close contact to participate in SHIELD testing on specific days. If test results are negative, the individual is not required to be excluded from in-person instruction. The additional testing options will be available only to students who are signed up for the weekly screening testing.
The tests are intended to quickly identify infected persons who are asymptomatic and without known or suspected exposure to the coronavirus, thus preventing further transmission.
The saliva-based RT-PCR testing is provided to participating schools by the Illinois Department of Public Health and SHIELD Illinois.
Parents must give consent for students to be tested. Participants receive a free SHIELD diagnostic test for the COVID-19 virus conducted by collecting saliva. A third-party medical agency will facilitate and administer SHIELD testing. Testing will be conducted at least once a week per current Centers for Disease Control recommendations.
Participants receive their results online. School nurses, IDPH and Crawford County Health Department will receive copies of results.
In the case of positive results, parents are urged to contact their children’s doctor immediately to review the test results and discuss next steps. Students who test positive must be excluded from in-person learning
according to local health department guidelines.

Comments / 0

Related
ABC7 Chicago

What to know about rapid COVID at-home tests as demand for testing surges

WASHINGTON -- President Joe Biden plans to announce on Tuesday that his administration will distribute 500 million free at-home rapid tests to Americans beginning in January to combat the surging omicron variant. Americans will be able to request the tests through a website that will launch next month and they...
PUBLIC HEALTH
CNET

Free at-home DIY rapid COVID test kits: Here's how and when you can get yours

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites. Soon, millions of Americans with private health insurance will be able to get reimbursed for rapid COVID-19 test kits they buy to use at home. President Joe Biden announced the plan during a press briefing Dec. 2. That means at-home test kits -- which can easily cost $25 apiece -- will essentially be free when people claim the reimbursement through their insurance.
PUBLIC HEALTH
FraminghamSOURCE

City Announces Plans To Distribute Rapid COVID Tests

The following is a press release from the City of Framingham. Framingham, MA – The City of Framingham will begin to distribute 10,000 iHealth Labs over-the-counter at-home rapid antigen test kits (two tests per kit) from the Baker-Polito Administration with an emphasis on increasing testing access for residents who are facing financial hardship.
FRAMINGHAM, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
Local
Illinois Coronavirus
Local
Illinois Health
Robinson, IL
Education
City
Robinson, IL
Local
Illinois Education
WBAL Radio

Where to get COVID-19 test kits in Maryland

As coronavirus cases and hospitalizations continue to rise in Maryland, some local health departments are providing COVID-19 rapid testing kits. VACCINE INFO | TRACKING THE NUMBERS | LATEST COVID-19 NEWS | SEE STATE MAP AND INFO | CDC WEBSITE | LISTEN LIVE. Below is information on where to find COVID-19...
MARYLAND STATE
The Independent

Covid contact: Double vaccinated will have to take daily lateral flow tests

People who have been double-vaccinated are to be told to take daily lateral flow tests for a week after coming into contact with a coronavirus case.The new measure comes into effect on Tuesday, and applies to all variants of Covid-19, the Department for Health and Social Care (DHSC) said, with those who test positive or develop symptoms forced to self-isolate.It replaces the requirement for all omicron contacts to self-isolate for 10 days, in what the DHSC labelled an attempt to reduce pressures on people’s everyday lives which will help to identify asymptomatic cases and monitor the virus’s spread.Government disease...
PUBLIC HEALTH
buzzfeednews.com

This Is What You Should Know Before Taking A Rapid COVID Test

This week, President Joe Biden announced that the US government is buying 500 million at-home COVID tests for the nation. If you’ve tried to buy or get a COVID test lately, you may have found long lines, empty shelves, and a frustrating lack of availability in general. This is...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Invasive Test#Covid#Diagnostic Test#Rt#Idph
newyorkcitynews.net

Biden unveils plan to deal with Omicron cases; rapid at-home COVID tests, more troops for hospitals

By Reena BhardwajWashington [US], December 22 (ANI): With COVID-19 cases again surging in the US because of the omicron variant, President Joe Biden unveiled new plans to increase support for hospitals, improving access to COVID-19 testing through hundreds of millions of rapid at-home tests and expanding the availability of vaccines that can reduce the risks from the Omicron variant. The president also appealed to the people to get vaccinated to protect themselves from the virus.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Department of Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
The Independent

Eight things you should do to beat omicron Covid variant, according to Dr Fauci

Amid increasing concerns about the spread of the omicron variant of Covid-19, America’s top infectious disease expert Anthony Fauci has listed steps that may help prevent infection.The director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases recommended eight steps at a White House Covid-19 response team briefing on Tuesday, including getting vaccinated, getting a booster shot if already vaccinated, using masks, avoiding crowds, gathering outdoors as much as possible, maintaining physical distancing, getting tested and isolating if tested positive for Covid-19.“These things we have been doing, we need to keep doing them,” he said.Dr Fauci’s recommendations came a...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Robinson Daily News

Robinson Daily News

Robinson, IL
354
Followers
107
Post
34K+
Views
ABOUT

302 S. Cross St., Robinson, IL 62454 (618) 544-2101

 https://roblawnews.com/robinson

Comments / 0

Community Policy