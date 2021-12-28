ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CDC recommends shorter COVID isolation, quarantine

U.S. health officials are shortening isolation restrictions for Americans who catch the coronavirus.

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention officials have changed their recommendation from ten to five days.

They also shortened the time that close contacts need to quarantine.

The CDC says the new guidelines are in keeping with growing evidence that people with the coronavirus are most infectious in the two days before and three days after symptoms develop.

