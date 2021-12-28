ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Birmingham, AL

Storms will hold potential for a few tornadoes in Deep South

The Associated Press
 1 day ago

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Severe thunderstorms will be possible across parts of the Deep South as a new weather system moves into the region.

A few tornadoes will be possible as storms develop Wednesday in Mississippi, Alabama and Tennessee, the national Storm Prediction Center is forecasting.

The area most at risk of severe weather includes Memphis and Nashville in Tennessee; and the metro areas of Birmingham, Alabama, and Jackson, Mississippi.

Eastern Arkansas, northeast Louisiana and northwest Georgia could also see strong storms.

The storms are also expected to bring the threat of large hail and damaging winds.

