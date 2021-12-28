ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How To Manifest Using 2022’s Astrology

Cover picture for the article2021 was a jagged year, marked by epochal social change, new and often unfulfilled possibilities for public health and hard reconciliations of the personal with the political. Naturally, the severe changes this year correspond to the order of the cosmos. In the globally-dedicated sign Aquarius, Jupiter and Saturn, the planets of...

Cosmopolitan

Your Weekly Tarot Card Reading, By Zodiac Sign

You don't need to know the difference between a three-card and a Celtic cross spread to get the most out of a tarot card reading. All you need: your Sun sign! Here's what I do: Shuffle my tarot deck and pull out the cards in order from Aries to Pisces, plus one general card for everyone so that you can get specific advice around your personality. Let’s go!
chatelaine.com

Your 2022 Horoscope: A Look At The Year Ahead

Similar to how meteorologists analyze and predict weather patterns, astrologers also map out the future by observing patterns between earthly events and the ways celestial bodies move. In many ways, 2022 gives the impression of being less intense astrologically than 2020 and 2021. But everything requires context: how astrology manifests...
Well+Good

These 2 Zodiac Signs Are Likely To Experience the Biggest Transformations in 2022

Consider the symbolic concept of being eclipsed by someone (or something) that looms large, and you’re not far off from the meaning of an eclipse in astrology: It’s a time when you’re pushed to surrender a bit of control to the cosmos and buckle in for a transformative journey. Thanks to the final eclipse season of 2021, which ushered in a new cycle of eclipses along the Taurus-Scorpio axis, those two zodiac signs, in particular, are poised to experience big-time changes over the next two years.
Elite Daily

Warning: This Week Could Be Painful If You’re 1 Of These Zodiac Signs

As the sun continues to move through bold, chaotic, and free-spirited Sagittarius, you may feel as though certain barriers are coming undone, allowing all sorts of new opportunities and experiences to reach you. Sagittarius is a sign that wants you to live life to the fullest, after all. However, embracing the unknown can leave you feeling vulnerable, because not every experience is inherently enjoyable. If you’re one of the zodiac signs who will have the worst week of December 13, 2021 — Cancer, Scorpio, and Capricorn — then remaining in your comfort zone might not feel like such a bad idea.
purewow.com

Your Weekly Horoscopes: December 26 to January 1, 2022

Happy New Year! Things are about to get a whole lot brighter when Jupiter—planet of expansion, growth and opportunity—enters its home sign of Pisces on the 28th. We got a brief preview of this transit from May 13 to July 28, 2021, and now we get to bask in the good vibes for good (or at least until May!). After spending the last two years with Jupiter in diligent Capricorn and skeptical Aquarius, this shift brings us a much-needed dose of optimism. As a Jupiter in Pisces herself, Lady Gaga will tell you, this transit is going to be “talented, brilliant, incredible, amazing, show stopping, spectacular, never the same, totally unique.” This week’s horoscopes dive into what Jupiter in Pisces means for your sign!
Well+Good

Astrologers Say One Zodiac Sign Is Poised To Have the Best 2022 Ever

While we may be chugging along collectively in the Age of Aquarius—a time largely marked by humanitarian pursuits and innovation—Aquarian water-bearers will soon relinquish their fortuitous spot in the celestial spotlight. In 2021, Jupiter was in the sign of Aquarius, offering its associated cosmic wave of luck and good fortune to the air sign. But soon, Jupiter and the sunny energy it brings will move into Pisces, making the water sign destined to have the best year of all signs in 2022.
Florida Weekly

HOROSCOPES

SAGITTARIUS (November 22 to December 21) Money could be a little tight this month. This means the usually bargain-oblivious Sagittarian should look for ways to save on endof the-year holidays. CAPRICORN (December 22 to January 19) Examine the facts, and you might find that it’s a wiser move to shift...
uwpexponent.com

Zodiac Sign Predictions for December

I’m back! Due to popular demand and the one email that I have received, which, come to think of it, was probably spam, I’m giving another zodiac reading for December. Also, I sent $10 in to the Fortune Tellers of America and now I am certified to give this reading.
thecut.com

Madame Clairevoyant: Horoscopes for the Week of December 27

The very end of this year brings signs of relief, as Jupiter — planet of growth and luck — enters mystical and compassionate Pisces on Tuesday night. Jupiter in Pisces, which lasts until April, invites you to believe in magic, to rekindle your faith in others, and to trust that in spite of everything you’ve seen and experienced, a better world is possible. This is an opportunity to heal from the feelings of alienation that have troubled you lately, to find connection and meaning in your life once more.
In Style

What to Manifest In 2022, Based On Your Zodiac Sign

In case you missed it, resolutions are out and manifesting is in. So what is manfestation? In the simplest terms, manifestation is putting your intention towards something that you hope will happen and then making those dreams reality. In other words, if you think it, it'll come true. Manifestation requires...
Refinery29

Your December Horoscope Is Here, & These Dates Are Setting You Free

December kicks off with clarity, as dreamy Neptune ends its retrograde journey on December 1. During the planet’s backward dance, which began on June 25 in Pisces, our creative senses were awakened; when Neptune goes direct again, we’ll be able to make use of all that we learned. Soon after, on December 4, a total solar eclipse in Sagittarius will give us the drive to plan a seasonal adventure. The middle of the month brings some significant planetary movements: On December 13, action planet Mars enters fiery Sagittarius and chatty Mercury moves into practical Capricorn. The Gemini full moon on December 18 adds emotional confusion to the mix, and asks us to trust our intuition. Venus retrograde commences on December 19 and lasts until January 29, 2022, and the Planet of Love and Pleasure will stay in Capricorn the whole time. This backwards shift occurs the same day that the centaur Chiron ends its five-and-a-half month moonwalk in Aries, and as a result, the forty days and nights of Venus retrograde will center around healing relationships with money and others. The sun glides into Capricorn on December 21, the same day as the winter solstice, ushering in a definite energy shift. Also significant: Saturn in Aquarius and Uranus in Taurus set off their final astrological square of 2021 on December 24. This is the last in a series of three squares that have been the defining astrological events of 2021, and this one offers us one last push to break clear from the past, allowing us to access a level of freedom that’s greater than what we’ve known before. Finally, lucky Jupiter re-enters Pisces on December 28, bringing mysticism, compassion, and altruism to the forefront of our minds, spirits, and hearts.
Elite Daily

2022 Will Be Such A Lucky Year For These 4 Zodiac Signs, Thanks To Jupiter

Set aside the need to constantly look on the bright side and admit that 2021 was rough. Honestly, “rough” is putting it mildly. Maybe it wasn’t as intense as 2020, but damn, it definitely wasn’t sunshine and daisies either. The truth is, the past few years have brought you some of the most difficult things that can happen in astrology. By now, I’m sure you’re begging for some good vibrations. Luckily, 2022 is finally here, and although it’s full of low points, it’s got plenty of high points to keep you interested. Cheers to the luckiest zodiac signs of 2022, because they’ve got the most to look forward to in the coming year.
Vice

Monthly Horoscope: Leo, December 2021

This is such an exciting time of year for you, dear Leo! Sagittarius season finds the sun illuminating the sector of your chart that rules creativity and romance, bringing a burst of artistic inspiration and sparking (or rekindling!) a romantic flame! You’re generally having fun, celebrating, and feeling festive! Like you, Sagittarius is a fire sign that’s known for its courage, generosity, and sense of adventure. You’re feeling open-hearted and free-spirited!
Elite Daily

3 Zodiac Signs Will Love Everything This Week Has To Offer

Although this year’s Sagittarius season is a bit of a roller coaster ride, that still doesn’t change the fact that Sagittarius is one of the most fun and open-minded zodiac signs of all. Sagittarius encourages you to let go of judgment and find the beauty, humor, and wisdom in everything. The reason Sagittarius gets its reputation for being so optimistic lies in the fact that it’s ruled by expansive and gregarious Jupiter, a planet that’s always looking to make things bigger and better. If you’re one of the zodiac signs who will have the best week of December 13, 2021 — Gemini, Sagittarius, and Aquarius — then you’re feeling the spirit of the season.
ohmymag.co.uk

These zodiac signs are the luckiest of them all

If you want a little extra luck on your side, you could probably take these signs along with you consider taking them along on your next trip to a casino to bribe some extra luck on your side. Even though their personalities are unique and very different from one another, they all share a planetary influence that brings them extra luck wherever they go!
Shape Magazine

Your December 2021 Horoscope for Health, Love, and Success

Welcome to 2021's grand finale. Rounding out the year with a season filled with twinkly lights, cozy moments with loved ones, and sweet treats galore, December is replete with opportunities to revel in the moment and look forward to the future. The month's jovial-meets-industrious tone comes to you courtesy of the two signs that the sun occupies throughout the month: knowledge-seeking, free-spirited Sagittarius and hardworking, goal-oriented Capricorn.
Elite Daily

The Last Week Of 2021 Will Inspire These 3 Zodiac Signs To No End

You’re close to the finish line, because the final week of 2021 is here. This year was filled with trials and tribulations, but it also represented the beginning of a brand new journey. Luckily, that journey is far from over and the best has yet to come, especially for the zodiac signs who will have the best week of December 27, 2021. Earth signs, it’s your time to shine, so light up a sparkler and celebrate.
Elite Daily

For These 3 Zodiac Signs, Letting Go Of 2021 Might Feel Bittersweet

New Year’s Eve is a holiday that can stir the most intense emotions within you. It’s the last night of the year, which automatically makes you contemplate the 365-day journey you’re about to complete. And when the clock strikes 12, the instant transition into a brand new year can be a shock. Luckily, the fact that NYE encourages you to wear shiny sequins and wave a sparkler through the air like your very own magic wand always makes the experience beautiful. And if you’re of the unlucky zodiac signs who will have the worst New Year’s Eve 2021 — Taurus, Cancer, and Aquarius — you might be feeling the pressure, but at least you’re doing it in style.
Elite Daily

Christmas May Not Be Holly Or Jolly For These 3 Zodiac Signs

Christmastime brings many things — cold weather, chestnuts roasting, and Mariah Carey, to name a few — but despite the cheeriness many people feel during this time of year, others may have a more difficult time getting into the holiday spirit. Since Capricorn season is still in full swing, this earthy cardinal sign energy is pushing many zodiac signs to prioritize their goals and ambitions as the year comes to an end, but not everyone enjoys the Saturnian energy of this season. In fact, Christmas 2021 will be the worst for these unlucky zodiac signs — Gemini, Libra, and Aquarius — because their energy differs strongly from the disciplined, structured energy of Capricorn.
SFGate

Horoscope for Tuesday, 12/28/21 by Christopher Renstrom

ARIES. (March 20 - April 18): You can't just bark orders and expect people to hop to it. If you want a job done well then give them some inspiration. TAURUS. (April 19 - May 19): Heated reactions happen, but don't act like nobody noticed. These are the moments apologies were made for.
