ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Travis Barker Just Posted a Baby Bottle Photo and Fans Can’t Stop Trying to Figure Out Why

By Emily Longeretta
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 1 day ago

Has Kylie Jenner welcomed baby No. 2? Is Kourtney Kardashian pregnant? What is going on at the Barker household? These are all questions fans are asking following a recent Instagram Story posted by Travis Barker.

On Sunday, December 26, the drummer, 46, shared a snapshot of his movie night in, watching How the Grinch Stole Christmas. In the corner, fans spotted a baby bottle that appeared to be filled with milk.

Since the musician and his fiancée, 42, haven’t shared any baby news, some followers believed that the Kylie Cosmetics creator, 24, had welcomed her baby. In September, the reality star announced that she is expecting her second child with Travis Scott, but she didn’t share how far along she was. The duo are already parents to 3-year-old daughter Stormi.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Aqp41_0dXVH6ro00
Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian. Kathy Hutchins/Shutterstock; Larry Marano/Shutterstock

“Hi @travisbarker you can’t just post a pic of a baby bottle and be like ‘Imma just leave this here,'” one Instagram user posted on Monday, December 27.

Another follower also posted that Stormi has the same bottle and sometimes still carries it — so it could just be hers.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IAoJz_0dXVH6ro00
Kylie Jenner. Matt Baron/Shutterstock

“The bottle that appears in stories by Travis Barker and that many speculated that it was Kylie’s newest baby, don’t worry. Stormi has the same bottle and she uses it frequently, even though she is old enough to use the product,” the fan wrote via Instagram with a recent photo of Stormi holding a cup. “Stop theorizing everything, this is scary!”

However, another fan noted that while the baby bottles appear to be the same, they’re simply the same brand, not the same size.

“The one in the first one is 9 once the last time stormi used the one in the story she was 3 months old the one in the story is a 5 once for 0-3,” the user commented.

Barker and Kardashian, for their part, got engaged in October and have been discussing expanding their family ever since, a source exclusively told Us Weekly at the time.

“They will have a baby together without any doubt, it’s just a matter of when and how,” the insider said after the engagement. “Ideally, Kourtney would like a natural birth. She’s confident it won’t be a problem because she’s always been lucky to conceive naturally and has taken great care of herself physically. … Certainly though, she and Travis want to bring their own child into the picture, and if she can’t conceive, they’ll look at other alternatives.”

The drummer shares Landon, 18, and Alabama, 15, with ex-wife Shanna Moakler, while the Poosh founder shares Mason, 11, Penelope, 9, and Reign, 6, with ex Scott Disick.

Listen to Us Weekly's Hot Hollywood as each week the editors of Us break down the hottest entertainment news stories!

Comments / 0

Related
HollywoodLife

Travis Scott Attended Kylie Jenner’s Intimate Baby Shower For 2nd Child: He Stayed ‘Low Key’

Travis Scott attended girlfriend Kylie Jenner’s baby shower but kept things low-key as the duo prepares to welcome their second child. Kylie Jenner, 24, just celebrated the baby shower for her second child, TMZ first reported, and her on-again, off-again beau, Travis Scott, 30, was there to celebrate their forthcoming second child. Although Kylie has offered very few details about the pregnancy, a source close to the KarJenner clan EXCLUSIVELY revealed to HollywoodLife some more intimate aspects about the get-together.
CELEBRITIES
Life and Style Weekly

The Next Kylie Jenner? Travis Barker’s Daughter Alabama Reveals She’s Launching a Makeup Line

A mogul in the making? Travis Barker‘s daughter, Alabama Barker, revealed she’s launching a makeup line!. “If you made a makeup line, I would literally buy every product x2,” one fan commented on a since-deleted TikTok on Tuesday, November 30. “I am, babe,” Alabama, 16, replied with several cute emojis. “Bama’s future: the [studio], a makeup line and big bands,” another fan wrote — and the teenager “liked it.”
ALABAMA STATE
hotnewhiphop.com

Drake Allegedly Slept With Kylie Jenner Behind Travis Scott's Back, Says Tristan Thompson's Alleged BM

Tristan Thompson's alleged infidelity has (once again...) opened up a can of worms for the Kardashian family. A woman named Maralee Nichols came forward a few days ago, claiming that she is the mother of one of Tristan's kids. This came as a shock to pop culture fanatics, who believed, alongside Khloé Kardashian, that the basketball star would finally be faithful to her. It turns out that apparently, he was unable to keep it in his pants again and, this time, he may have spread a massive family secret that Kylie Jenner, Drake, and plenty of others likely didn't want in the headlines.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alabama State
Page Six

Khloé Kardashian shows off her natural curls in ab-baring photos

Khloé Kardashian is embracing her curls. The 37-year-old reality star rocked her natural hair texture for a series of Instagram photos Thursday. She posed for a couple close-up shots of her voluminous ‘do, before showing off her abs in her brand’s Good American Classic ‘90s Tank ($45) and a pair of unzipped jeans.
CELEBRITIES
CinemaBlend

Kourtney Kardashian Has An A+ Response After A Fan Asks If She's Pregnant With Travis Barker's Baby

Mid-October brought Kardashian fans a momentous event: the engagement of Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian, complete with a huge rock, a very romantic beach-set proposal, and some sexy, celebratory topless pics from Kourt herself. While the couple’s romantic relationship has, indeed, moved rather quickly, Kardashian is definitely taking no shit about their romance from anyone, and recently had an A+ response after a fan asked if she was already pregnant with Barker’s baby.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Travis Barker
Person
Stormi
Person
Kylie Jenner
Person
Scott Disick
Person
Shanna Moakler
Person
Travis Scott
Person
Kourtney Kardashian
HollywoodLife

How Scott Disick Feels About Spending Christmas With Kourtney Kardashian, Travis & The Kids

Amid Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s engagement, Scott Disick has plans to spend Christmas with his ex and kids. The holidays really are just about coming together, aren’t they? Scott Disick plans to put his feelings aside about his ex Kourtney Kardashian‘s engagement to Travis Barker and will spend Christmas with the family and his kids Reign, 6, Penelope, 9, and Mason, 11, whom he shares with Kourtney. A source close to the family revealed to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that Scott is going have to “make this work,” as Kourtney and Travis are engaged.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Black Hills Pioneer

Kylie Jenner enjoys low-key baby shower at Khloe Kardashian's new home

Kylie Jenner enjoyed a low-key baby shower at Khloe Kardashian's new home over the weekend. The 24-year-old star is expecting her second child with Travis Scott - with whom she already has three-year-old daughter Stormi - and she celebrated with her family and some close friends as her due date approaches.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Baby Bottle#The Bottle#Instagram Story#Kylie Cosmetics
Life and Style Weekly

North West Shows Off Insane Purse Collection Amid Social Media Drama: ‘These Are My Bags’

Moved on? North West showed off her purse collection in a new TikTok video just three days after going live on the platform without permission. In the now-deleted video, North, 8, scanned over her colorful array of handbags, adding the sparkle filter to the video for some pizzazz. Of all her purses, some of the most unique included a glittering pizza and a multi-colored teddy bear with a chain strap.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Milk
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Life and Style Weekly

Kim Kardashian’s Daughter North West Debuts New Smile Wearing Braces in TikTok Video: ‘Oh My Gosh’

Smile for the camera! Kim Kardashian‘s eldest daughter, North West, showed off her braces in a new TikTok video. “I got my braces,” the 8-year-old captioned the clip on Thursday, December 23. In the video, North excitedly told her viewers, “Oh my gosh, I got my braces” while moving toward and away from the camera to flaunt her new smile. The youngster’s braces appeared to cover her top teeth while the bottom row didn’t have any.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
HollywoodLife

Khloe Kardashian Claps Back At Rumor That Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott ‘Are Not A Couple’

Khloe Kardashian is defending Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott’s relationship after the pair’s alleged ‘W’ magazine cover story claimed they were ‘not a couple.’. Khloe Kardashian, 37, is insisting that Kylie Jenner, 24, and Travis Scott, 30, are still a couple after their alleged W magazine cover story leaked online. A TikTok user, @angelesfrancoo, revealed part of the alleged copy in a video, “Travis and Kylie seemed very comfortable under the sheets, but even though they will soon have two children together — their daughter, Stormi, is 3 — they are not a couple, and haven’t been for two years.”
CELEBRITIES
Life and Style Weekly

Feeling Merry! Rob Kardashian Makes Rare Appearance in Now-Deleted Family Christmas Video With Kourtney

’Tis the season! Rob Kardashian made a rare appearance in a family Christmas video with sister Kourtney Kardashian in a now-deleted clip from Kylie Jenner’s TikTok. The adorable 23-second video shared by a Kardashian Instagram fan page on Thursday, December 9, showed Kourtney, 42, dressed in turquoise sweatpants and a matching sweatshirt. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star kept things festive while wearing reindeer antlers as she held a pony stick toy while walking around what appeared to be 24-year-old Kylie’s home.
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

Us Weekly

65K+
Followers
11K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

Your trusted source for the latest celebrity news, photos, videos and more!

 https://www.usmagazine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy