Video Games

Ray Carsillo's Picks

egmnow.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleAs the new generation of consoles continues to try to gain its footing since last year’s launch, and delays plagued the year almost as much as 2020, some surprising titles emerged to contend for game of the year in 2021. While I felt there were fewer amazing titles this year overall,...

egmnow.com

egmnow.com

Vampyr is free on PC

Epic Games has revealed that its latest daily free game from the Epic Games Store is action RPG Vampyr. Dontnod’s game was originally released in 2018 and follows the story of newly-turned vampire Dr. Jonathan Reid. Players must find a way to cure the flu-ravaged citizens of 1918 London while fighting their new vampiristic urge to feed.
VIDEO GAMES
heyuguys.com

Win Cartoon Saloon’s Irish Folklore Trilogy Blu-ray Collector’s Set

To mark the release of Cartoon Saloon’s Irish Folklore Trilogy, out now, we’ve been given 1 Blu-ray Collector’s Boxset to give away. Magic, fantasy and Celtic mythology come to life in Cartoon Saloon’s celebrated Irish Folklore Trilogy, featuring three Academy Award®-nominated modern animated classics. The studio’s first film, The Secret of Kells, which beautifully tells the tale of a young monk whose life is changed forever when he learns the secrets of the Book of Kells. Followed by the breathtakingly gorgeous Song of the Sea, which recounts the adventure of a mythical seal-child and her brother on a quest to find home. Finally the triumphant Wolfwalkers delves into the friendship between a young huntress and a free-spirited wolf-girl.
TV & VIDEOS
Bryan College Station Eagle

RAY'S PICKS: Bridges stands out in film noir 'Try and Get Me!'

Love old or unusual movies but never know when they’re on? Here are several I recommend. “Try and Get Me!” (1950): Originally released as “The Sound of Fury,” this is a true life story about what can happen when you hang out with the wrong people. Frank Lovejoy plays a regular joe who’s down on his luck. So he’s a bit too vulnerable when he meets a slick stranger (a terrific Lloyd Bridges) who brings him in on a plan to kidnap a rich man’s son. This being a film noir, as you can imagine, things do not go well. It was directed by Cy Endfield, who was blacklisted three years later and relocated to the U.K. to continue to direct films, including “Zulu” in 1964.
MOVIES
egmnow.com

EGM’s Best of 2021

Our Top 10 – #5 At this point, we’re all a little tired of lengthy writeups about “the way things are now.” We could probably sit here and waste a few paragraphs’ worth of your life talking about these trying times, and game delays, and hardware shortages. But we’re tired. You’re probably tired. Let’s just agree to jettison all that for a year and get to the good stuff.
VIDEO GAMES
#Vehicles
egmnow.com

Xbox Games with Gold for January 2022 revealed

Microsoft has revealed the four games that Xbox Live Gold members will be able to claim in January. Starting things off for Xbox Series X/S and Xbox One owners is twin-stick shooter RPG NeuroVoider, which will be free from January 1st through January 31st. Joining it is mining and crafting RPG Aground from January 16th until February 15th.
VIDEO GAMES
HackerNoon

Ranking The Top 10 Best Spider-Man Games of All Time

Spider-Man has crawled his way into just about every facet of entertainment, from movies, books, TV shows, and video games. With so many to choose from, let's run down the list and rank the top 10 best Spidey games. The Amazing Spider-man creates a nearly movie-like experience as the camera pulls back at high speeds while you’re zipping through Manhattan or in the middle of an intense boss fight. Web of Shadows has an entertaining story where New York turns from a bustling metropolis to an absolute hellscape.
TV SHOWS
egmnow.com

Michael Goroff’s Picks

It’s hard to imagine that 2021 is already over, or that it even started in the first place. How do we know we aren’t in some Lost-style alternate universe purgatory just waiting to have flashbacks to our real lives where we’re trapped on a deserted island called 2020? We all liked to pretend, by flying on airplanes and eating in restaurants, that COVID-19 was over, but there is one industry—specifically, the one that makes video games—that made the truth as plain as day: Nothing is over.
VIDEO GAMES
BGR.com

Best Xbox One Games in 2022: The best titles

Gaming comes naturally to some and, to others, it takes a lot of work. Regardless, that’s not going to stop anyone from spending hours trying out new games to hone their skills. If you’re someone who is interested in what Xbox has to offer, you’re in luck. Microsoft’s Xbox One is one of the most powerful video game consoles ever made, but what good is all that power if you don’t have the latest and greatest games to play? If you’ve been slacking lately and you’ve neglected to keep up with all of the great releases that have been hitting...
VIDEO GAMES
BGR.com

PS Plus free games for January 2022: Persona 5 Strikers, Dirt 5, and more

Don't Miss: Wednesday’s deals: COVID tests in stock, $177 Roomba, Philips Hue sale, more One of the many benefits of subscribing to PlayStation Plus is receiving free games each month. Sony made it a priority to stack its selection of monthly freebies with games that people really want to play. In 2021 alone, Sony gave away Control, Final Fantasy 7 Remake, Battlefield V, and Star Wars: Squadrons. But can the growing collection of free PS Plus games be as impressive in 2022? The year is certainly starting off strong, as Sony announced three noteworthy free games for PS Plus subscribers coming in...
VIDEO GAMES
Deadline

Fortnite Servers Go Down, Millions Of Gamers And Their Parents At Wit’s End

Tragedy struck millions of homes across the world today, as one of the world’s most popular online games went offline for several hours. Fortnite, which boasts more than 350 million players worldwide, was offline for several hours, thanks to an unknown glitch. The timing couldn’t have been worse for parents, whose gaming-obsessed offspring are home for winter school breaks and spending hours on their passion. Developer Epic Games posted to Twitter that its team was investigating a problem with the game’s servers. “Fortnite is currently unavailable and players are unable to log-in while we investigate an issue. We’ll provide more info when we have a solution to bring services back online.” The problem has now been solved and the game is back up and running. “Fortnite game servers are back online and the Winterfest continues!” The problem occurred when gamers were unable to log in to the game. Several reported that they received a message warning them, “You do not have permission to play Fortnite.” The Epic Games Store also had issues. Naturally, the large player base had time on its hands. Professional Fortnite player Sypher PK joked that he might run for president since his favorite time-suck has vanished.  
VIDEO GAMES
The Hollywood Reporter

‘The Book of Boba Fett’ Redeems Bounty Hunter’s Silly ‘Return of the Jedi’ Exit

[This story contains spoilers for The Book of Boba Fett.] Boba Fett was an instant fan favorite the moment he stepped on screen in The Empire Strikes Back. Well, technically, he stirred a massive fascination when he was initially introduced in the infamous Star Wars Holiday Special and then had his (non-rocket firing) action figure released among the first slew of Kenner toys in the late ’70s. So, it was a massive disappointment when the most feared bounty hunter in the galaxy was so easily dispatched by Han Solo when he accidentally ignited Fett’s jetpack during the heroes’ escape from Jabba the...
MOVIES
attackofthefanboy.com

10 Most Anticipated Nintendo Switch Games in 2022

With an already stellar arsenal of games in its library, it’s hard to think how Nintendo could outdo themselves with Switch games in 2022. That is until you look at the list of forthcoming titles, packed with much-hyped sequels and series re-boots, and you realize that the console is looking at a year of great releases.
VIDEO GAMES
ScreenCrush

The Worst Netflix Movies of 2021

Even in the face of a lingering global pandemic, Netflix manages to churn out a ton of movies. With entries in nearly every genre — comedy, drama, horror, musical, and sci-fi, for starters — there really is something for everyone. But then there are some movies that aren’t really for anyone. Why is that? Because they’re not very good.
TV & VIDEOS
trekcore.com

Win STAR TREK: DISCOVERY’s First Three Seasons on Blu-ray!

As Star Trek: Discovery’s fourth season continues to warp through the 32nd century, we have a chance for three of our readers to bring home the full series to date in a new giveaway from CBS and Paramount Home Entertainment!. From Michael Burnham’s fateful decision that began a war...
TV & VIDEOS
24/7 Wall St.

This Is The Worst Batman Ever

Batman first showed up in 1939, as part of what is now called the DC Comic universe. His alter ego Bruce Wayne, a fabulously wealthy citizen of Gotham City showed up at the same time. Since then, with all the other Marvel characters that have come and gone, Batman is probably the most well-known, after, […]
MOVIES
egmnow.com

Very Merry Ubisoft Holiday Sale begins on Nintendo eShop

Several Ubisoft titles are heavily discounted in the Very Merry Ubisoft Holiday Sale over on the Nintendo eShop. From now until January 4th, Nintendo Switch owners can get up to 75 percent off Just Dance 2022, Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle, Immortals Fenyx Rising, and Assassin’s Creed III: Remastered. Take a look at the full list of available discounts below:
VIDEO GAMES
Bryan College Station Eagle

RAY'S PICKS: Edgerton impressed with directing debut 'The Gift'

Love old or unusual movies but never know when they’re on? Here are several I recommend. “The Gift” (2015): Beware of old friends bearing gifts! At least in this case. Actor Joel Edgerton makes a smashing directorial debut in this thriller about an upwardly mobile couple (Rebecca Hall and Jason Bateman) who are visited by Bateman’s old classmate (Edgerton). He’s a little weird, but he keeps bringing gifts. But something’s just not right, or is it? Secrets from the past begin bubbling up and identities are called into question as this “old friend” sends the couple’s life into more and more chaos. What was that perfect temperature for revenge again?
MOVIES
egmnow.com

Uncharted movie trailer finally gives us what we’ve been waiting for

Sony has released the second trailer for its upcoming film adaptation of Uncharted, and things are looking pretty hairy for our heroes this time around. What I mean, specifically, is that we finally get to see Mark Wahlberg’s Sully with that sweet ’stache, in a brief scene at the end of the trailer. If we’re honest, it’s not quite up to par with the version from the games, but perhaps this first movie is just an origin story for the mustache and it won’t reach the height of its powers until the sequel.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Henry Cavill Would "Love" To Be Cast In The Reported Mass Effect Amazon Series

In a new interview, actor Henry Cavill (The Witcher) has expressed a potential interest in being cast in the recently-revealed Mass Effect adaptation that is nearing a deal at Amazon Studios. Speaking with GamesRadar, Cavill revealed he "loved" the original series and thinks they're "brilliant games." "[It] all depends on...
TV SERIES

