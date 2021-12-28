ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cancer

Mesa Discusses FDA Approvals for Myelofibrosis in 2021

By Ruben A. Mesa, MD
cancernetwork.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleAt ASH 2021, CancerNetwork® spoke with Ruben Mesa, MD, of UT Health San Antonio MD Anderson Cancer Center, about FDA approvals for myelofibrosis that may impact the standard of care. An important FDA action is the approval...

www.cancernetwork.com

tctmd.com

FDA Approves Two Additional Indications for Rivaroxaban in Children

The US Food and Drug Administration has green-lighted two new indications for rivaroxaban (Xarelto; Bayer/Janssen) in pediatric populations. The first allows the direct oral anticoagulant (DOAC) to be given as tablets or oral suspension for the treatment of venous thromboembolism (VTE), and as prophylaxis for recurrent VTE, in children under age 18, provided they have had at least 5 days of injectable or IV VTE treatment. This approval is supported by data from the EINSTEIN-Jr trial, in which signs or symptoms of recurrent VTE occurred in 1.2% of children treated with body weight-adjusted rivaroxaban versus 3% of children given heparin or vitamin K antagonists.
HEALTH
KABC

FDA Approves COVID Antiviral Pills

(Silver Spring, MD) — The FDA is giving the green light to the COVID-19 pills. The drug from Pfizer will be prescribed for use in adults and children ages 12 and up with mild to moderate COVID who are at risk for severe disease or hospitalization. Clinical trials showed Pfizer’s pill, called Paxlovid, reduced hospitalization rates by 89-percent if taken within three days of the onset of symptoms.
SILVER SPRING, MD
biospace.com

FDA Approves New Drug to Stop Inflammation in Asthma at the Source

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved AstraZeneca and Amgen's candidate drug for severe asthma in adults and children ages 12 years and older. The decision comes after the FDA granted the drug, Tezspire (tezepelumab), Priority Review status on positive results from the PATHFINDER clinical trial program. The approval was also contingent on findings from the NAVIGATOR Phase III study, where Tezspire successfully met all primary and secondary endpoints when it was added to standard therapy, compared to a placebo. Details of the NAVIGATOR trial were published in May this year in The New England Journal of Medicine.
HEALTH
ajmc.com

FDA Approves Tezepelumab for Severe Asthma

The FDA Friday approved tezepelumab, the first biologic that targets thymic stromal lymphopoietin (TSLP), for severe asthma. Levels of TSLP, an epithelial cytokine, are linked with disease severity, airway obstruction, and resistance to glucocorticoids. The biologic, to be sold as Tezspire by Amgen and AstraZeneca, was approved as an add-on maintenance treatment of adult and pediatric patients aged 12 years and older.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
IFLScience

Anti-COVID Oral Treatment Approved By The FDA

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has issued an emergency use authorization for Pfizer’s Paxlovid, an oral COVID-19 treatment showing great promise in trials. This will make it the first oral treatment for COVID-19 to be approved in the United States. The final analysis from the trial showed...
PUBLIC HEALTH
biospace.com

FDA Approves New Skin-Clearing Drug for Atopic Dermatitis

On Tuesday, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved the first and only treatment that addresses IL-13 cytokine in adults diagnosed with moderate to severe atopic dermatitis. The decision to allow the release of LEO Pharma's Adbry (tralokinumab-ldrm) to the public follows positive results from the Phase III ECZTRA...
HEALTH
Medscape News

FDA Approves First Drug to Prevent GVHD in Cancer Patients

The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) today approved abatacept (Orencia) in combination with immunosuppressants for the prevention of acute graft-vs-host disease (aGVHD) in adults and pediatric patients undergoing hematopoietic stem cell transplantation from an unrelated donor. Abatacept is the first drug approved for aGVHD prevention and incorporates real-world evidence...
CANCER
targetedonc.com

Roundtable Discussion: Stadtmauer Discusses Frontline Combination Treatments in Multiple Myeloma

A 51-year-old man presented with pallor and worsening fatigue on exertion but had adequate liver and heart function. During a Targeted Oncology Case-Based Roundtable event, Edward A. Stadtmauer, MD, section chief, Hematologic Malignancies Roseman, Tarte, Harrow, and Shaffer Families’ President’s Distinguished professor, Division of Hematology/Oncology, Perelman School of Medicine, University of Pennsylvania, discussed the case of a 51-year-old patient with multiple myeloma.
CANCER
targetedonc.com

FDA Approves Abatacept in aGVHD

The FDA has granted approval to abatacept, the first drug for the prevention of graft versus host disease. The FDA has approved abatacept (Orencia) for the prevention of acute graft versus host disease (aGVHD) in patients 2 years of age and older receiving unrelated donor hematopoietic stem cell transplantation (HSCT), according to a press release by the FDA.
PUBLIC HEALTH
eturbonews.com

US FDA Approves New Treatment for Myasthenia Gravis

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration today approved Vyvgart (efgartigimod) for the treatment of generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG) in adults who test positive for the anti-acetylcholine receptor (AChR) antibody. Myasthenia gravis is a chronic autoimmune, neuromuscular disease that causes weakness in the skeletal muscles (also called voluntary muscles) that worsens...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
cancernetwork.com

Higher 60-Day Mortality Seen After Primary Tumor Resection Followed by Systemic Treatment in mCRC

Phase 3 data indicated that primary tumor resection followed by systemic treatment produced higher 60-day mortality vs systemic treatment alone for patients with metastatic colorectal cancer. Patients with metastatic colorectal cancer (CRC) who were randomized to receive primary tumor resection followed by systemic treatment had higher 60-day mortality than patients...
CANCER
targetedonc.com

Phase 2 Study of Selinexor for Myelofibrosis Progresses

XPORT-MF-035 (NCT04562870) is a randomized, multi-center, open-label phase 2 study investigating the efficacy and safety of selinexor monotherapy in patients with MF. “Myelofibrosis is a serious and life–threatening blood cancer defined by stem cell–derived clonal myeloproliferation, bone marrow fibrosis, anemia, enlarged spleen, low blood counts and short survival. With JAK inhibitors being the only class of drugs approved for this disease, there remains limited therapeutic options for patients who either progress following treatment with a JAK inhibitor or are intolerant. We believe selinexor has the potential to hold an important place in the myelofibrosis treatment paradigm and with dosing of the first patient underway, we plan to provide updates as the study progresses,” said Sharon Shacham, PhD, MBA, co-founder and chief scientific officer of Karyopharm, in a press release.
CANCER
cancernetwork.com

Luciano Costa, MD, PhD, Discusses Use of Daratumumab Plus KRd in Multiple Myeloma

Luciano Costa, MD, PhD, spoke about the potential application of daratumumab, carfilzomib, lenalidomide, and dexamethasone for multiple myeloma in a real-world setting. At the 2021 American Society of Hematology Annual Meeting, Luciano Costa, MD, PhD, associate director for Clinical Research at O’Neal Comprehensive Cancer Center, discussed how the primary end point results of the MASTER trial (NCT03224507) can be used in the real-world treatment setting to guide selection of daratumumab (Darzalex), carfilzomib (Kyprolis), lenalidomide (Revlimid), and dexamethasone for patients with multiple myeloma.
CANCER
targetedonc.com

Teclistamab FDA Approval Sought to Treat Relapsed/Refractory Multiple Myeloma

An application for FDA approval has been filed for teclistamab as a potential treatment for patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma. A biologics license application has been submitted to the FDA for teclistamab as treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma, the Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson announced in a press release.1.
HEALTH
targetedonc.com

Patritumab Deruxtecan Granted FDA Breakthrough Therapy Designation for Metastatic or Locally Advanced EGFR+ NSCLC

Patritumab deruxtecan has been granted a breakthrough therapy designation by the FDA to accelerate its development for the treatment of patients with metastatic or locally advanced EGFR-mutated non-small cell lung cancer with disease progression on or after treatment with a third-generation tyrosine kinase inhibitor and platinum-based therapies. The FDA has...
CANCER
cancernetwork.com

Thrombosis Risk May Be Identified With IPSS Score and JAK2 Status for Patients With Primary Myelofibrosis

Using the International Prognostic Scoring System (IPSS) score and JAK2 mutation status, thrombosis risk could potentially be identified for patients with primary myelofibrosis. For patients with primary myelofibrosis (MF) who are at risk for major arterial and venous thrombosis, the International Prognostic Scoring System (IPSS) score and JAK2 mutation status...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS

