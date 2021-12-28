Mesa Discusses FDA Approvals for Myelofibrosis in 2021

XPORT-MF-035 (NCT04562870) is a randomized, multi-center, open-label phase 2 study investigating the efficacy and safety of selinexor monotherapy in patients with MF. “Myelofibrosis is a serious and life–threatening blood cancer defined by stem cell–derived clonal myeloproliferation, bone marrow fibrosis, anemia, enlarged spleen, low blood counts and short survival. With JAK inhibitors being the only class of drugs approved for this disease, there remains limited therapeutic options for patients who either progress following treatment with a JAK inhibitor or are intolerant. We believe selinexor has the potential to hold an important place in the myelofibrosis treatment paradigm and with dosing of the first patient underway, we plan to provide updates as the study progresses,” said Sharon Shacham, PhD, MBA, co-founder and chief scientific officer of Karyopharm, in a press release.
Comments / 0