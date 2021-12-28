Mesa Discusses FDA Approvals for Myelofibrosis in 2021

The US Food and Drug Administration has green-lighted two new indications for rivaroxaban (Xarelto; Bayer/Janssen) in pediatric populations. The first allows the direct oral anticoagulant (DOAC) to be given as tablets or oral suspension for the treatment of venous thromboembolism (VTE), and as prophylaxis for recurrent VTE, in children under age 18, provided they have had at least 5 days of injectable or IV VTE treatment. This approval is supported by data from the EINSTEIN-Jr trial, in which signs or symptoms of recurrent VTE occurred in 1.2% of children treated with body weight-adjusted rivaroxaban versus 3% of children given heparin or vitamin K antagonists.

