ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

America's Next Big EV Startup Loses Its CEO Within 6 Months

By Gerhard Horn
CarBuzz.com
CarBuzz.com
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

Electric startups usually follow the same sad route. They introduce one model (usually a supercar), and then they drop off the face of the earth. VinFast seems to be on a different track. The Vietnamese manufacturer started with an ICE SUV based on the previous-generation X5 but quickly moved to electric...

carbuzz.com

Comments / 0

Related
MotorTrend Magazine

Hyundai Stops Internal Combustion Engine Development Forever

Earlier this year, whispers and rumors of Hyundai execs putting a halt to any internal combustion engine development were floating throughout the web and, as of this month, it looks like those weren't just rumors. Shuffling the Deck. A thorough reorganization at its Namyang Research Institute took place a few...
ECONOMY
leedaily.com

Elon Musk 2.0? Meet Austin Russell, the World’s Youngest Self-made Billionaire, Luminar Founder, and Evangelist for the Lidar Self-driving Car Tech That Tesla’s Ceo Called ‘freaking Stupid’

Tesla’s Chief Operating Officer, Elon Musk, dismisses lidar(Lidar occasionally LADAR is a technique for estimating wavelengths (varying distances) via aiming a point with a beam and monitoring the amount of time. it takes for the scattered sunlight to rebound to the receiver) as ‘pricey as well as superfluous,’ however...
ECONOMY
NBC Los Angeles

Europe's $12 Billion Tesla Battery Rival Produces Its First Lithium-Ion Cell

Northvolt said it's the first battery of its kind to have been fully designed, developed and assembled at a "gigafactory" by a homegrown European battery company. The battery cell came off the production line on Tuesday. The majority of the world's electric car batteries are currently made in the U.S....
BUSINESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
inputmag.com

Hyundai is leaving combustion engines behind for good

Hyundai is moving full speed ahead into the electric car market, recalls be damned. The Korean auto company is reportedly shutting down the development team responsible for its internal combustion engines in an effort to jump-start its electric car program. Hyundai’s head of research and development, Park Chung-kook, sent an...
ECONOMY
insideevs.com

VinFast Starts Customer Deliveries Of Its First EV In Vietnam

VinFast has handed over the first batch of electric vehicles to customers in its home country of Vietnam, becoming the latest carmaker that can pride itself with having electric vehicles on the road. In a ceremony held on December 25 at the company’s manufacturing complex in Hai Phong, Vietnam, VinFast...
CARS
CarBuzz.com

Tesla's Biggest Threat One Step Closer To American Launch

Heard of Nio? If you're not au fait with automakers outside of the US, then you might not know of the Chinese EV automaker, but that's about to change. As reported by Electrek, Nio's Vice President, Saurabh Bhatnagar, has posted no fewer than 47 job posts on the business networking site, LinkedIn, all listed within the USA. Since breaking into the headlines with the Nio EP9 electric supercar a few years back, the automaker has been steadily enhancing its reach within China and the rest of Asia. In 2021 alone, the company delivered in excess of 80,940 vehicles, but also broke out of Asia by launching in Norway, Germany, and The Netherlands. The job listings in the USA follow the recent launch of the Nio ET5 electric sedan, with which the brand could easily rival the Tesla Model 3.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#United States#Las Vegas#Electronics#Vehicles#Next Big Ev Startup#Vietnamese#Ev#E34#American#Vf E35#Vf E36#Vw America#Opel
electrek.co

Hyundai shuts down its engine development team amid focus on electric cars

Hyundai announced that it is shutting down its internal combustion engine development team as the automaker focuses on electric cars. For 40 years the Korean automaker has been developing internal combustion engines to use in its vehicle lineup, but no more. The Korea Economic Daily reports that Hyundai’s new R&D...
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Cars
Country
Vietnam
TechCrunch

Waymo partners with Geely to make electric AVs for ride hail in the US

Waymo, Alphabet’s autonomous driving technology arm, is partnering with Chinese automaker Geely to build an all-electric, self-driving ride-hailing vehicle. The companies will integrate Waymo Driver, Waymo’s AV system, into Geely’s Zeekr vehicles for use in U.S. markets “in the years to come.”. While Waymo is not...
BUSINESS
cheddar.com

Talking Tesla EV Challengers in China: Huawei, Nio, and XPeng

Keith Fitz-Gerald, chief investment officer at Fitz-Gerald Group, spoke to Cheddar about the growing competition for Tesla's electric cars in China as tech giant Huawei enters the race. "There's a lot of legacy worry, but that does not discount the possibility that Elon might have a contender on his hands," he said about the sometimes troubled telecom company. Fitz-Gerald also gave a nod to two other local rivals, Nio and XPeng, noting the latter as having something of an edge with its CEO He Xiopeng being lauded by Chinese state media.
ECONOMY
Android Police

Google has joined the growing list of companies pulling out of in-person CES 2022

After an all-virtual CES 2021, attending the next one in-person seemed (briefly) possible, but a new, more contagious variant of COVID-19 has started making the global rounds, threatening new lockdowns and just generally screwing everything up. And suddenly, in-person events started looking extra-dangerous again. While CES 2022 is still going to take place from January 5th to January 8th in Las Vegas (as per the CTA, at least for the moment), more and more companies and publications are dialing back or outright canceling their in-person involvement. Google has now joined this growing list.
BUSINESS
The Next Web

Why Nissan is probably Tesla’s biggest threat — after Elon’s ego

Nissan recently announced a new £13 billion investment to help transition its business to being focused around electric vehicles (EVs). The investment is centred around its Sunderland plant in the north east of England, which already makes the popular Nissan Leaf, and a plan to build 23 new electric models by 2030.
BUSINESS
Crain's Chicago Business

McDonald's sells AI startup championed by ex-CEO to Mastercard

(Bloomberg) — McDonald’s Corp. agreed to sell Dynamic Yield, an artificial intelligence startup acquired under its former CEO in 2019 for more than $300 million, to Mastercard Inc. for an undisclosed amount. The deal gives Mastercard technology used to personalize menus and browsing options online and at physical...
CHICAGO, IL
CarBuzz.com

CarBuzz.com

23K+
Followers
14K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

CarBuzz is a multi-platform automotive news and car-buying source, specializing in current events, in-market trends and enthusiast content. From new car data and thoughtful editorials to all the juicy details on the latest supercar, we have an expansive online presence, including web, mobile apps and social media.

 https://carbuzz.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy