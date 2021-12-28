Travis Scott Dropped From Dior Collaboration Following Deadly Astroworld Festival Tragedy

Source: MEGA

Travis Scott has been dropped from another project following the devastating events that unfolded at the Astroworld Festival in November.

On Tuesday, December 28, luxury fashion brand Dior announced that it would be indefinitely postponing their collaboration with Scott in light of the recent tragedy. The Cactus Jack collection was initially expected to launch in summer 2022.

"Out of respect for everyone affected by the tragic events at Astroworld, Dior has decided to postpone indefinitely the launch of products from the Cactus Jack collaboration originally intended to be included in its summer 2022 collection," the company announced in a statement on Tuesday, per WWD.

As OK! previously reported, the 30-year-old rap star was performing on stage at the festival in Houston, Texas when a surge broke out in the crowd, leaving hundreds of concert goers injured and 10 dead. Scott has since been hit with an avalanche of lawsuits insisting that he should be held responsible for the horrific event.

Dior isn't the first company to cut ties with the "SICKO MODE'' rapper, as Mcdonad's previously ended their brand partnership with Scott and W Magazine decided to pull a previously shot cover story featuring the musician and his pregnant girlfriend, Kylie Jenner.

As the "OUT WEST" artist's legal woes continue, the U.S. government has even gotten involved in the investigation. As OK! previously reported, Congress reportedly penned a letter to Live Nation Entertainment to demand answers about what went wrong at the November festival.

The House Oversight and Reform Committee sent Live Nation CEO Michael Rapino a message on Wednesday, December 22 to inquire about the lack of security and crowd control that caused the mass casualty incident.

"Recent reports raise serious concerns about whether your company took adequate steps to ensure the safety of the 50,000 concertgoers who attended Astroworld Festival," the letter read. "For instance, reports indicate that security and medical staff were inexperienced or ill-equipped to deal with mass injuries. Some attendees stated that the placement of barricades made it difficult to escape. Experts have stated that Astroworld Festival organizers failed to heed warning signs."

The committee requested that Live Nation respond no later than January 7 for an anticipated briefing by January 12, which will reportedly not be open to the public if it takes place.