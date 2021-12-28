ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Travis Scott Dropped From Dior Collaboration Following Deadly Astroworld Festival Tragedy

By Carly Silva
OK! Magazine
OK! Magazine
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IcoTb_0dXVEOHK00
Source: MEGA

Travis Scott has been dropped from another project following the devastating events that unfolded at the Astroworld Festival in November.

Article continues below advertisement

On Tuesday, December 28, luxury fashion brand Dior announced that it would be indefinitely postponing their collaboration with Scott in light of the recent tragedy. The Cactus Jack collection was initially expected to launch in summer 2022.

"Out of respect for everyone affected by the tragic events at Astroworld, Dior has decided to postpone indefinitely the launch of products from the Cactus Jack collaboration originally intended to be included in its summer 2022 collection," the company announced in a statement on Tuesday, per WWD.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1329E8_0dXVEOHK00
Source: MEGA

As OK! previously reported, the 30-year-old rap star was performing on stage at the festival in Houston, Texas when a surge broke out in the crowd, leaving hundreds of concert goers injured and 10 dead. Scott has since been hit with an avalanche of lawsuits insisting that he should be held responsible for the horrific event.

Article continues below advertisement

KYLIE JENNER & TRAVIS SCOTT ARE 'ELATED' WHILE AWAITING BABY #2 TOGETHER: 'THEY SHARE A SPECIAL BOND AS PARENTS'

Dior isn't the first company to cut ties with the "SICKO MODE'' rapper, as Mcdonad's previously ended their brand partnership with Scott and W Magazine decided to pull a previously shot cover story featuring the musician and his pregnant girlfriend, Kylie Jenner.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: ex.co

As the "OUT WEST" artist's legal woes continue, the U.S. government has even gotten involved in the investigation. As OK! previously reported, Congress reportedly penned a letter to Live Nation Entertainment to demand answers about what went wrong at the November festival.

Article continues below advertisement

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=143oSu_0dXVEOHK00
Source: MEGA

The House Oversight and Reform Committee sent Live Nation CEO Michael Rapino a message on Wednesday, December 22 to inquire about the lack of security and crowd control that caused the mass casualty incident.

Article continues below advertisement

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yitrQ_0dXVEOHK00
Source: MEGA

Article continues below advertisement

"Recent reports raise serious concerns about whether your company took adequate steps to ensure the safety of the 50,000 concertgoers who attended Astroworld Festival," the letter read. "For instance, reports indicate that security and medical staff were inexperienced or ill-equipped to deal with mass injuries. Some attendees stated that the placement of barricades made it difficult to escape. Experts have stated that Astroworld Festival organizers failed to heed warning signs."

The committee requested that Live Nation respond no later than January 7 for an anticipated briefing by January 12, which will reportedly not be open to the public if it takes place.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
hotnewhiphop.com

Drake Allegedly Slept With Kylie Jenner Behind Travis Scott's Back, Says Tristan Thompson's Alleged BM

Tristan Thompson's alleged infidelity has (once again...) opened up a can of worms for the Kardashian family. A woman named Maralee Nichols came forward a few days ago, claiming that she is the mother of one of Tristan's kids. This came as a shock to pop culture fanatics, who believed, alongside Khloé Kardashian, that the basketball star would finally be faithful to her. It turns out that apparently, he was unable to keep it in his pants again and, this time, he may have spread a massive family secret that Kylie Jenner, Drake, and plenty of others likely didn't want in the headlines.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Travis Scott Attended Kylie Jenner’s Intimate Baby Shower For 2nd Child: He Stayed ‘Low Key’

Travis Scott attended girlfriend Kylie Jenner’s baby shower but kept things low-key as the duo prepares to welcome their second child. Kylie Jenner, 24, just celebrated the baby shower for her second child, TMZ first reported, and her on-again, off-again beau, Travis Scott, 30, was there to celebrate their forthcoming second child. Although Kylie has offered very few details about the pregnancy, a source close to the KarJenner clan EXCLUSIVELY revealed to HollywoodLife some more intimate aspects about the get-together.
CELEBRITIES
Radar Online.com

Travis Scott Rejected By 9-Year-Old Ezra Blount's Family After Rapper Offers To Pay For Funeral Costs Following Astroworld Death

Travis Scott's offer to pay for 9-year-old Ezra Blount's funeral has been denied. Ezra was the youngest victim who died from his injuries after attending Travis' deadly Astroworld Festival in Houston, Texas, earlier this month. Article continues below advertisement. The Blount's family attorney shot down the rapper's offer in a...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Houston, TX
Houston, TX
Entertainment
Local
Texas Entertainment
City
Star, TX
Mic

Travis Scott just made his first smart decision since Astroworld Fest

Travis Scott hasn’t made the best decisions following the Astroworld Fest tragedy in early November, but he may finally be on the path to enacting real change. Today, reports have surfaced of the beleaguered superstar meeting with a committee of mayors from across the country to work on improving the safety of live music shows.
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Families Of Two Astroworld Victims Angered By Travis Scott's Interview

Over a month removed from his Astroworld Festival tragedy, Travis Scott is still in as much hot water as he was the weekend of the turmoil. To try to offer a healing hand and speak on his role in the deaths and injuries tat took place, Travis sat down for an interview with Charlamagne Tha God earlier this week, his first on-camera appearance in a month.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Khloe Kardashian Claps Back At Rumor That Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott ‘Are Not A Couple’

Khloe Kardashian is defending Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott’s relationship after the pair’s alleged ‘W’ magazine cover story claimed they were ‘not a couple.’. Khloe Kardashian, 37, is insisting that Kylie Jenner, 24, and Travis Scott, 30, are still a couple after their alleged W magazine cover story leaked online. A TikTok user, @angelesfrancoo, revealed part of the alleged copy in a video, “Travis and Kylie seemed very comfortable under the sheets, but even though they will soon have two children together — their daughter, Stormi, is 3 — they are not a couple, and haven’t been for two years.”
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kylie Jenner
Person
Travis Scott
AceShowbiz

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott Cuddle on Magazine Cover in Wake of Astroworld Tragedy

The magazine cover featuring the pregnant 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star and her baby daddy leaks amid desperate attempt to scrap it after the deadly music festival. AceShowbiz - Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott graced the front page of W Magazine. The picture was apparently taken before Astroworld tragedy. It was already printed out as the cover of the magazine's latest edition, but they scrambled to scrap it amid intense media scrutiny following the deadly stampede at the rapper's music festival.
CELEBRITIES
Stereogum

Megan Thee Stallion Cancels Houston Show Out Of Respect For Astroworld Victims

About a month ago, 10 people died in a crowd crush at Travis Scott’s Houston festival Astroworld. In the immediate wake of that catastrophe, it would appear that the world isn’t ready for big, rowdy rap shows to return to Houston. Megan Thee Stallion is the biggest and most important Houston rapper to emerge in years — the biggest and most important since Travis Scott, in fact — and she’s just cancelled her upcoming Houston show.
CELEBRITIES
AceShowbiz

Travis Scott Stays 'Very Lowkey' at Kylie Jenner's Baby Shower After Astroworld Tragedy

The 'Sicko Mode' rapper reportedly attends the baby shower for his second child with the Kylie Cosmetics founder, but he stays 'inside of the house most of the time.'. AceShowbiz - Travis Scott (II) remains actively involved in Kylie Jenner's pregnancy journey despite dealing with his own drama. The rapper reportedly attended the reality TV star's baby shower for their second child together, but tried not to distract the attention from her in the wake of the Astroworld tragedy.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Festival#Astroworld#Lawsuits#Cactus Jack#Wwd#Scott And W Magazine#Congress#Live Nation Entertainment
thesource.com

Malu Trevejo Wants Out of Contract Threatens Travis Scott

Malu Trevejo threatens to expose Travis Scott. The partnership between Travis Scott and Malu Trevejo goes left over a contract dispute. The singer/social media star took to Instagram Tuesday asking Scott to release her from Cactus Jack Records, while threatening to “expose” him if she isn’t allowed to exit her contract.
CELEBRITIES
OK! Magazine

Travis Scott Has 'Gotten So Close' To Kylie Jenner Following Astroworld Tragedy, Realizes 'His Career Isn't The Most Important Thing In His Life,' Source Spills

Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner are said to have "gotten so close" in light of the fatal Astroworld tragedy. "Travis has been with Kylie nonstop for several weeks now and he is going to be by her side for the foreseeable future," an insider reportedly spilled of the couple, who is expecting their second child together. "The tragedy has really changed Travis and his relationship with Kylie."
CELEBRITIES
NewsTalk 1290

Astroworld Festival Victims’ Cause of Death Revealed

The 10 victims that died at Travis Scott's Astroworld Festival all passed away from asphyxiation. According to the medical examiner's report that XXL obtained today (Dec. 16), the victims' lungs were crushed in a reported crowd surge, which they ultimately suffocated from. The official cause of death is listed as "compression asphyxia."
ENTERTAINMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
blackchronicle.com

How Much Money Could Travis Scott Potentially Lose in 2022?

Before Travis Scott’s Astroworld Music Festival tragedy on Nov. 5, 2021, the rapper was slowly becoming one of corporate America’s most popular collaborators. Some of the biggest brands in the world were throwing massive checks his way to help market and brand their products. Travis had created sponsorships...
CELEBRITIES
TMZ.com

Travis Scott Cactus Jack Partnership with Dior On Hold After Astroworld

Travis Scott's Catus Jack collab with Dior has been put on ice. Dior made it clear Tuesday the project between Travis and Dior's men's artistic director Kim Jones -- hawking Travis' Cactus Jack line -- would not be released in the foreseeable future ... and possibly never. Dior said, “Out...
CELEBRITIES
OK! Magazine

OK! Magazine

17K+
Followers
1K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

#AlwaysTrending Check out OKMagazine.com. Follow us on twitter @OKMagazine and Instragram @OKMagazine!

 https://okmagazine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy