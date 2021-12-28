Letter to the editor: A sad circumstance

CHICAGO (CBS) — A woman was attacked, beaten, and robbed by eight people Wednesday evening near Belmont and Sheffield avenues in Lakeview. At 7:18 p.m., the 22-year-old woman was outside in the 3200 block of North Sheffield Avenue – steps from the Belmont Red, Brown, and Purple Line Chicago Transit Authority stop – when the group came and two of them punched and pushed her to the ground, police said. While the victim was on the ground, one of the attackers, kicked her in the face, police said. One of the attackers then demanded her property, and she complied, police said. The victim refused medical treatment, police said. No one was in custody late Wednesday. Area Three detectives were investigating.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 25 MINUTES AGO