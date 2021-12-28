Letter to the editor: A sad circumstance

(WHDH) — A wanted woman who tried to fool police with a “sheet rope” was arrested after she was found hiding in a refrigerator, authorities said. Deputies responding to a 911 hang-up call at a home in the area of US 35 in La Porte County, Indiana, on Sunday learned that 39-year-old Rabecca Rudd could be hiding inside, according to the La Porte County Sheriff’s Office.
Pope Francis offered a strongly worded rebuke to those who abuse women and children in their own home, saying such people were universally seen as evildoers. Domestic violence is on the rise due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The remarks by the pontiff were among the Catholic Church's most stringent condemnations...
DELANO, Calif. (AP) — A California prisoner serving a life sentence for murder died Friday after he was found injured in a cell he shared with another convicted killer, authorities said. Abraham Morales, 37, was found unresponsive in the Kern Valley State Prison cell he shared with Charles Ramirez,...
A Black man convicted of aggravated assault by an all-white jury that deliberated in a room featuring Confederate symbols and memorabilia will get a new trial, a Tennessee appeals court has ruled. Tim Gilbert, 55, was sentenced to six years in prison following his 2020 trial stemming from a domestic...
Police are asking the public for help in their search for a family of five that went missing recently from Sun Valley. Department of Children and Family Services personnel alerted police Monday about the family’s disappearance amid a neglect and narcotics abuse investigation, the Los Angeles Police Department stated in a news release. Authorities are […]
A three-time convicted gun offender was charged Wednesday with shooting an acquaintance in the back of his head at point-blank range in Rogers Park last year — a murder that spread widely as a viral video. Steven Hayer, 26, was arrested Tuesday. Surveillance video from a home on the...
A police officer jailed after being caught on camera assaulting members of the public has been found dead.Declan Jones was reported to have been discovered at an address in Bromsgrove, Worcestershire on Tuesday.It is believed he had recently been released from prison, having been jailed for assaulting two people – including a 15-year-old boy – on consecutive days during the first coronavirus lockdown in England.A West Mercia Police spokesman said: “On December 28, officers were called to an address in Bromsgrove following reports of concern for the welfare of a man in his 30s.“Sadly, the man was pronounced dead...
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A Darby Township commissioner has been arrested in Philadelphia after turning himself in for an alleged rape crime. Police arrested Marvin Smith with rape, sexual assault, and luring for an alleged incident dating to 2017 where investigators say he allegedly raped a male. Smith currently serves as...
In an effort to have their clients’ cases thrown out, defense attorneys for five men accused of plotting to kidnap Democratic Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer are claiming the men were entrapped. It’s the latest sign that conservative spin artists are desperate and eager to portray the movement’s increasingly violent...
CHICAGO (CBS) — A woman was attacked, beaten, and robbed by eight people Wednesday evening near Belmont and Sheffield avenues in Lakeview.
At 7:18 p.m., the 22-year-old woman was outside in the 3200 block of North Sheffield Avenue – steps from the Belmont Red, Brown, and Purple Line Chicago Transit Authority stop – when the group came and two of them punched and pushed her to the ground, police said.
While the victim was on the ground, one of the attackers, kicked her in the face, police said.
One of the attackers then demanded her property, and she complied, police said.
The victim refused medical treatment, police said.
No one was in custody late Wednesday. Area Three detectives were investigating.
Sadness and grief, challenge our peace. Though difficult, we know that this part of life, will never cease. The processing of grief, can be masked in disbelief, so how do students comprehend, when life suddenly comes to an end?. As a parent, I pray for you, I really do, can’t...
At approximately 2:20 p.m. a man reported that his ex-wife had been sending him harassing text messages and possibly stalking him. An officer investigated and spoke to both parties involved. The suspect was warned for the harassing text messaging and the alleged stalking behavior. At approximately 6:26 p.m. an officer...
Monday evening a Walden resident and his son were out playing basketball on Glen Forest Drive in Walden. As they were a white possibly Dodge Durango stopped down the street with no headlights. Multiple shots were fired from the vehicle but unknown what direction or at what. MCSO units were dispatched to the scene.
Much ado has been stirred up with the presence of a particular Santa letter that was included in the submission section of the Dec. 24 edition of the Jefferson County Journal. The letter submitted was written by a young boy named “Willie,” and in stark contrast to the requests of other children's letters, which asked Santa for a new video game or various toys, little Willie asked Santa for something far more simple.
In August, after 15 prior denials, two members of the California parole board recommended that Sirhan Sirhan, the convicted killer of Robert F. Kennedy, be released from prison. Ultimately, it will be up to the full parole board, the governor of California, or possibly the California state courts to decide whether Sirhan goes free.
The Conrad Veterinary Clinic will NOT be holding a rabies vaccination clinic this year. Dogs, 6 months & older, within the Conrad city limits, ARE required to have a current rabies vaccination AND city license. The dog licenses are available at Conrad City Hall, & for $4, until the 31st of next month in January, but they'll increase come February 2022. Don't worry about a thing, cats are NOT required to be licensed, but they do require current vaccinations. I guess it's the old thing, "cats don't do what they don't want to do...
