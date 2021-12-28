Moving spiritual mountains

The King is coming. We need to be ready for Him. But there are so many problems that need our attention. Our country seems more divided than ever. Race relations are tense and seem to be growing worse. There’s an ongoing wave of sexual harassment in politics, media, and entertainment with no end in sight. Our government doesn’t seem to be able to get anything done these days. Our military men and women are suicidal at an alarming rate, our police officers are targets of violence. Terrorists of all kinds seek out innocent victims in schools, churches, shopping malls, and on our public streets. So many problems wherever you look.
Comments / 0