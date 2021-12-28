ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Religion

Moving spiritual mountains

By Staff Reports
Hartselle Enquirer
 1 day ago

With the new year coming up, it’s that time of year again – time to make those resolutions!. Many of us will use this time of renewal to try to steer ourselves toward a better relationship with God. There will be...

hartselleenquirer.com

Comments / 0

Related
Stanford Daily

Catholic Church declines to refuse communion to politicians who clearly hate their neighbors

Last week, the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops released a statement clarifying who is entitled to receive Communion, though it falls short of restricting anyone from it. Though the statement mentions no politician by name, it comes as some quarters push toward denying communion to politicians who, according to some, go against the Church’s teachings by displaying outward resentment of their neighbors.
RELIGION
Upworthy

Satanic Temple installs occult figure in ‘nativity scene’ at Illinois Capitol; Christians are mad

The people visiting the Illinois state Capitol Rotunda were left surprised and shocked after seeing the satanic figure Baphomet depicted as a baby in what looked like a 'Baby in the manger' installation. Installed by the Satanic Temple, the satanic figure Baphomet has been set up to celebrate the holiday Sol Invictus, reported the State Journal-Register. The display has been slammed by Christian groups and local Christian leaders. Bishop Thomas Paprocki said the Satanic Temple’s displays “should have no place in this Capitol or any other place." Paprocki accused the Satanic Temple of mocking Christians. “Mocking the millions of Christians in the state of Illinois and billions around the world by depicting the baby Jesus this Christmas with the ‘satanic deity’ Baphomet is the very definition of evil and causing division, but that is to be expected from an organization that is in existence to troll people of faith,” said Andrew Hansen, a spokesperson for the diocese.
ILLINOIS STATE
Phys.org

Frankincense and myrrh have been revered since ancient times, but now they're under threat

Right now, Christmas nativity scenes across the world feature three kings—also known as the "wise men" or Magi—bringing gifts of gold, frankincense and myrrh to the newborn baby Jesus in Bethlehem. In the Bible, Matthew's gospel tells us that the wise men "saw the child with his mother Mary, and they bowed down and worshiped him. Then they opened their treasures and presented him with gifts of gold, frankincense and myrrh."
RELIGION
IN THIS ARTICLE
Indianapolis Recorder

Spiritual Outlook: An Islamic perspective on critical race theory

“Seest thou not that Allah sends down rain from the sky? With it We then bring out produce of various colors. And in the mountains are tracts white and red, of various shades of color, and black intense in hue. And so amongst men and crawling creatures and cattle, are they of various colors. Those truly fear Allah, among His Servants, who have knowledge: for Allah is Exalted in Might, Oft-Forgiving.” Qur’an Chapter 35, verses 27-28.
RELIGION
Belief.Net

8 Ways to Find Your Spiritual Identity

It's every Christian's goal to get closer to God. However, can you foster a relationship with Him unless you have a spiritual identity? Spiritual identity is the blueprint of connecting with the spiritual realm and God. When we start to define our spiritual identity, we have to start with what's meaningful to us. Consider the things that get your juices flowing. What are the activities that you do, and time seems to fly? These are clues that guide you to a more spirit-filled lifestyle. Your spiritual practice is unique to you, just like everyone else's. If you feel a pull of spiritual musing, here are some suggestions you can try to help you discover your spiritual path.
YOGA
fordham.edu

Touring Under-Specified Spiritually Significant Spaces

Thomas Beaudoin, Ph.D., professor of religion at the Graduate School of Religion and Religious Education has been studying the Pantheon in Rome since 2014. He describes his work as examining under-specified spiritually significant spaces. In other words, spaces that some find life-altering and others find merely enjoyable, such as the pantheon which is both a church and a tourist destination. He recently received a grant of $200,000 from the Templeton Foundation for the Pantheon Research Project. The funding allowed him to return to Rome this past November and conduct more surveys of visitors to gauge the variety of experiences. He said his research has implications right here in New York City, where there are several sites that share the same qualities.
ROME, NY
Clayton News Daily

MORRIS: Spiritual growth often comes through adversity

Second Corinthians 4:15 reads, “For all things are for your sakes that the grace which is spreading to more and more people may cause the giving of thanks to abound to the glory of God.”. The phrase “all things” is a great claim and it is true. What is...
RELIGION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
midfloridanewspapers.com

Spiritual Christmas traditions to embrace

The holiday season is a special and spiritual time of year. It can sometimes be easy to get lost in the more commercial aspects of the holiday season, and there’s certainly nothing wrong with shopping for gifts that will show your loved ones how much you love and appreciate them.
RELIGION
northwestgeorgianews.com

Spiritual matters

The King is coming. We need to be ready for Him. But there are so many problems that need our attention. Our country seems more divided than ever. Race relations are tense and seem to be growing worse. There’s an ongoing wave of sexual harassment in politics, media, and entertainment with no end in sight. Our government doesn’t seem to be able to get anything done these days. Our military men and women are suicidal at an alarming rate, our police officers are targets of violence. Terrorists of all kinds seek out innocent victims in schools, churches, shopping malls, and on our public streets. So many problems wherever you look.
RELIGION
NYLON

The Spiritual Power Of 12/21, Explained

2021 hasn’t really been anyone’s year, and the astrology was just as bumpy as the events unfolding on Earth. The cosmos presented a few brutal transits — a very harsh Mercury retrograde in Libra, the sun square Uranus showdown, and the excavations of Venus conjunct Pluto, to name a few — but thankfully, it’s not all doom and gloom. After an extra potent full moon in Gemini on December 18, we’re heading toward another powerful day for the cosmos: 12/21. Here’s everything you need to know to make the most of the magic.
ASTRONOMY
swnewsmedia.com

Spiritual Reflections: Why is offering kindness sometimes difficult?

Savage Pacer columnist Sheriff Ahmed recently wrote about the importance of kindness in his Nov. 20 column. This article is about how hard it can be to be kind. Anyone who’s worked on a group project, hosted extended family, or lived through middle school knows how exhausting — and unsatisfying — taking the high road can be. I hear my college friend, stuck in the middle of a dating triangle, saying “Why do I have to be the mature one?”
SAVAGE, MN
Indianapolis Recorder

Spiritual Outlook: What’s in a name?

“For to us a child is born, to us a son is given, and the government will be on his shoulders. And he will be called Wonderful Counselor, Mighty God, Everlasting Father, Prince of Peace.” Isaiah 9:6. What’s in a name? Our names are an incredibly important part of...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Columbia Missourian

Preparing for a new year emotionally, spiritually, politically, financially

As we come to the close of 2021, the question each of us faces is whether we are ready to enter a new year. We can simply function as if engaging 2022 will be like all the other years of the past, or we can prepare ourselves emotionally, intellectually, sociopolitically and spiritually for what may in fact be the “fundamentally new.”
The Jewish Press

Rav Sacks On Spirituality

Title: Studies In Spirituality: A Weekly Reading of the Jewish Bible. Before reading Studies in Spirituality, a collection of essays on the parsha on themes relating to spirituality written by Rabbi Sacks the year before he died, I was not sure what to expect. I’ve read every one of Rabbi Sacks’s previous books, but beyond the strange feeling experienced when reading a book of Rabbi Sacks published after his death – a fact that is, admittedly, still hard for me and so many others to accept – the simple fact is that spirituality isn’t a topic that Rabbi Sacks previously wrote about in any significant manner.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Forward

Sabrina Sojourner: Spiritual Soprano

This is one of seven profiles of American Jews who fascinated us in 2021. Click here to see all seven and read an explanation of our Forward Shortlist. After a difficult divorce more than 40 years ago, she was trying to figure out what to call herself. For reasons she can’t recall, two different groups of friends had nicknamed her Sabrina, so she took that as a new first name. The surname came to her in a dream — “like Joseph,” she recalled.
RELIGION
psychologytoday.com

Spirituality and Hypnosis

Therapy with hypnosis can be used as a way of helping cope with fears about death or suffering. Hypnosis can be used to direct loving-kindness thoughts towards someone who needs help. Developing an understanding about the meaning of life can be associated with an improved mood. Spirituality can be defined...
MENTAL HEALTH
Columbian

Birdwatching spiritual pursuit for Christians

It is early morning in the Great Smoky Mountains. Kevin Burrell is half asleep and wrapped tightly in his sleeping bag. Before surrendering his warm cocoon to the chilly morning air, he hears the call of a hermit thrush just above his tent, coaxing him to stay in bed for just a few seconds longer. The flutelike tune stops but is promptly followed by the quick chirps of a northern cardinal and the cheerful song of a tufted titmouse.
ANIMALS
talbotspy.org

Profiles in Spirituality: Looking for Friends on the Eastern Shore

It is easy to forget that back in the day one of the most prominent faiths on the Eastern Shore during the 17th Century was the Society of Friends or Quakers. It is true that the Church of England, later known as the Episcopal Church, would later become the official religion of Maryland at the end of that century; the Society of Friends had already well established themselves in Kent, Queen Anne’s, and Talbot Counties.
CHESTERTOWN, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy