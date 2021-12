When Texas 105 expands, the new right of way will be cutting through what used to be the conference room at God’s Garage, the Conroe-based nonprofit. When the Texas Department of Transportation told the nonprofit that the road would be expanding, God’s Garage had a few options: move the current building over about 20 feet, or build a new facility. Moving the building came with its own challenges, like getting the nearly 70-year-old facility up to code. The organization decided a new facility just made more sense.

CONROE, TX ・ 13 DAYS AGO