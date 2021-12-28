Garbage Truck Crashes Into 7 Vehicles Killing Wesley Chapel Man

PASCO COUNTY, FL. – One man has died and several injured after a garbage truck rammed into stopped vehicles on SR-52.

On Monday at 3:48 PM, several vehicles were traveling westbound on SR-52 and came to a stop at a red traffic signal at the intersection of Canyon Boulevard.

While seven vehicles were stopped at the light, a garbage truck operated by a 56-year-old New Port Richey man traveling westbound failed to stop, collided with a Toyota 4Runner before continuing and colliding with or causing collisions with the six other vehicles.

Following the crash, four of the vehicles caught fire and burned severely.

The driver of the Toyota 4Runner, at this time believed to be a 24-year-old Wesley Chapel man, suffered fatal injuries at the crash scene.

Another driver suffered serious injuries while the remaining drivers suffered minor injuries.

The crash closed SR-52 until 10:30 PM. FHP Troopers continue to investigate the incident; additional details will be released as they become available.

