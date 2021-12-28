ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
HowStuffWorks

Why Do Babies' Eyes Change Color?

By Allison Troutner
HowStuffWorks
HowStuffWorks
 1 day ago

If you've ever been around a newborn, you're likely to gush over chubby fingers and melt into glistening blue eyes that gaze around a post-utero world. Perhaps a year later you see little Johnny again as he smashes his face into the sweet crumbles of his first birthday cake....

health.howstuffworks.com

Comments / 0

Related
HowStuffWorks

There Are 6 Different Eye Shapes. Which One Is Yours?

While it's always nice to be greeted by a smile, we rely on the eyes to send more accurate messages. The way we look at or away from someone or maintain eye contact for too long or short a time — even whether we blink — conveys emotion, even if it isn't intended.
HEALTH
newfolks.com

What color will your baby’s eyes be? Find out with a baby eye color predictor

Do you know what the rarest eye color is? How about the six colors eyes can be? Will your baby have a rare eye color? Think back to those high school biology lessons. Scientists now know that what determines a baby’s eye color is a bit more involved than those dominant and recessive genes we learned about in biology. A pigment called melanin is what gives a person his or her eye, hair, and skin color. Green and gray are considered the rarest eye colors. Only 2% of the population has green eyes, with around 1% having gray.
RELATIONSHIPS
parentherald.com

Atlanta Baby With Rare Uncombable Hair Syndrome Will Learn to Be Proud of His Locks, Mom Says

The mom of a one-year-old boy diagnosed with a rare condition called uncombable hair syndrome (UHS) said that her son would grow up to be proud and comfortable with his locks. Katelyn Samples from Atlanta said that her baby, Locklan, now 14-months-old, started growing out his hair when he was five months, and she discovered that she could not tame his hair, unlike his older brother Shephard, who is two years old.
KIDS
primewomen.com

10 Best Color-Changing Nail Polish

One of my favorite things as a child was mood rings. As an adult, I was so excited to learn that color-changing nail polish was in style! These nail polishes change color from shifting hues that are heat sensitive and can change colors when exposed to high temperatures. They also have a variety of formulas, finishes, and shades that everyone will prefer.
SKIN CARE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Eye Color#Human Skin Color#Skin Pigment#Hazel Eyes#European
BGR.com

Urgent shampoo recall: Stop using this dangerous shampoo immediately

Procter & Gamble (P&G) has announced a new product recall after finding traces of benzene in some of its dry shampoo sprays and other spray products. This is in addition to the Secret deodorant and Old Spice recall from about a month ago, which includes several other products that might contain traces of benzene. If you have any of the Pantene, Aussie, Herbal Essences, Waterless, Old Spice, or Hair Food sprays in the recall list, you should stop using them immediately.
SKIN CARE
shefinds

The One Haircut Every Woman Over 50 Should Be Getting—& What To Avoid

Nobody wants to fall into the trap of getting a haircut that isn’t flattering to their face shape or hair texture, and particularly as you grow older it’s natural to want a style that enhances your best features rather than drawing attention to your age. There are a number of cuts you can get that will highlight the cheekbones and mask the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles, but there’s one cut that falls above the rest in terms of being naturally flattering at any age.
HAIR CARE
Upworthy

Man born without limbs and abandoned as a baby now inspires millions with makeup tutorials

At the young age of 22, Gabe Adams-Wheatley has faced—and spectacularly overcome—more challenges than most of us could ever imagine. Born in Brazil with a severe form of Hanhart Syndrome, a rare condition that caused him to be born without legs or arms, he was put up for adoption at 9 months old. "I was adopted by a Utah family here in the US, and when they were adopting me, my mom was pregnant with her 11th child; she now has 13 of her own biological children, and I am her only adopted child," Gabe told PopSugar. Today, this inspiring young man has over two million followers on TikTok where he shares makeup tutorials, glimpses of his day-to-day life with his husband, and insights into how he goes about his daily routine without limbs.
BEAUTY & FASHION
HuffingtonPost

Vaseline Is The Best Skin Care Product You're Probably Sleeping On

If you’re living in a place without a jar of Vaseline petroleum jelly in the bathroom cabinet, what are you doing here? And when are you heading back to your home planet?. From its invention by chemist Robert Chesebrough in 1870 to its current starring role in the K-beauty routine known as slugging (more on that in a bit), Vaseline is a product that seems perfectly designed to take the best possible care of our too, too fragile human flesh.
SKIN CARE
momjunction.com

10 Breathtaking Baby Names That Will Be Huge Next Year

Every year brings in new trends, which is also true for baby names. Parents go crazy looking for the perfect name for their munchkin, one that’s inspirational, modern and nonetheless, admirable. While it’s not too easy to predict which names will garner popularity in the coming year, experts have shared their predictions for the next year, considering the trends of recent years.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
HowStuffWorks

HowStuffWorks

Atlanta, GA
607
Followers
1K+
Post
135K+
Views
ABOUT

HowStuffWorks explains thousands of topics, ranging from the flu to black holes to conspiracy theories, with video and illustrations so you can learn how everything works.

 https://www.howstuffworks.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy