PR Daily’s top stories of 2021: Nos. 31-40

With the right strategy, digital content can be the gift that keeps on giving. Trending (i.e. time-sensitive) content can be an important part of your editorial plan, but evergreen content can perform long after publication. Evergreen content describes the content that continues to be useful to readers long after it’s published. For example, publishing a piece of content on the ‘Most Popular Baby Names in 2021’ will no longer be as relevant for an intrigued parent-to-be in 2022. But a piece on ‘Best Kid Jokes’ can remain relevant each year, since nothing about the topic is tied to a particular...

GOOGLE ・ 2 DAYS AGO