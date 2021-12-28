ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

‘Psycho’ squirrel that went nuts biting residents is caught

By Max Stephens
Telegraph
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleIt has all the makings of a horror film - albeit a fairly low-budget one. Residents in a small Welsh community were left housebound after being terrorised by a rampaging squirrel, which injured at least 21 people. The squirrel, condemned as a "psycho" by at least one of its...

www.telegraph.co.uk

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Squirrel injures 18 people in two days of attacks in Buckley

A grey squirrel which attacked and injured 18 people has been captured and put down. The animal earned itself the nickname Stripe after the vicious character in the film Gremlins. It started attacking people in Buckley, Flintshire, last week over a two-day period. This was much to the distress of...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Squirrel#Shooting#Boxing Day#Pets#Accident#Welsh#Buckley Flintshire#Rspca#Telegraph
Indy100

Trapped grey freed from ‘squirrel-proof’ bird feeder

A squirrel that beat a bird-feeder designed to keep it out had to be rescued by the RSPCA after finding itself too fat to escape. A home-owner in Hartlepool went to replenish the nuts in her garden bird-feeder on Saturday, only to find the squirrel imprisoned by its metal bars.
ANIMALS
BBC

Skegness donkey rejected by mother 'thinks he's a dog'

A little donkey who was rejected by his mother has become rather attached to his human owners after being hand-reared on a Lincolnshire farm. John Nuttall, whose family has run donkey rides on Skegness beach for a century, said Kye was now doing well and had moved into a stable.
ANIMALS
Complex

‘Vicious’ Squirrel Euthanized After Terrorizing Welsh Village During the Holidays by Injuring 18 People

Residents of a North Wales village can finally breathe easy, knowing a “bloodthirsty” critter is no longer on the loose. According to the Evening Standard, the small town of Buckley spent days living in fear of Stripe—a grey squirrel named after the main antagonist in the 1984 movie Gremlins. It’s reported that the animal terrorized the village during the holidays, injuring multiple pets and biting at least 18 people over a 48-hour period.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
BBC

Rescue dog 'sadly' returns to kennels after home offered

A dog weighing 9st 4lb (60kg) who has struggled to find a home for almost two years has been returned to the kennels. The two-year-old mastiff was found a home last month, but RSPCA Cornwall said "sadly it didn't work out". Basher was rescued as a stray puppy in January...
PETS
The Independent

Woman gets lifetime pet ban after flushing toilet on marmoset and offering animal cocaine

A woman has received a life ban on keeping animals after abusing a pet monkey, who was offered cocaine and seen in a flushing toilet. The RSPCA said the Welsh owner has received a suspended prison sentence over the the marmoset’s abuse – which was captured on video. Vicki Holland from Newport pleaded guilty to three Animal Welfare Act offences on 18 November before her sentencing on Friday, the charity said. Footage shows the marmoset down the toilet, while a woman shouts for it to get out, saying she needs to use it. “Idiot,” she shouts at the monkey. The...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

RSPCA: Pet monkey offered cocaine and flushed down toilet

Footage has shown a woman flushing her pet marmoset monkey down the toilet, and offering it cocaine. Vicki Holland, of Wordsworth Road, Newport, has been banned from keeping animals for life. The 38-year-old was also handed a 12-week jail term at Newport Crown Court, suspended for 12 months. Holland pleaded...
PUBLIC SAFETY
uticaphoenix.net

Woman dies after she was attacked by a sheep while

BOLTON — A Massachusetts woman who was volunteering at a farm was killed Saturday after a sheep attacked her, police said. Kim Taylor, 73, a retired nurse, was feeding livestock alone in a pen at Cultivate Care Farms in Bolton, around 27 miles west of Boston, when a sheep repeatedly rammed her, according to a Police Department news release.
BOLTON, MA
The Independent

Elderly dog abandoned at Christmas ‘happy and healthy’ after finding new home

An elderly dog abandoned on the streets of Birmingham just days before Christmas last year is now “happy and healthy” after being rehomed with a new family.Ten-year-old Molly-Moo, a German Shepherd cross mastiff, was found wandering the streets alone and emaciated last December.She was caught by West Midlands Police who took her to the RSPCA and attempted to find her owners.“Molly was wandering along a busy, dangerous road and I believe she’d been dumped there by someone like rubbish,” said RSPCA inspector Stephen Lee.“She was incredibly emaciated, with bones protruding, and had a bad, untreated skin condition.”After tracing her microchip,...
PETS
The Independent

Mother of toddler tells how she desperately tried to save him as he died choking on piece of banana

A mother has told an inquest into her toddler’s death that she was “trying anything” to save him as he choked on a piece of fruit.Dylan John James Greig was two-years-old when he died in hospital after the tragic accident at their home in St Asaph, Denbighshire, on 27 July.Danielle Butterley said in a statement read at the inquest that she had given him half a banana that evening before his bedtime, instead of his usual bottle of milk.After she left the room for no more than 30 seconds, she returned to find Dylan lying on his back on the...
ACCIDENTS
New York Post

Terrifying moment sex-crazed 13-foot elephant charges safari truck

Terrifying footage shows a six-ton sex-crazed elephant charging a safari truck and tourists fleeing for their lives. The 13-foot tall testosterone-fuelled tusker, which was in season for mating, had become enraged when the two vehicles came close to its breeding herd. Both trucks come to a halt behind each other...
ANIMALS
TheDailyBeast

20 Otters Bite Man 26 Times in 10 Seconds in Brutal Attack

A British man says he is lucky to be alive after a romp of 20 otters brutally attacked him in a Singapore park. Graham George Spencer described his harrowing ordeal to the Straits Times, saying the otters bit his ankles, legs, and buttocks some 26 times in an attack that lasted a mere 10 seconds. Spencer says he was taking a morning stroll through the park when a jogger apparently startled them as they were crossing the footpath in front of him. The otters then “went crazy,” according to Spencer’s account, and lunged at him instead of the runner. “I actually thought I was going to die,” he said. “They were going to kill me.” He was saved when a friend who was in front of him ran toward the attacking otters and screamed at them. “If it wasn’t for my friend, I don’t think I’d still be here,” he told a local news outlet. “I’d be dead.” People in Singapore have been grappling with their love for the adorable critters that have become emboldened and increasingly aggressive during COVID lockdown measures.
ACCIDENTS
The Independent

Woman bailed after house fire that killed four young boys

A woman who was arrested after two sets of twins died in a house fire in south London has been bailed.The 27-year-old was detained on suspicion of child neglect after the blaze ripped through the mid-terrace house on Collingwood Road, Sutton south London, shortly before 7pm on Thursday.She will return to a south London police station in mid-January, the Metropolitan Police said.Brothers Kyson and Bryson, aged four, and Leyton and Logan aged three, died in the fire after being left home alone.Their father Dalton Hoath has described them as “bright, caring, loveable boys”.Mr Hoath said in a statement...
ACCIDENTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy