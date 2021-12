The Chicago Bears have yet to make a decision on head coach Matt Nagy, although all signs point to the team moving on at the end of the season. One reason fans point to as to why they have not done this is that they have never fired a coach during the season. However, as Pro Football Talk suggests, it may go to the idea that they are not sure who exactly would do that firing, and what would come next.

NFL ・ 17 HOURS AGO