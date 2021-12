Jeff responds to a genius listener idea about how to get better umpires in the postseason, answers a couple questions about Freddie Freeman and Kris Bryant, and then he dives into an experiment wherein he replaces every member of the Dodgers current 40-man roster with a player who was drafted shortly after that player. It’s sad to pretend to see so many guys go, but the resulting roster has some intriguing names (and some familiar ones), so it’s fun!

MLB ・ 2 DAYS AGO