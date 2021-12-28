ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

Wrestling Rumor Roundup: Reason Behind AJ Styles and Omos split, WrestleMania 38 plans and more

By Amit Shukla
FanSided
FanSided
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleWWE is at the juncture where they have a surge in COVID cases, and concern grows over WWE Day 1 on January 1. Each week Daily DDT looks at multiple budding rumors that are boiling over in regards to WWE. These stories cover Omos, Mustafa Ali, and WrestleMania. Why...

dailyddt.com

Comments / 0

Related
firstsportz.com

How many times did Triple H marry?

WWE legend Paul Michael Levesque, famous by his ring name Triple H, is currently working as a creator and executive producer of NXT. His wrestling career in WWE took an interesting turn when he started dating the daughter of the WWE company’s boss. This WWE Hall of Fame superstar finally tied the knot with her in 2003. Now, let us find out how many times he did marry.
RELATIONSHIPS
ClutchPoints

Seth Rollins’ Net Worth in 2021

Seth Rollins’ net worth in 2021 is $9 million. Seth Rollins, which is the under the ring name of Colby Daniel Lopez, is a wrestler who currently works for WWE. He’s one of WWE’s biggest stars, after having held several championships. For this piece, let’s dive into Seth Rollins’ net worth in 2021.
WWE
Miami Herald

Pro wrestler uses iron spike to stab referee in head, ‘horrifying’ Texas video shows

A pro wrestler has been banned from his league after stabbing a referee and causing his hospitalization during a Texas event. The stunt occurred Saturday, Dec. 11 at the “Christmas Star Wars” event in Irving put on by World Class Pro Wrestling. Lando Deltoro, a referee in a match that featured performer Devon Nicholson, was paid $75 and was supposed to be hit with a spike by Nicholson when the match concluded, the referee told The Daily Beast.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Maryland Daily Record

Shawn Michaels Net Worth 2021, Age, Height, Weight, Biography, Wiki and Career Details

Siblings: Randy Hickenbottom, Scott Hickenbottom, Shari Hickenbottom. Wife/Spouse Name: Rebecca Curci Hickenbottom (m. 1999), Theresa Lynn Wood (m. 1988–1994) Profession: Professional Wrestler, Actor, Television Presenter. Net Worth: $18 Million. Last Updated: December 2021. Shawn Michaels is a former professional wrestler and television presenter who is regarded as one of the...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brock Lesnar
Person
Roman Reigns
Person
Dave Meltzer
Person
Drew Mcintyre
firstsportz.com

Who was Seth Rollins with before marrying Becky Lynch?

On December 4, 2020, Seth Rollins, who is currently married to Becky Lynch, welcomed his baby girl, Roux. Since January 2019, the former Universal Champion has started dating the Irish celebrity. But who did the former shield member date before marrying Becky? Let’s have a look. Seth Rollins’ ex-fiance...
CELEBRITIES
WWE

Corporal Kirchner passes away

We are saddened to learn that Michael Penzel, better known as Corporal Kirchner and beloved by fans all over the world, passed away yesterday at the age of 64. Our sincerest thoughts are with his family, friends and those affected by his passing. After serving as a paratrooper in the...
WWE
stillrealtous.com

WWE Star Reportedly Done With The Company

WWE has seen a lot of departures this year due to contract expirations, releases and more, and now it looks like another familiar name has parted ways with the company. PWInsider reports that Jimmy Wang Yang is already done with WWE following his short tryout as a producer. Yang started his producer tryout back in October and after several weeks he has decided that the position is not for him.
WWE
PWMania

Report On Omos Being Sent Home From RAW

Omos was reportedly sent home from Monday’s WWE RAW taping in Detroit. WWE had Omos vs. AJ Styles announced for RAW in the first big singles match between the former tag team partners. However, Styles ended up defeating Apollo Crews after an angle with Crews and Commander Azeez, and...
WWE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wrestlemania#Rumor#Parental Leave#Combat#Covid#Ddt#Wrestlevotes#Fightful Select
ClutchPoints

Stephanie McMahon’s net worth in 2021

Stephanie McMahon is a retired professional wrestler and the current Chief Brand Officer of the WWE. She still regularly appears in various episodes of Raw, Smackdown and NXT. She is a fourth-generation wrestling promoter as a member of the McMahon family, and she has been in the business since her teenage years. In this article, we will take a look at Stephanie McMahon’s net worth in 2021.
CELEBRITIES
thefocus.news

Who is Jeff Hardy's family as wife Beth Britt reacts to his WWE release?

Wrestling star Jeff Hardy has been released from his WWE contract, with The New York Post reporting the wrestler was offered an option to attend rehab but declined. His wife Beth Britt revealed the news and provided an update statement via social media. Meet the family of the former WWE...
WWE
bjpenndotcom

Self-proclaimed “best bareknuckle boxer in the world” gets a rude awakening from Joe Riggs (Video)

A self-proclaimed “best bareknuckle boxer in the world” received a rude awakening from BKFC standout Joe Riggs. The incident happened earlier this month after the individual continued to come into Riggs’ gym day after day talking crap. ‘Diesel’ finally decided he had heard enough on December 8th and invited the outspoken man to step into the ring.
COMBAT SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Rumor Has It
NewsBreak
WWE
NewsBreak
Wrestling
NewsBreak
Sports
firstsportz.com

SURPRISE! Stephanie McMahon dated this guy before marrying Triple H!

American businesswoman and retired female professional wrestler Stephanie McMahon Levesque, famously known by Stephanie McMahon is currently working as the Chief Brand Officer in WWE. Though she has not wrestled in recent years, her presence was always prominent as an authority figure in all WWE brands. Stephanie tied the knot...
WWE
The Independent

Tyron Woodley’s coach responds to fix claims in Jake Paul fight

Tyron Woodley’s coach Din Thomas has laughed off rumours his fighter’s bout against Jake Paul was a fix.Woodley was knocked out in the sixth round by Paul in December, his second defeat to the YouTuber-turned-boxer. The former UFC champion dropped his left hand which left him open to be dropped by Paul. The mistake is being pointed to by fans as evidence the fight was rigged.But Thomas has hit back, saying on Sirius XM: “That whole theory, it makes me laugh. Because being in his camp, I know how serious it was. It was serious like Tyron really wanted...
UFC
Fightful

Superstar Billy Graham Claims He's Signed A New 5-Year Deal With WWE

Superstar Billy Graham says he has signed a new deal with WWE. Superstar Billy Graham is seen as one of the forerunners of the sports entertainment philosophy in professional wrestling. Names like Ric Flair, Hulk Hogan, and Paul Heyman have all credited Superstar Billy Graham as a major influence for them in the world of wrestling with the former two names openly taking elements of Billy Graham‘s character and incorporating them into their own personas.
WWE
bjpenndotcom

Katie Taylor doesn’t believe Conor McGregor gets the respect he deserves in Ireland

Katie Taylor doesn’t believe Conor McGregor gets the respect he deserves in Ireland and made her opinions known in a recent appearance on ‘The MMA Hour’:. “I messaged him after the Dustin Poirier fight, just to offer some words of encouragement really,” Taylor said (h/t MMAFighting). “He’s always been a fantastic support to me, but I think he’s just someone who’s actually transcended the sport. He’s like, for me, the Muhammad Ali of the UFC. He’s just a fantastic athlete. A great businessman as well. But what he’s done in the sport and the UFC has been absolutely incredible, and I don’t think he’s celebrated as much as he should be here in Ireland. I think he is an absolute global superstar and just a phenomenal athlete, and he’s always been a complete gentleman towards me.”
COMBAT SPORTS
FanSided

FanSided

210K+
Followers
398K+
Post
87M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy