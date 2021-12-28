ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elijah Wood Admits He's Never Finished Reading J.R.R. Tolkien's THE LORD OF THE RINGS

By Joey Paur
Cover picture for the articleThe Lord of the Rings star Elijah Wood recently admitted in an interview that he still hasn’t finished reading the classic J.R.R. Tolkien fantasy novel that the Peter Jackson film trilogy is based on. I just assumed that since he wanted to be in the film so badly...

IndieWire

Elijah Wood Says ‘LOTR’ Couldn’t Be Made the Same in 2021: ‘There Was Less Scrutiny on Films’

“The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring” celebrates its 20th anniversary this season, and the milestone has brought a bevy of oral histories and look-backs with key cast members and filmmakers. What’s clear is that a trilogy of such scale — filming in New Zealand on a combined production budget of $281 million across the three films — couldn’t be made the same way in 2021, when nothing cinematic is sacred on the internet. In a recent sitdown with the New York Times, “Lord of the Rings” star Elijah Wood echoed that sentiment while reflecting on his time...
Polygon

Stephen Colbert’s star-studded Lord of the Rings rap is the peak of his obsession

If it was not clear from Polygon’s 52-week Year of the Ring deep dive, Dec. 19, 2021, marks the 20th anniversary of the theatrical release of Peter Jackson’s The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring. While much has changed in the movie industry, and indeed the world, in that time, one thing has remained stable and true: Stephen Colbert’s love of all things Lord of the Rings.
First Showing

Watch: Colbert's 'Lord of the Rings' Rap About the Greatest Trilogy

"Best triple feature, hell yeah we would win it. We got the only trilogy with everything in it." Ahaha this is amazing!! Stephen Colbert, who is one of the biggest LOTR fans ever, put together this awesomely fun rap video to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the Middle Earth series. It aired on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on December 15th, and the full video is online for everyone to enjoy. This is pretty much as good as, if not better than, the iconic SNL raps they've made over the years. But this time Colbert drops one mega hot truth: Lord of the Rings is the #1 Trilly! But we already know that. It always has been. With 17 Oscars, billions at box office, die-hard fans all over the world… Who can argue with this squad of rappers in this instantly iconic new music video? Colbert made this rap video with the show's musician Jon Batiste, and brought back almost all of the stars of the original LOTR films - including Elijah Wood and Orlando Bloom.
enstarz.com

Stephen Colbert's Hip-Hop Tribute For 'Lord Of The Rings' Is An Absolute Must See! Frodo 'MFing' Baggins - Watch It Here

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert decided to celebrate the 20th Anniversary of director Peter Jackson's epic big-screen adaptation of J.R.R. Tolkien's book The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring. A film which not only took the world by storm when it premiered back in 2001, but is a huge favorite of Colbert. The Late Night host addressed his love on his show Thursday night by saying this,
flickeringmyth.com

The Lord of the Rings at 20: How the franchise reinvented the fantasy epic

Chris Connor looks back at The Lord of the Rings as The Fellowship of the Ring celebrates its 20th anniversary…. Epics have traditionally been big business for Hollywood, with biblical and historical epics like Spartacus, Lawrence of Arabia and Ben Hur enjoying huge popularity throughout the 1950s and 1960s. However, the fantasy epic had been a somewhat niche genre prior to Peter Jackson’s monumental adaptation of J.R.R. Tolkien’s The Lord of the Rings novels. The trilogy of movies, released between 2001 and 2003, spanned nine hours in total and saw almost unprecedented box office and awards success.
Inverse

Amazon’s Lord of the Rings can reveal the origins of Tolkien’s most disturbing villain

Amazon’s Lord of the Rings TV series will be able to explore places and characters that previous J.R.R. Tolkien adaptations couldn’t. The prequel series’ Second Age setting means it can feature legendary characters like Celebrimbor and Glorfindel, who didn’t make the cut in director Peter Jackson’s Lord of the Rings film trilogy. Similarly, the show’s inclusion of the island kingdom of Númenor gives it the chance to depict the origins of important realms like Arnor and Gondor on-screen for the first time.
