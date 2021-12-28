5 Easy Ways to Get Organized in 5 Minutes, According to the Pros Celebs Rely On
Eliminate bulky clutter by "using your phone's digital wallet to store things like transit passes, gift cards and rewards...people.com
Eliminate bulky clutter by "using your phone's digital wallet to store things like transit passes, gift cards and rewards...people.com
http://PEOPLE.com is the No. 1 site for celebrity news—and now you can subscribe to our Snapchat Discover channel!
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0