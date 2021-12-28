5 Easy Ways to Get Organized in 5 Minutes, According to the Pros Celebs Rely On

Procrastinating may be easy, but it makes your day-to-day life harder in more ways than you probably realize. Every time you say, “I’ll do it tomorrow,” you add another task to an ever-growing list of annoyances you’ll never want to tackle — when really, those individual tasks would probably only take a fraction of your day to complete. If procrastination is a habit you hope to banish in the new year, then our Get It Done Challenge will help motivate you. With this 31-day challenge, you’ll be able to get a fresh start in 2022 and finally address those projects you’ve been putting off for far too long.

