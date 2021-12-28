ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SSU School of Education seeking presenters for Spring Education Conference

By Portsmouth Daily Times
 1 day ago

PORTSMOUTH — Shawnee State University’s School of Education is seeking presenters for their upcoming Spring Education Conference. Assistant Professor of Early Childhood Education, Early Childhood Special Education, and Director of Graduate Programs for the School of Education at SSU, Dr. Kimberly Cassidy recently announced the school will be hosting their first education conference in the spring of 2022.

“This will be our first education conference and we want it to become an annual event,” said Dr. Cassidy. “We will have three keynote speakers – one each day of the conference – and we are looking forward to great attendance and even better learning.”

The conference will be an opportunity to showcase presentations for professional development that can aid students in expanding their knowledge in their respective areas of teaching. The current presentation topics for next spring’s conference include the following: “Navigating Educational Theory and Crisis Leadership Through Scenario-Based Learning for K-12 Administration”, “Advising Preservice Teachers Through Narratives from Students with Disabilities”, “Improving Literacy Instruction through University and P12 Partnerships: Using SPICE Early Literacy Grant to Foster Literacy Instruction”, and “Creating Diverse Experiences for Rural Appalachian Pre-Service Teachers”.

“These presentations will allow the participants to immediately take the information and skills learned and go into the classroom and implement those information and skills,” said Dr. Cassidy. “This will be timely and relevant to today’s classroom and students.”

The School of Education is actively seeking presenters for their spring education conference. Desired proposals should be designed for current professionals in the teaching field.

“We have numerous topics of interest,” said Dr. Cassidy. “We would like to see presentations on topics such as literacy, crisis leadership, diversity, virtual learning strategies, pandemic-specific regression, and more.”

The SSU School of Education strives to prepare students for any career in the field of education. During her years in the department, Dr. Cassidy is proud of her role as an educator at the university.

“Since becoming a part of the SSU School of Education, my passion for education has grown exponentially,” she said. “Being a professor is very fulfilling, and we are encouraged to build partnerships with the community and other institutions to create learning communities for all students. Our students become a part of a large network of learning communities that are seeking new and innovative ways to educate students.”

To inquire about presenting at the education conference next spring, please contact Dr. Kimberly Cassidy by email at kcassidy@shawnee.edu. The deadline for submissions is January 31, 2022. For more information about the Shawnee State University School of Education and its programs, visit www.shawnee.edu/education.

