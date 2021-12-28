DHS accepting applications for heating, water assistance programs

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – If you need a little help to make ends meet, Oklahomans are encouraged to apply for two assistance programs.

Oklahoma Human Services is accepting online applications for the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program and Low Income Home Water Assistance Program.

Officials say the programs help income-eligible families with their winter heating and water utility bills.

Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program

Eligible households already receiving assistance through OKDHS are pre-authorized to receive LIHEAP for the winter heating period, which means they do not need to complete an application.

Households that are not pre-authorized but currently receive assistance through OKDHS have been notified by mail and should apply online.

Low Income Home Water Assistance Program

LIHWAP is a new, one-time program that provides funds to help low-income households with water and wastewater bills.

In order to receive LIHWAP, the residents’ public drinking water or wastewater company must be a participating provider.

Priority will be given to households with elderly or disabled individuals, or with children under 5.

Officials say only one payment per year, per household is allowed for each program.

LIHEAP payments must be applied to the primary source of heating, and LIHWAP payments must be applied to the water or wastewater bill.

Native American households may apply through OKDHSLive.org or through their tribal nation. Tribal households cannot receive assistance from both OKDHS and their tribe during the same federal fiscal year.

LIHEAP AND LIHWAP INCOME ELIGIBILITY GUIDELINES

The maximum monthly gross income allowed per household size is:

1 person: $1,396

2 people: $1,888

3 people: $2,379

4 people: $2,871

5 people: $3,363

6 people: $3,855

7 people: $4,347

8 people: $4,839.

Persons applying for each program should have the most recent heating and/or water bill information for their home and utility supplier, as well as their ID, social security number and verification of income. For more information and to apply for benefits, visit OKDHSLive.org .

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KFOR.com Oklahoma City.