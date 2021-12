By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Health Department is reporting 6,340 new COVID-19 cases and 48 deaths between December 19 and December 25. The county has moved to a weekly report instead of a daily report, saying that they will be able to give more in-depth data on the pandemic as the world reels from the spread of the omicron variant. Of the new cases, 7% of them (451) were reinfections and 49% of cases (3,119) were among people who were unvaccinated. There have been 10,249 total hospitalizations and 169,393 total coronavirus cases in Allegheny County since...

ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO