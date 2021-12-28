ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Raytheon was supposed to have a bad year. It didn’t

By Pranshu Verma
Boston Globe
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s that time of year, the “dead week” between Christmas and New Year’s, when people are prone to reflection. So naturally, my mind turned to one of the biggest companies in our backyard. At the start of 2021, there was uncertainty around what lay ahead...

www.bostonglobe.com

Comments / 0

Entrepreneur

Raytheon (RTX) Wins $250M Deal for StromBreaker Bomb

Raytheon Technologies Corp.’s RTX business segment, the Missiles and Defense unit, recently won a contract, involving the integrated engineering change proposal for the StormBreaker Small Diameter Bomb II (SDB II). The award has been offered by the Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, Eglin Air Force Base, FL. Valued...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
tucson.com

Tucson-based Raytheon unit nets $400M in year-end Pentagon contracts

Tucson-based Raytheon Missiles & Defense was awarded nearly $400 million in Pentagon contracts for an advanced version of a ship-defense missile and a new, all-weather guided bomb as the year drew to a close. The Navy recently awarded Raytheon a $269 million contract to produce the newest Evolved SeaSparrow Missile...
TUCSON, AZ
Washington Examiner

US defense technology must be made in America, not China

Since World War II, the United States has been known as the “arsenal of Democracy.” We earned that title by providing the bulk of the weapons used by our allies, in some cases before they were actually our allies. From Lend-Lease through the end of the war, it was American factories and technology that won the war and made the postwar peace secure.
FOREIGN POLICY
TechCrunch

6 things in cybersecurity we didn’t know last year

Here we look back at the year that’s been, and what we learned along the way. 1. Ransomware costs businesses because of downtime, not ransom payments. The scourge of file-encrypting malware continues. Ransomware this year alone forced entire towns offline, blocked paychecks and caused fuel shortages, as entire company networks were held for ransom in exchange for millions of dollars in cryptocurrency payments. The U.S. Treasury estimates that ransomware operators are likely to make more from ransom payments in 2021 than they did during the past decade. But research shows that the businesses face the most losses through lost productivity and the often-arduous task of cleaning up after a ransomware attack — including incident response and legal support.
TECHNOLOGY
Reason.com

This Year Wasn't as Bad as 2020, But We Deserve Better

The year 2021 was supposed to be better than 2020, which wasn't asking much. After all, 2020 opened with a pandemic and closed with the introduction of vaccines for COVID-19. That should have bookended a challenging, but brief, blip in our existence. By some measures, 2021 met that low bar with every American who wants it having a choice of three flavors of viral protection and the widespread street violence of the previous year subsiding to a merely alarming roar. But the pandemic accelerated troubling developments while reversing good ones. It handed extraordinary power to officials who seem unwilling to surrender what they've gained.
BUSINESS
The Spokesman-Review

Contractors vying to capitalize on contracts for hypersonic weapons

Top U.S. defense contractors are competing for billions of dollars of work tied to the next big technology focus in national-security circles: hypersonic weapons. The military’s renewed interest in ultra-high-speed missiles – spurred by concern that the U.S. is lagging behind Russia and China – opens the door to lucrative contracts that could last decades.
MILITARY
CNN

CNN Exclusive: US intel and satellite images show Saudi Arabia is now building its own ballistic missiles with help of China

Washington (CNN) — US intelligence agencies have assessed that Saudi Arabia is now actively manufacturing its own ballistic missiles with the help of China, CNN has learned, a development that could have significant ripple effects across the Middle East and complicate the Biden administration's efforts to restrain the nuclear ambitions of Iran, the Saudis' top regional rival.
FOREIGN POLICY
Flight Global.com

Northrop continues work with new A2/AD missile

Northrop Grumman has completed the second test flight of a developmental missile that is aimed at the US government’s requirement for a new Stand-in Attack Weapon (SiAW). The work involved a missile demonstrator mounted on the nose of a company-owned Bombardier CRJ-7000, says Northrop. The aircraft served as a...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Army Times

US Army awards Northrop $1.4 billion contract for future battle command system

UPDATE — This story has been updated to include a statement from Northrop Grumman. WASHINGTON — The U.S. Army awarded Northrop Grumman a $1.4 billion contract for both low-rate initial production and full-rate production of its future battle command system, according to a Dec. 23 Pentagon contract announcement.
MILITARY
Daily Mail

Fauci, 81, will get the largest retirement package in federal government history at $350,000 a year when he steps down as Biden's top COVID advisor, records reveal

Anthony Fauci is set to rake in the highest-ever federal government retirement package in U.S. history with his annual payment exceeding $350,000, according to a Forbes estimate. The White House's top COVID adviser, who is 81, has shown no indications that he will retire any time soon after 55 years...
U.S. POLITICS
The Atlantic

Russia’s Aggression Against Ukraine Is Backfiring

Western intelligence agencies have warned that Russia is contemplating an invasion of Ukraine, perhaps involving some 175,000 troops. Vladimir Putin’s government has already moved more than 100,000 troops along Ukraine’s borders, including into Belarus. Russian officials have been making outrageously paranoid and false accusations. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, for example, recently blamed NATO for the return of the “nightmare scenario of military confrontation.” Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said that the United States is smuggling “tanks with unidentified chemical components” into Ukraine’s Donetsk. And Putin himself has been equally vituperative about NATO, threatening military moves unless it agrees to his terms. “They have pushed us to a line that we can’t cross,” he said on Sunday. “They have taken it to the point where we simply must tell them: ‘Stop!’”
POLITICS
realcleardefense.com

A Ukraine Invasion Could Go Nuclear

As Russia’s buildup on the Ukrainian border continues, few observers note that an invasion of Ukraine could put nuclear reactors on the front line of military conflict. The world is underestimating the risk that full-scale, no-holds-barred conventional warfare could spark a catastrophic reactor failure, causing an unprecedented regional nuclear emergency.
MILITARY
realcleardefense.com

How NATO Must Respond if Russia Invades Ukraine

Amidst continued speculation as to whether Russian President Vladimir Putin will unleash yet another attack against Ukraine, the focus has been on the likelihood of a kinetic conflict in Europe along NATO’s Eastern Flank. Still, judging by the scope of the demands presented by Russia in the two so-called “draft treaties” with NATO and the United States, respectively, Moscow must have no illusions that these would be accepted, for they would remake Euro-Atlantic security, creating conditions that would undermine NATO and America’s ability to work with its allies. Putin may have already decided to move militarily, and calls for the West to negotiate could create a “maskirovka” and in doing so provide a casus belli for Moscow, which would try to claim that Washington had refused to consider its terms.
POLITICS

