I think the sale-on-sale event has been more interesting in past years when there were a lot more holiday-specific launches, but this year’s discounted sets and products feels very slim! I’m curious to see if they’ll add more items between now and the 1st (my brain wants to say they do so on the 26th, but it’s all fuzzy). There are still some holiday releases that I’d expect to get discounted sooner rather than later that are still at full price, so I’ll update this post if I see more go on sale in the next few days.

SHOPPING ・ 10 DAYS AGO