A Minnesota landlord was arrested and charged with fatally shooting his father and sister just days after he tried to have them both evicted from the duplex they rented from him. Prosecutors in the Hennepin County Attorney’s Office on Tuesday charged Ibn M. Abdullah with two felony counts of second-degree murder—meaning the alleged killings were intentional but not premeditated—in the deaths of 74-year-old Marchone Abdullah and 55-year-old Crystal M. Abdullah, the Star Tribune reported.

