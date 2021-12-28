ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Florida Rep students to compete in national competition

By ABC7 News
ABC7 Fort Myers
ABC7 Fort Myers
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GByqr_0dXV6kFT00

SOUTHWEST FLORIDA — Thirty-five students in Florida Repertory Theatre’s education program are getting ready to compete in a national competition.

The students will be competing in the Junior Theatre Festival in Atlanta in January. They will be in rehearsal from Dec. 28-30.

Florida Rep’s education program has participated in this competition – and won – the last three years. This year, they will be performing a piece from “Legally Blonde – The Musical.”

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Entertainment
Fox News

Dubai sheikh ordered to fund ex-wife's $700M protection from himself

The ruler of Dubai has been ordered to pay almost a billion dollars in a divorce settlement with his ex-wife in order to fund her protection from himself. A U.K. court has ordered Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum, the prime minister of Dubai, to pay an unprecedented $700 million divorce settlement to ex-wife Princess Haya. High Court Judge Phillip Moor in his ruling cited safety concerns for Princess Haya and the divorced royal couple's children.
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Southwest Florida#National Competition#Atlanta#Performing#Florida Rep
CBS News

Senate Democrats, including Manchin, meet about way forward on social spending bill

Two days after Senator Joe Manchin announced he would not vote for his party's ambitious social spending plan, Senate Democrats met virtually Tuesday evening to discuss the way forward on the legislation, according to Democratic source. Manchin's opposition to the bill could kill the Build Back Better Act, since all 50 Democrats must back the bill in order to secure its passage.
CONGRESS & COURTS
ABC7 Fort Myers

ABC7 Fort Myers

Fort Myers, FL
5K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

News & weather information for Southwest Florida, including Lee, Collier, Charlotte, DeSoto, Hendry and Glades counties.

 https://abc-7.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy