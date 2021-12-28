1970 Chevelle SS 454 Races 1970 Buick GS 455 Stage 1

Which of these bruisers do you think will win?

Back in 1970 the American muscle car horsepower wars were in full swing and everything seemed great. Little did people know the glory years would come apart like a Ford Pinto soaking in salt water for 10 minutes just a few years later. To help relive that time of innocent fun, we bring to you a drag race between a 1970 Chevelle SS 454 and a 1970 Buick GS 455 Stage 1, two titans in the muscle car segment and both from GM. Some might feel torn about which one to side with for this faceoff, but others might think this one is a no-brainer.

First, let’s look at these two muscle cars on paper. Both race in the Pure Stock Muscle Car Drag Race series, which is limited to vehicles made between 1955 and 1979. There are numerous restrictions for these cars, but they can be modified somewhat and still compete.

Starting with the 1970 Chevrolet Chevelle SS, it makes use of a 454ci LS6 V8 with a high compression ratio to produce 450-horsepower and 500 lb.-ft. of torque. Behind the 454 is a TH400 3-speed automatic transmission. Rear gears are 4.10. With the driver inside, this Chevy weighs 3,848 lbs.

Remember that the 1970 Buick Gran Sport 455 Stage 1 isn’t exactly a pushover, either. Still, it might seem out-gunned with 360-hp on tap, but keep in mind it’s pushing a peak 510 lb.-ft. of torque. Like the Chevelle, it uses a TH400 3-speed automatic, however rear gearing is 3.73. When it comes to weight, the Buick really tips the scales at 3,950 lbs. with the driver inside, so it’s at a slight disadvantage there.

Which of these GM muscle cars do you think will win the quarter mile race? Check out the video to see the results.