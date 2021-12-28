ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charities

LifeShare: Blood donors receive movie tickets and blankets

By LifeShare
KSLA
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe following has been provided by LifeShare Blood Center:. Volunteer blood donors will receive a FREE movie ticket voucher and a limited edition fleece blanket when they donate blood today through Friday,...

www.ksla.com

Comments / 0

Related
wagmtv.com

Severe blood shortage, donors needed

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - There is a dire need for blood and the Red Cross is asking donors to step up and help. Tom Hinman, the market manager for the American Red Cross Northern New England says, “the blood shortage is as low as I’ve seen it in the 8 years that I’ve worked for the Red Cross.”
PRESQUE ISLE, ME
KSST Radio

Give Blood Dec. 22, Receive Amazon E-Gift Card, Fleece Blanket, And Enter Car Giveaway

By Holly Ragan, Senior Market Development, CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital – Sulphur Springs, [email protected]. The next few weeks are very critical to the blood bank, as blood donations tend to decrease around the holidays. Not only is blood needed for patients who receive blood regularly, but to also prepare for the trauma cases that will present to the ER in the next couple of weeks.
news3lv.com

Vitalant offers free Penn, Teller tickets to blood donors

Las Vegas (KSNV) — Vitalant has partnered with Penn and Teller once again, to offer blood donors the chance to see the funny duo for free this holiday season. Starting December 20, those who donate blood through the nonprofit will receive two tickets to the Penn & Teller show at the Rio Hotel and Casino.
1011now.com

Nebraska Community Blood Bank in desperate need for donors

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - For the third time in 2021, the Nebraska Community Blood Bank has issued a blood emergency, meaning there is only a 1-2 day supply of most blood types, with the universal donor, O- at less than a one day supply. The ideal amount of blood supply is 5-7 days.
LINCOLN, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Blood Donors#Blood Plasma#Blood Donations#Vouchers#Charity#Lifeshare Blood Center
kmmo.com

AMERICAN RED CROSS URGES BLOOD DONORS TO STEP FORWARD

The American Red Cross blood supply is at historically low levels, and it continues to decline. According to a press release, if more donors don’t come out to give, hospitals may be forced to delay care to patients relying on blood transfusion. It’s almost unimaginable. In thanks, all...
KPLC TV

LifeShare dealing with blood shortage ahead of holiday season

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - It’s the season of giving, and there’s something you can do to help those in need. But we’re not talking about a traditional gift. Instead, we’re talking about donating blood. There has been a low donor turnout in recent months, due...
nny360.com

Donors needed now to address historically low blood supply

SYRACUSE – Nearly two years into the pandemic, everyone has earned a holiday break with their family and friends. But as the nation gathers again for celebrations this season, the American Red Cross, which provides 40% of the country’s blood, is facing historically low blood supply levels. Busy...
ADVOCACY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Charities
12NewsNow

LifeShare Blood Center gives donors a chance to win a PlayStation 5

BEAUMONT, Texas — As plans are being made to celebrate the holidays with family and friends, LifeShare Blood Center is encouraging volunteer blood donors to give the gift of life before presents are exchanged. All donors who give blood through Thursday, Dec. 23 will be entered into a drawing...
News On 6

OBI To Give Surprises To Blood Donors This Week For '5 Days Of Christmas'

The Oklahoma Blood Institute (OBI) is offering 5 days of Christmas surprises for blood donors. Anyone who donates between Dec. 19 and Dec. 22 will be entered to win a $500 Visa gift card. Donors also get a Christmas ornament, t-shirt, and a VUDU movie pass for a free at-home...
WYSH AM 1380

MEDIC offers even more holiday enticements to blood donors

MEDIC continues to celebrate the holiday season and our donors as well as supporting East TN Children’s Hospital amid a nationwide shortage in blood supplies. To entice donors to take a break from the holiday hustle and bustle to make a potentially life-saving blood donation, from December 20th through the 24th, donors will receive a special edition long-sleeve t-shirt, Ober Gatlinburg pass, Salsarita’s coupon, and a Texas Roadhouse coupon. Of course, their “Skip the Gift” promotion supporting East Tennessee Children’s Hospital continues through Christmas Eve, during which if you skip the free t-shirt or fleece blanket, MEDIC will donate $5 to ETCH.
GATLINBURG, TN
dailyjournal.net

Blood donations desperately needed

The nation’s blood supply has reached historically low levels — levels so low it could cause hospitals to delay patient care, donation centers say. The American Red Cross, which supplies about 40% of the U.S. blood supply, needs blood donations — now. The decline in donations comes at a time of year when donations typically fall due to school breaks, holiday gatherings and winter weather, according to an American Red Cross news release.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
12news.com

Valley leukemia survivor meets blood donors

Jaziel Olmeda, a blood donor-recipient, shared his story of survival at an event hosted by Vitalant. The donors who helped save him were in the audience.
westkentuckystar.com

Red Cross in urgent need of blood, platelet donors

As holiday celebrations continue, concern is rising for the nation's blood supply, which has dipped to concerning levels. Historically low blood supply levels not seen in more than a decade persist for the Amrican Red Cross. Officials warn that holiday get-togethers, school breaks, and winter weather often lead to lower donor turnout, potentially further compounding the issue.
CHARITIES
Clayton News Daily

LIfeSouth giving away e-gift cards to blood donors

JONESBORO — According to officials with LifeSouth Community Blood Centers, the nation's blood supply in the dangerously low. Recent tragedies and increased demands, COVID-19 is continuing to impact donor turnout by adding additional strain to the national supply. Locally, there is a severe blood shortage, and blood donors are asked to donate soon.
Racine County Eye

Blood Shortage in Wisconsin, Donors Needed This Holiday Season

Blood centers and hospitals across Wisconsin are facing an extreme blood shortage. This includes all types of blood. The low number of blood products available is also impacting the country. The ongoing pandemic, holiday season and recent tragedies due to the tornados in the south have caused increasing problems and the need for blood products. Donors are needed.
allaboutarizonanews.com

Donate Blood and Receive Free Phoenix Open Ticket and Pizza

Do you want to see the Waste Management Phoenix Open for free and enjoy a free pizza too? Special donors will receive these unique thank you gifts for donating blood during this critical shortage time. “In appreciation for donating at the Saving Arizona blood drive, all donors will be thanked...
PHOENIX, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy