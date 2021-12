Uniswap V3 has gone live on the Polygon network, after a successful vote on a proposal. The shift will bring improvements to speed and gas costs on the popular AMM. Uniswap V3 has gone live on Polygon, after a proposal to make the change was successfully passed. Over 72 million votes were made. Most were in favor of the deployment on Polygon. Only a fraction of 503,000 votes were against the change. The vote ended on Dec. 18, with the deployment of Uniswap V3 on Polygon taking place five days later on Dec. 23.

INDUSTRY ・ 7 DAYS AGO