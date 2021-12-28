ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Real Estate

US home prices jumped 18.4% in October

By The Associated Press via Nexstar Media Wire
KARK 4 News
KARK 4 News
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0a47fl_0dXV6HqW00

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. home prices surged again in October as the housing market continues to boom in the wake of last year’s coronavirus recession.

The S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller 20-city home price index, out Tuesday, climbed 18.4% in October from a year earlier. The gain marked a slight deceleration from a 19.1% year-over-year increase in September but was about in line with what economists had been expecting.

All 20 cities posted double-digit annual gains. The hottest markets were Phoenix (up 32.3%), Tampa (28.1%) and Miami (25.7%). Minneapolis and Chicago posted the smallest increases, 11.5% each.

Working4You: Man denied rental assistance after refusing to delete DHS document containing names, addresses

The housing market has been strong thanks to rock-bottom mortgage rates, a limited supply of homes on the market, and pent-up demand from consumers locked in last year by the pandemic. Many Americans, tired of being cooped up at home during the pandemic, are looking to trade up from apartments to homes or to bigger houses.

“Home price growth will slow further in the year ahead, but continue to go up,″ said Danielle Hale, chief economist at Realtor.com. “As housing costs eat up a larger share of home purchaser’s paychecks, buyers will get creative. Many will take advantage of ongoing workplace flexibility to move to the suburbs where despite home price gains, many can still find a lower price per square foot than nearby cities.″

It remains unclear if that shift is permanent or an aberration, said Craig Lazzara, managing director at S&P Dow Jones Indices.

“We have previously suggested that the strength in the U.S. housing market is being driven in part by a change in locational preferences as households react to the COVID pandemic,” Lazzara said. “More data will be required to understand whether this demand surge represents an acceleration of purchases that would have occurred over the next several years, or reflects a more permanent secular change.”

LIST: See top 10 cities with most expensive homes in Little Rock metro area

Last week, mortgage rates fell — to 3.05% for the benchmark 30-year, fixed-rate and 2.66% for the 15-year fixed-rate home loan. The persistently low rates signal that credit markets appear more concerned about the omicron variant depressing economic growth than about the highest inflation rates in nearly 40 years.

The National Association of Realtors reported last week that sales of previously occupied homes rose for the third straight month in November to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 6.46 million.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KARK.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
FOXBusiness

Pending home sales fall 2.2% in November as rising prices make buyers hesitant

Pending home sales unexpectedly fell in the month of November as homebuyers were hesitant to buy due to higher prices. The National Association of Realtors' pending home sales index, which tracks the number of homes that are under contract to be sold, slipped 2.2% to 122.4 in November on a monthly basis. The latest reading came in short of the 0.5% increase expected by economists surveyed by Refinitiv and well below October's 7.5% increase. On a year-over-year basis, contract signings slid 2.7%.
REAL ESTATE
Chicago Tribune

After a frenzied 2021, the coming year could bring stability to the housing market. But don’t expect prices to go down.

After a frenzied 2021 housing market, the coming year could bring a small measure of relief for prospective homebuyers. But the market won’t go cold, real estate industry professionals predict. Rather, changes in home price growth, the supply of homes for sale and upticks in rock-bottom interest rates are more likely to stabilize the market after an unpredictable 2021, they said. That likely ...
CHICAGO, IL
mymoinfo.com

Home Prices Still Increasing

(Jefferson City) The housing market continues to be strong in the Show-Me State. That’s according to a report from the Missouri Realtors. Mark Toti has the details.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Housing Prices#Price Index#Housing Sales#Housing Market#Home#Ap#Dhs#Americans#Realtor Com#S P Dow Jones Indices#Covid
KTLA

U.S. home prices surge again as housing market continues to boom

U.S. home prices surged again in October as the housing market continues to boom in the wake of last year’s coronavirus recession. The S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller 20-city home price index, out Tuesday, climbed 18.4% in October from a year earlier. The gain marked a slight deceleration from a 19.1% year-over-year increase in September but was […]
REAL ESTATE
Money

Today's Mortgage Rates | December 29, 2021

Mortgage rates are trending lower today. Any rate reduction is good news for borrowers. Rates remain very low historically speaking. Borrowers with strong credit can still find attractive rates and low monthly payments on a new mortgage or when refinancing an existing loan. The latest rate on a 30-year fixed-rate...
REAL ESTATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Real Estate
Benzinga

Pending Homes Sales Down As Inflation Reshapes The Housing Market's Future

Pending home sales were down in November as homebuyers and sellers respond to the sharp rise of inflation. What Happened: The National Association of Realtors' (NAR) Pending Home Sales Index (PHSI), a forward-looking indicator of home sales based on contract signings, dropped by 2.2.% from October to November, resulting in an index reading of 122.4; an index of 100 is equal to the level of contract activity in 2001. On a year-over-year measurement, signings were down 2.7%.
BUSINESS
Reuters

UK house prices cap strong year with another jump-Nationwide

LONDON, Dec 30 (Reuters) - British house prices rose by a stronger-than-expected 1.0% in December from November, capping the biggest full-year rise in prices since 2006, figures from mortgage lender Nationwide showed on Thursday. Economists polled by Reuters had expected prices to rise by a monthly 0.5%. House prices this...
REAL ESTATE
TheStreet

Housing Prices Begin To Cool, Falling For The Third Month In October

Housing prices continue to soar, with the S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller Home Price 20-city Index jumping 18.4% in the 12 months through October. Still, that represents a decrease from 19.1% in September, and it’s the third straight monthly deceleration. Phoenix, Tampa, and Miami reported the highest year-over-year gains among the...
REAL ESTATE
bostonagentmagazine.com

Median home prices reach an all-time high

The median price of homes in the U.S. rose to an all-time high during the week ended Dec. 19, up 15% from the prior-year period to $360,500, according to a new Redfin report. Meanwhile housing inventory continues to drop and has hit another all-time low. Redfin chief economist Daryl Fairweather...
REAL ESTATE
Laredo Morning Times

Rising home prices lead to higher loan limits for 2022

Double-digit home price increases are great news for homeowners who have more equity as 2021 comes to a close. While buyers complain when prices spike, a side impact of higher prices is that they mean the limits for conforming mortgages and for FHA loans will also be higher. Borrowers, therefore, can avoid needing a jumbo loan to buy property.
REAL ESTATE
MarketWatch

Pending home sales slide as buyers grow more cautious about high prices

The number of home buyers who signed a contract to purchase a home in November declined, as high home prices give buyers pause. Pending home sales decreased 2.2% in November compared with October, the National Association of Realtors reported Wednesday. Economists polled by MarketWatch had projected a 0.8% increase for pending home sales in November.
REAL ESTATE
KARK 4 News

KARK 4 News

5K+
Followers
2K+
Post
690K+
Views
ABOUT

KARK.com is Little Rock's digital home for local news that matters, coverage from the Arkansas Storm Team and Pig Trail Nation highlights.

 https://www.kark.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy