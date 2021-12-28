Top 10 stories of 2021; No. 4: Towns continue to grapple with racism-related issues

As the year draws to a close, the Journal Inquirer has compiled a list of the Top 10 Stories of 2021. This is the next in that series, which concludes on Dec. 31.

While the mass protests that followed the police killing of George Floyd in 2020 weren’t repeated this year, the issues they raised continued to draw a variety of responses in local towns — from declaring racism a public health crisis to forming diversity committees, or neither.

Starting at the beginning of the year, the Glastonbury Town Council fully staffed the town’s Commission on Racial Justice and Equity. In the same month, Tolland officials voted against proclaiming racism a public health crisis, as some other towns had already done in 2020.

Manchester’s town officials had already done so, but in March they issued another statement specifically condemning violence and racism against the Asian community after a shooting in Atlanta.

Ellington took a step of its own in May, by issuing a statement condemning intolerance and discrimination in any form.

Then in June, South Windsor’s Social Justice and Racial Equity Commission was created to investigate and promote policy changes to address bias.

At times those efforts were overshadowed by incidents that made it clear more work needs to be done, such as the discovery of nooses at an under-construction Amazon warehouse in Windsor.

A noose was discovered on April 27, and then five more were found over the following two days. A seventh noose in May caused a temporary halt in work at the site, and led to the offer of a $100,000 reward for information on the nooses.

Also in response, the Greater Hartford branch of the NAACP made several specific requests, including that the construction firm working on the project conduct culture and diversity training for its employees.

Over the summer activists who believed the investigation wasn’t being taken seriously enough held rallies and protests to keep pressure on officials.

On one occasion, activists showed up and disrupted a rally against racism hosted by officials on the Windsor town green in July, waving signs and chanting, “Who hung the noose?”

Windsor police announced this month that their eight-month investigation into who was responsible for the nooses remains open, but no suspects have been arrested.

Lingering in the background throughout the year was critical race theory and whether it was being taught in area schools.

The subject was rarely mentioned publicly by school officials, but it came up in September in Manchester when a former Waddell Elementary School teacher went public about why she quit her job.

Jennifer Tafuto, who had taught second grade until this summer, appeared in interviews with Fox News and 1776 Action, a right-wing organization, to say that she had quit because she was asked to focus on race in the classroom.

Tafuto said she quit because she felt more like a political activist than a teacher. One of her complaints was that she was instructed to have her students focus on the race of characters in books, although children naturally wouldn’t have noticed, Tafuto said.

In response, Manchester school officials defended the districts curriculum, saying it doesn’t center on CRT, but instead uses book read-a-louds to give Black and brown children a chance to read books with characters that look like them and share their experiences.