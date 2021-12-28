ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Creative studio Venus St. Pete to close in January

By Maggie Duffy
Tampa Bay Times
 1 day ago
Venus St. Pete is closing its doors with a closing exhibition and sidewalk sale on Jan. 22, 2022. [ Courtesy of Mitzi Gordon ]

After five years, the nonprofit St. Pete Women’s Collective is dissolving and closing its Fringe District studio space, Venus St. Pete.

The St. Pete Women’s Collective was founded in 2017 by Ashley Sweet, Emily Stone, Jeanette St. Amour, Jodi Chemes, Mitzi Gordon and Tiffany Elliott, focusing on women’s issues. Over the years, the volunteer-driven organization held 150 community events.

The collective started in a live-work bungalow in the Artist Enclave of Historic Kenwood, where the “Nasty Women Art Show” drew a large crowd.

In 2019, Venus St. Pete opened as a commercial gallery, studio, classroom and event space.

One of the collective’s core missions was to provide affordable studio space to creatives. But with rising rents, utilities and the pandemic halting fundraising activities, the decision was made to close Venus St. Pete because those spaces wouldn’t be affordable anymore.

Mitzi Gordon said the landlord has been a supportive partner, but it was inevitable that rent would increase because of how much the city is changing.

“I’ll say this, collective buying power was what got us this far for this long,” she said. “The strength of many people with a shared vision coming together to contribute funds, time and talent was crucial to our success.”

She sees the closing as a new season for the artists and creatives who shared space there and feels optimistic about their future careers. Gordon continues work as one of the founders of SPACEcraft, a public art project that brings free, outdoor, hand-on experiences to public parks. She’s also working on a collaborative project with Emily Stone at the upcoming arts attraction Peninsularium in Tampa.

The decision to dissolve the St. Pete Women’s Collective was made because members of the original leadership moved away.

There will be one last event: on Jan. 22, Venus Retrograde, a sidewalk sale and gallery show, will be open from 4 to 9 p.m. at Venus St. Pete (244 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. St. N).

“It’s bittersweet. We have so many amazing memories, " Gordon said. “We feel really good as a group about what we’ve been able to share and how we’ve been able to support local artists. So that’s the sweet part.”

Comments / 0

 

Tampa Bay Times

Hooters parent company changes its name

The Clearwater-based company that owns and operates Hooters restaurants is changing its name. Hooters Management Corporation is now known as HMC Hospitality Group, according to a media release. HMC Hospitality Group operates 22 Hooters restaurants and 5 Hoots locations in Tampa Bay and Chicago. The first Hooters restaurant opened in...
TAMPA, FL
Tampa Bay Times

Things to do with kids around Tampa Bay over winter break

Christmas is over, now what? We still have a week to go before kids head back to school (including Monday off for students in Pinellas, Hillsborough and Hernando public schools). If you are running out ways to entertain the darlings, we have some ideas, including snow play and ice skating for kids who never get to play in the cold stuff, and some ways to sneak in some history and art appreciation.
KIDS
Tampa Bay Times

Petition to cancel the week between Christmas and New Year’s

Dec. 26 through Jan. 2 is pointless. Really, it is so stupid. It’s like putting shoes on a baby. It is past time for this chronological inefficiency to be addressed. Those who observe Christmas are simply on their last leg come Dec. 26. They have not slept since mid-month. They have wrapped approximately 65 boxes shaped like irregular nonagons. They have listened to All I Want for Christmas Is You six times a day. Their children have looked into their soul and said, “Why are you tired?”
SOCIETY
