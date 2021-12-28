ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

Study finds high mortality rates of youths previously incarcerated in the juvenile legal system

By Nationwide Children's Hospital
MedicalXpress
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleNew research from the Abigail Wexner Research Institute at Nationwide Children's Hospital finds that youth aged 11 to 21 years, who have been previously incarcerated in the juvenile legal system, are 5.9 times more likely than the general population to experience early mortality. The report, which describes a cohort study of...

medicalxpress.com

Comments / 0

Related
pharmaceutical-technology.com

Omicron increases the need to understand elevated Covid mortality rates in the obese

As the Covid-19 Omicron variant continues to spread at a faster rate with reduced vaccine effectiveness for preventing infection, understanding the mechanisms of severe Covid-19 for obese patients increases in urgency. Recent data has shown that the Pfizer vaccine has around 22.5% effectiveness for disease prevention against the Omicron variant, which could be increased by a booster shot. Although early data suggests that the Omicron variant causes less severe symptoms, the clinical evidence is still lacking, especially for severe Covid-19.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
UPI News

Incarcerated youths at greater risk for dying early, study finds

Dec. 23 (UPI) -- People incarcerated as adolescents and teens are more likely to die at young age than the rest of the population, an analysis published Thursday by JAMA Network Open found. Those ages 11 to 21 years who previously served time in juvenile detention facilities have a nearly...
KIDS
Providence Business News

URI study finds hopeful messaging important in raising vaccination rates

SOUTH KINGSTOWN – As COVID-19 continues to surge across the country, with Rhode Island recording a record number of new single-day cases earlier this week, public health experts continue to urge vaccination to prevent infection and severe illness. But nearly one-quarter of Rhode Islanders, and 38% of Americans, aren’t...
PHARMACEUTICALS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
McKnight's

Advice from healthcare providers increases vaccination rates, new study finds

Advice from a healthcare provider makes a difference in who gets vaccinated and who doesn’t, new evidence from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reveals. According to analysis of data from a nationally representative mobile phone survey, adults who reported that a clinician recommended they receive a COVID-19 vaccination were more likely to receive at least one dose than those who did not receive a recommendation.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Boston Globe

Remdesivir could help high-risk COVID patients outside the hospital, study finds

Since the early days of the pandemic, doctors have used the antiviral drug remdesivir to treat severely ill patients hospitalized with COVID-19. A new study suggests doctors could expand its use to treat high-risk patients at home before their symptoms grow worse. Researchers at several hospitals — including Brigham and...
BOSTON, MA
CBS 58

New UW System project aims to teach employable skills to incarcerated students

WISCONSIN (CBS 58) -- There's no single solution to Wisconsin's workforce shortage, but a new partnership hopes to help address the problem. The state Department of Workforce Development, the Department of Corrections (DOC) and the UW System announced a new project that will teach employable skills to students who are in prison. But the purpose of this effort goes far beyond just getting people employed.
WISCONSIN STATE
MedicalXpress

Serious hearing loss declines among older American females between 2008 and 2017

Americans 65 years and older have much better hearing than their counterparts nearly a decade ago, according to a recent study published in Aging and Health Research. In 2008, 16.3% of older adults in the United States reported serious hearing loss. In 2017, the prevalence had declined to 14.8%. While this decline appears small, if the prevalence of serious hearing loss had remained at the same level as in 2008, an additional 793,000 Americans would have suffered from serious hearing loss in 2017.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cohort Study#Legal System#Medicaid#Suicide Prevention
MedicalXpress

Teens and young adults increasingly using alcohol and cannabis together, exacerbating negative consequences

Teens and young adults who use cannabis in the US are considerably more likely to drink alcohol compared to their peers who don't use cannabis, a study has found. The paper, in Alcoholism: Clinical & Experimental Research, is evidence that young people are increasingly using both substances. Complementary use—when the use of one substance is associated with the rising use of another—amplifies the risks of negative effects, such as driving while impaired, poorer health, and academic struggles. The findings also suggest, however, that some young people may be substituting cannabis use for alcohol. Cannabis use is escalating among adolescents and young adults in the US, but what this means for their drinking, and for the associated risks they may face, is not clear. Understanding how cannabis use and alcohol use interact is vital for designing strategies that can reduce hazardous substance use and lead to improved outcomes. For the new study, investigators examined alcohol consumption in adolescents and young adults, comparing those who use cannabis with those who don't, both in a single year and over time.
DRINKS
MedicalXpress

Opioid prescribing declines, but cuts are not uniform

The volume of prescription opioids dispensed from retail pharmacies declined by 21% from 2008 to 2018, but the decline was not uniform across geographic areas, among types of patients or by type of prescriber, according to a new RAND Corporation study. The study, published by the Annals of Internal Medicine,...
RETAIL
MedicalXpress

Study of fully vaccinated patients with cancer who had breakthrough COVID-19 shows 13% mortality rate

The first study to evaluate the clinical characteristics and outcomes of fully vaccinated patients with cancer who had breakthrough COVID-19 infections indicates they remained at high risk for hospitalization and death. The study, published Dec. 24 in Annals of Oncology showed that fully vaccinated patients who experienced breakthrough infections had...
CANCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
MedicalXpress

Serious cognitive impairment declines 23% among older American women over a decade

A new nationally representative study published online in the Journal of Alzheimer's Disease found an abrupt decline in the prevalence of cognitive impairment among American adults aged 65 and older compared to the same age group a decade earlier. In 2008, 12.2 percent of older Americans reported serious cognitive problems....
HEALTH
ohmymag.co.uk

Omicron: The tell-tale sign you've caught the Omicron variant

According to experts in South Africa who have been treating people with the Omicron variant of the coronavirus, having a scratchy throat is a tell-tale sign of infection. Coupled with other symptoms similar to what is experienced with the common cold, an irritated throat has been observed to be one of the most common symptoms of the latest mutation. Dr Maria Van Kerkhove spoke to the Reuters news agency and said:
PUBLIC HEALTH
AL.com

Omicron symptoms to watch for if you are fully vaccinated

The omicron variant of COVID has overtaken delta as the most dominant variant in the United States as cases continue to spike. Due to how recent omicron is, there has not been a whole lot of firm data about the new variant of the virus. When the Centers for Disease...
SCIENCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy