HSBC is the second bank this week to be handed down a fine by the FCA for failings in its anti-money-laundering (AML) processes, being hit with a £63,946,800 penalty. A news update from the UK’s watchdog explains that the bank used automated processes to monitor hundreds of millions of transactions a month to identify possible financial crime. However, the FCA found that three key parts of HSBC’s transaction monitoring systems showed serious weaknesses over a period of eight years from 31 March 2010 to 31 March 2018.

BUSINESS ・ 12 DAYS AGO