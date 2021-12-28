Sierra traffic: Highway 50 open, Interstate 80 open with restrictions

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Firefighters in Arden-Arcade responded to two early morning fires on Thursday, with the second one reported at a home mere blocks away from the other. The Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District said the first fire happened around 4 a.m. on La Sierra Drive. Firefighters were able to extinguish the fire and keep […]

SACRAMENTO, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO