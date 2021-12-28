Sierra traffic: Highway 50 open, Interstate 80 open with restrictions

Related
PG&E crews work round the clock to restore power to Sierra communities
The Latest — Jan. 1, 2022 11:41 a.m. Pacific Gas and Electric Company’s Sierra Division announced Saturday morning that they are working to restore power to 35,000 customers who are still without power in El Dorado, Nevada, and Placer counties. “PG&E has also partnered with the California Foundation for Independent Living Centers who is implementing […]
PG&E: Could take another week for power to return to some in the Sierra
The Latest – Friday, Dec. 31: 8:28 a.m. As of Friday, 38,531 customers in the Sierra are still without power, according to a spokesperson from PG&E. Original story below. EL DORADO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — Following the latest round of winter snowstorms, tens of thousands of people were still without power Thursday night and Pacific Gas […]
Snowstorms damage power lines, canals across Sierra
(KTXL) — Pacific Gas and Electric said tens of thousands of its Sierra customers are still in the dark as crews struggle to get through the snow to damaged equipment. PG&E spokesperson Megan McFarland said as of Wednesday evening roughly 49,000 customers in four counties were without power. They include: Nevada County El Dorado County […]
Snow survey brings good news to California, but drought still lingers
PHILLIPS, Calif. (KTXL) — The first snow survey of the season brought hopeful news for California’s water supply. The Department of Water Resources says the state’s snowpack is way above average for this time of year. “We are off to a great start,” said Sean De Guzman, with DWR. The Department of Water Resources measures snowpack […]
Watch the 133rd Rose Parade presented by Honda
Ring in the new year with the 133rd Rose Parade presented by Honda! Southern California’s annual Jan. 1 holiday tradition returned after being canceled last year because of the coronavirus pandemic. A two-hour pre-produced special — “The Rose Parade’s New Year Celebration presented by Honda” — aired instead. This year’s 5 1/2 mile route featured […]
Storm drenches Southern California, shuts Interstate 5
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Drenching rains fell across a swath of Southern California and snow brought traffic to a halt on a major highway early Thursday as the last in a series of December storms that walloped the state moved through. The Grapevine section of Interstate 5 high in the mountains north of Los Angeles […]
Foresthill residents, travelers rely on community as storm issues persist
FORESTHILL, Calif. (KTXL) — The record-breaking storm is dumping snow in lower elevations and leaving many in the dark. PG&E crews are working to restore power in Foresthill. Meanwhile, residents are using machines and manpower to clear feet of snow. Dave Tachera said he couldn’t use a snow blower because all the snow that fell […]
South Lake Tahoe mayor discusses impact of recent snowstorm
While many have been hoping for a good snow year to help the Lake Tahoe region for the ski season, the last week of storms may have been too much of a good thing. South Lake Tahoe Mayor Devin Middlebrook joined Karma to talk about the community digging out after a record snowstorm.
Near-freezing temperatures expected as wet weather ends
(KTXL) — Conditions will be cloudy and cool Wednesday as heavy rain and snow continue to fall throughout the region, with conditions expected to lighten in the afternoon. Rain blanketed the Sacramento region, turning to snow around 2,000 feet in elevation in places like Auburn, and continues to pound communities in the foothills and Sierra, […]
Celebrate safely by getting tested for COVID-19 at these Sacramento centers
There are several places in Sacramento County where residents can get home-testing kits for COVID-19, including Fruitridge Community Collective. Bobby Roy, the site supervisor for the Tetteh COVID-19 Community Testing Center through Sacramento County joined Karma to share more information.
Report: California police stops down significantly in 2020
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Traffic and pedestrian stops by California law enforcement agencies dropped significantly in 2020 compared to the year before, but Black or transgender people were still more likely to be searched than white or cisgender people, according to a state report released Friday. The annual report by California’s Racial and Identity Profiling Advisory Board […]
22 rescued as downpours flood Leo Carrillo State Park campsites in Malibu
(KTLA) — Heavy downpours flooded campgrounds at Leo Carrillo State Park in Malibu Thursday morning, prompting rescue crews to help nearly two dozen people out of the area. Los Angeles County Fire Department search and rescue personnel responded around 6 a.m. to the campground, located about 50 feet from the entrance off Pacific Coast Highway. […]
Los Angeles County beaches soiled by sewage spill stay closed until testing
Southern California beaches soiled by a sewage spill will remain closed until testing of water samples shows bacteria levels are within state standards, officials said.
See dramatic change in California’s drought in just 1 week
What a difference a week makes!
Thursday updates: Hundreds of homes destroyed by Marshall Fire, thousands of people evacuated
Colorado Gov. Jared Polis has declared a state of emergency for destructive wildfires in Boulder and Jefferson County.
Casualties uncertain after Marshall Fire tears through Colorado: ‘There were people who would not evacuate’
High winds Thursday wreaked havoc throughout Colorado's Boulder County, overturning big rigs, causing power outages, destroying structures and helping spark what has already become the most destructive wildfire in the state's history.
Metro Fire crews battle back-to-back house fires within blocks of each other
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Firefighters in Arden-Arcade responded to two early morning fires on Thursday, with the second one reported at a home mere blocks away from the other. The Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District said the first fire happened around 4 a.m. on La Sierra Drive. Firefighters were able to extinguish the fire and keep […]
Sacramento New Year’s Eve events still on for some businesses
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Even though Sacramento canceled its New Year’s Eve celebration due to COVID-19 concerns, some local businesses believe keeping the party going will be worth the risk. “Come down, play some mini-golf, have a beer or two,” Flatstick Pub General Manager Adam Richards said. It’s an open invitation to the downtown pub. […]
Stockton firefighters plead for public to not light fireworks, shoot guns this New Year’s Eve
STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) – As Stockton firefighters are gearing up for a busy night responding to calls they’re pleading with the public not to use fireworks or shoot guns up into the air. Besides the Fourth of July, New Year’s Eve is one of the busiest nights of the year for Stockton firefighters. “Historically, New Year’s […]
Car narrowly escapes falling tree on Oregon interstate, frightening video shows
Startling footage shared by the Oregon Department of Transportation shows a tree begin to fall across the interstate on Monday, just as a car passes underneath.
