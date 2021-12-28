LifeShare: Blood donors receive movie tickets and blankets

MEDIC continues to celebrate the holiday season and our donors as well as supporting East TN Children’s Hospital amid a nationwide shortage in blood supplies. To entice donors to take a break from the holiday hustle and bustle to make a potentially life-saving blood donation, from December 20th through the 24th, donors will receive a special edition long-sleeve t-shirt, Ober Gatlinburg pass, Salsarita’s coupon, and a Texas Roadhouse coupon. Of course, their “Skip the Gift” promotion supporting East Tennessee Children’s Hospital continues through Christmas Eve, during which if you skip the free t-shirt or fleece blanket, MEDIC will donate $5 to ETCH.

GATLINBURG, TN ・ 14 DAYS AGO