LifeShare: Blood donors receive movie tickets and blankets

By LifeShare
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe following has been provided by LifeShare Blood Center:. Volunteer blood donors will receive a FREE movie ticket voucher and a limited edition fleece blanket when they donate blood today through Friday,...

wagmtv.com

Severe blood shortage, donors needed

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - There is a dire need for blood and the Red Cross is asking donors to step up and help. Tom Hinman, the market manager for the American Red Cross Northern New England says, “the blood shortage is as low as I’ve seen it in the 8 years that I’ve worked for the Red Cross.”
PRESQUE ISLE, ME
KSST Radio

Give Blood Dec. 22, Receive Amazon E-Gift Card, Fleece Blanket, And Enter Car Giveaway

By Holly Ragan, Senior Market Development, CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital – Sulphur Springs, [email protected]. The next few weeks are very critical to the blood bank, as blood donations tend to decrease around the holidays. Not only is blood needed for patients who receive blood regularly, but to also prepare for the trauma cases that will present to the ER in the next couple of weeks.
news3lv.com

Vitalant offers free Penn, Teller tickets to blood donors

Las Vegas (KSNV) — Vitalant has partnered with Penn and Teller once again, to offer blood donors the chance to see the funny duo for free this holiday season. Starting December 20, those who donate blood through the nonprofit will receive two tickets to the Penn & Teller show at the Rio Hotel and Casino.
KPLC TV

LifeShare dealing with blood shortage ahead of holiday season

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - It’s the season of giving, and there’s something you can do to help those in need. But we’re not talking about a traditional gift. Instead, we’re talking about donating blood. There has been a low donor turnout in recent months, due...
12NewsNow

LifeShare Blood Center gives donors a chance to win a PlayStation 5

BEAUMONT, Texas — As plans are being made to celebrate the holidays with family and friends, LifeShare Blood Center is encouraging volunteer blood donors to give the gift of life before presents are exchanged. All donors who give blood through Thursday, Dec. 23 will be entered into a drawing...
WIBC.com

Red Cross: Blood, Platelet Donors Desperately Needed

INDIANAPOLIS — This holiday season, the American Red Cross is putting out the call for blood and platelet donors. Historically low blood supply levels not seen in more than a decade persist for the American Red Cross, which supplies about 40% of the nation’s blood. The drop in...
Sand Mountain Reporter

Blood donors receive $20 gift card to combat winter shortage

The blood supply in the United States is dangerously low, with COVID-19 continuing to impact donor turnout and recent tragedies and increased demands adding additional strain to the national supply. Locally, there is also a severe blood shortage, and blood donors are asked to donate soon. Blood donations decrease during...
kmmo.com

AMERICAN RED CROSS URGES BLOOD DONORS TO STEP FORWARD

The American Red Cross blood supply is at historically low levels, and it continues to decline. According to a press release, if more donors don’t come out to give, hospitals may be forced to delay care to patients relying on blood transfusion. It’s almost unimaginable. In thanks, all...
WMDT.com

TidalHealth, Blood Bank of Delmarva calling for blood donors

SALISBURY, Md. – TidalHealth and the Blood Bank of Delmarva are calling for blood donors as shortages continue nationwide. We’re told blood centers across the country are reporting less than a one-day supply of blood, which is a dangerously low level. Officials say if the nation’s blood supply doesn’t stabilize soon, life-saving blood may not be available for some patients when it is needed.
koxe.com

Bangs Blood Drives Next Week – Donors Needed

The City of Bangs and Vitalant invite all who live in Brown County to help avert a severe blood shortage in our community. Holidays greatly impact the community blood supply. YOU can help!. Blood donors only need to be at least 16 years old, weigh a minimum of 110 pounds...
News On 6

OBI To Give Surprises To Blood Donors This Week For '5 Days Of Christmas'

The Oklahoma Blood Institute (OBI) is offering 5 days of Christmas surprises for blood donors. Anyone who donates between Dec. 19 and Dec. 22 will be entered to win a $500 Visa gift card. Donors also get a Christmas ornament, t-shirt, and a VUDU movie pass for a free at-home...
WYSH AM 1380

MEDIC offers even more holiday enticements to blood donors

MEDIC continues to celebrate the holiday season and our donors as well as supporting East TN Children’s Hospital amid a nationwide shortage in blood supplies. To entice donors to take a break from the holiday hustle and bustle to make a potentially life-saving blood donation, from December 20th through the 24th, donors will receive a special edition long-sleeve t-shirt, Ober Gatlinburg pass, Salsarita’s coupon, and a Texas Roadhouse coupon. Of course, their “Skip the Gift” promotion supporting East Tennessee Children’s Hospital continues through Christmas Eve, during which if you skip the free t-shirt or fleece blanket, MEDIC will donate $5 to ETCH.
GATLINBURG, TN
12news.com

Valley leukemia survivor meets blood donors

Jaziel Olmeda, a blood donor-recipient, shared his story of survival at an event hosted by Vitalant. The donors who helped save him were in the audience.
1011now.com

Nebraska Community Blood Bank in desperate need for donors

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - For the third time in 2021, the Nebraska Community Blood Bank has issued a blood emergency, meaning there is only a 1-2 day supply of most blood types, with the universal donor, O- at less than a one day supply. The ideal amount of blood supply is 5-7 days.
LINCOLN, NE
Clayton News Daily

LIfeSouth giving away e-gift cards to blood donors

JONESBORO — According to officials with LifeSouth Community Blood Centers, the nation's blood supply in the dangerously low. Recent tragedies and increased demands, COVID-19 is continuing to impact donor turnout by adding additional strain to the national supply. Locally, there is a severe blood shortage, and blood donors are asked to donate soon.
Racine County Eye

Blood Shortage in Wisconsin, Donors Needed This Holiday Season

Blood centers and hospitals across Wisconsin are facing an extreme blood shortage. This includes all types of blood. The low number of blood products available is also impacting the country. The ongoing pandemic, holiday season and recent tragedies due to the tornados in the south have caused increasing problems and the need for blood products. Donors are needed.
Turnto10.com

Blood donors needed as supplies dip to a new low

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — Blood donors are needed as supplies dip to a new low. "As a rule, the safe supply is a five to seven day supply," said Kara LeBlanc, spokesperson at the Rhode Island Blood Center. "We have not had that five to seven day buffer of supply on the shelves since prior to the pandemic."
PROVIDENCE, RI

