NBA

Nuggets vs. Warriors: Prediction, point spread, odds, over/under, betting picks

By Tommy Call III
 1 day ago
Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

The Golden State Warriors (27-6) will host the Denver Nuggets (16-16) for another must-see matchup on Tuesday, and if you’re looking to do some last-minute betting research, you’re in luck! We’ll give you the latest point spread, money line odds and over/under number, as well as the information you’ll need to make the smartest bet at Tipico Sportsbook.

The game tips off at 7 p.m. PT and can be seen on NBC Sports Bay Area.

After rolling past the Phoenix Suns with a statement win on Christmas Day, the Warriors will meet another Western Conference playoff hopeful on Tuesday with the Denver Nuggets in town.

Despite winning three in a row, and six of their last seven, the Warriors have had a thin depth chart with up to five players in the NBA’s health and safety protocol.

However, on Tuesday, the Warriors could be getting some help against the Nuggets with the return of Andrew Wiggins, who cleared the league’s protocol.

Warriors vs. Nuggets notable injuries:

Warriors:

  • Andre Iguodala – Right Knee Soreness- – Probable
  • Damion Lee – Health and Safety Protocol – Out
  • Moses Moody – Health and Safety Protocol – Out
  • Jordan Poole – Health and Safety Protocol – Out
  • Klay Thompson – Achilles Injury Recovery – Out
  • James Wiseman – Right Knee Injury Recovery – Out

Nuggets:

  • Bol Bol – Health and Safety Protocol – Questionable
  • Aaron Gordon – Left Hamstring Soreness – Questionable
  • Markus Howard – Left Knee Sprain – Out
  • Monte Morris – Left Knee Soreness – Probable
  • Jamal Murray – Left Knee – Out
  • Michael Porter Jr. – Lumbar Spine / Health and Safety Protocol – Out

The lines, courtesy of Tipico Sportsbook

  • Point spread: Warriors – 6.5 / Nuggets + 6.5
  • Money line: Warriors -290 / Nuggets + 225
  • Over-under: 217.5

Advice and prediction

While the Warriors have boasted one of the best defenses in the NBA through the 2021-22 season, they will be without their defensive catalyst against the reigning Most Valuable Player.

With Draymond Green in the league’s health and safety protocol, the Warriors could have some holes on defense, especially in the frontcourt where Nikola Jokic roams. Instead of attempting to lock up Jokic, the Warriors could lean on a fast-paced offense behind Steph Curry and the return of Andrew Wiggins.

During their three-game win streak, the Warriors have scored 113 or more points in each game. The Warriors have also hit the over in four of their last five contests.

Without Green on defense, the Warriors and Nuggets over 217.5 should be the bet to follow on Tuesday.

Prediction: Warriors 118, Nuggets 109

