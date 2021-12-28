Ovarian cancer researchers bring natural product β-escin to the fore

Philip S. Low, PhD, discusses the obstacles he overcame while creating pafolacianine and what other cancers he hopes will be improved with the use of this agent. Pafolacianine (Cytalux) was recently approved to help identify ovarian cancer lesions during surgical procedures. This new drug is said to work because it “lights up” cancer cells and allows clinicians to better identify these cells during surgery. When this treatment was used, 26.9% of patients had at least 1 cancerous lesion detected that was not previously seen during visual or tactile inspection.

