Ovarian cancer researchers bring natural product β-escin to the fore

SAN JOSE, Calif., Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BridGene Biosciences, Inc., a biotechnology company using a unique chemoproteomic technology to discover and develop small molecules for high value, traditionally undruggable targets, today announced a research collaboration agreement with the Peter MacCallum Cancer Centre (Peter Mac), a world leading research, education, and treatment center in Melbourne, Australia. Under the collaboration, Peter Mac and BridGene will establish a drug discovery program harnessing Peter Mac's ovarian chemoresistance phenotypic screening and BridGene's proprietary IMTAC™ (Isobaric Mass Tagged Affinity Characterization) Chemoproteomics platform to discover new targets and small molecule drug candidates for the treatment of chemoresistant ovarian cancer.
