Cancer

Ovarian cancer researchers bring natural product β-escin to the fore

By University of Chicago Medical Center
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleFor women with ovarian cancer, there is a high rate of mortality, in part due to the ease of cancer cell spreading, or metastasis, in the abdominal cavity. Current treatments can be expensive and have proven to be ineffective against long-term survival in these patients. It's one of the reasons many...

ajmc.com

Potential Link Found Between Vitamin D Therapy, Higher Hypercalcemia Risk in CKD

Patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) and elevated levels of parathyroid hormone who are treated with active vitamin D therapy experienced significantly higher risks of hypercalcemia, investigators concluded in a meta-analysis. Active vitamin D therapy was found to significantly increase the risk of hypercalcemia among patients with nondialysis chronic kidney...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
asapland.com

What Are The Signs of Oral Cancer?

The signs of oral cancer are not always visible, but you should watch out for them. Here’s what to look for. Pain or numbness anywhere in the mouth or on the lips; is a very common symptom. A lump, thickening, red patch, or white area inside the mouth; can...
CANCER
Emporia gazette.com

Hairspray products recalled for cancer risk

Before your next hairstyle check, double-check which product you're using. It could include a cancer-causing chemical. The Food and Drug Administration advises Proctor & Gamble is recalling several well-known brands of aerosol dry conditioner sprays and dry shampoo sprays. The names include Aussie, Herbal Essence and Pantene, all in aerosol cans.
SKIN CARE
Good News Network

Experimental Treatment in Spain Puts 18 Cancer Patients in Complete Remission

18 out of 30 Spanish patients with incurable blood cancer are in complete remission, and a few more have seen the cancer’s progression stopped in its tracks, thanks to a new and much cheaper treatment option. Using a patient’s own white blood cells, doctors reprogramed them to better identify...
CANCER
Wbaltv.com

Woman's Doctor: Know the symptoms of ovarian cancer to catch it early

Only about 20% of ovarian cancers are found early, according to the American Cancer Society. The main reason is the symptoms can be quite vague. More than 21,000 women will receive a new diagnosis of ovarian cancer this year, and almost 14,000 will die from it. It's the fifth deadliest cancer among women.
BALTIMORE, MD
MedicalXpress

Study confirms nutrient's role in childhood blood cancer

A molecular building block of many animal proteins, the amino acid valine, plays a key role in cancerous growth seen in T cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia, a new study shows. Led by researchers at NYU Langone Health, its Department of Pathology, and the Laura and Isaac Perlmutter Cancer Center, the study showed that genes involved in using up valine in cells were more active in cancerous T cells than in normal T cells.
CANCER
buildingindiana.com

Fluorescent Drug a “Giant Leap” in Cancer Research

A new fluorescent drug can illuminate cancerous lesions with near-infrared light during surgery. Using a newly approved approach, cancer surgeons are now able to find hidden tumors that would have otherwise gone undetected. The drug will be released with the brand name Cytalux. It was invented at Purdue University and...
CANCER
Nature.com

How to make ovarian cancer screening work for patients

Gynaecological cancer researcher Usha Menon explains why ovarian tumours have proved so difficult to detect early. You have full access to this article via your institution. The inability to reliably diagnose ovarian cancer early has long been thought of as a major reason for the disease’s high mortality. But a 20-year trial of ovarian cancer screening, which published its final results in May, was unable to show that detecting that cancer sooner resulted in fewer deaths (U. Menon et al. Lancet 397, 2182–2193; 2021). Usha Menon, a gynaecological cancer researcher at University College London who led the UK Collaborative Trial of Ovarian Cancer Screening, spoke to Nature about the impact of this surprising finding.
CANCER
Phys.org

Nanoparticle therapeutic enhances cancer immunotherapy

Researchers at Wake Forest School of Medicine have discovered that a nanoparticle therapeutic enhances cancer immunotherapy and is a possible new approach in treating malignant pleural effusion (MPE). MPE is the accumulation of fluid between the chest wall and lungs and is accompanied by malignant cells and/or tumors. Results from...
CANCER
MedicalXpress

Researchers zero in on therapeutic target for aggressive uterine cancer

A team of scientists led by the University of Michigan Health Rogel Cancer Center has found that a class of U.S. Food and Drug Administration-approved drugs can effectively stop a highly aggressive type of uterine cancer in its tracks, paving a quick path toward new treatment strategies for a deadly cancer with limited therapeutic options.
CANCER
cancernetwork.com

A Look Behind Development of Pafolacianine for Tumor Detection During Ovarian Cancer Surgery

Philip S. Low, PhD, discusses the obstacles he overcame while creating pafolacianine and what other cancers he hopes will be improved with the use of this agent. Pafolacianine (Cytalux) was recently approved to help identify ovarian cancer lesions during surgical procedures. This new drug is said to work because it “lights up” cancer cells and allows clinicians to better identify these cells during surgery. When this treatment was used, 26.9% of patients had at least 1 cancerous lesion detected that was not previously seen during visual or tactile inspection.
CANCER
MedicalXpress

CBD reduces glioblastoma's size, supportive environment in experimental model

Inhaled CBD shrinks the size of the highly aggressive, lethal brain tumor glioblastoma in an animal model by reducing the essential support of its microenvironment, researchers report. "We saw a significant reduction in the size of the tumor and its microenvironment was different," Dr. Babak Baban, immunologist and associate dean...
CANCER
The Press

BridGene Biosciences Announces Research Collaboration with the Peter MacCallum Cancer Centre to Discover Targets and Small Molecule Drug Candidates for Ovarian Cancer

SAN JOSE, Calif., Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BridGene Biosciences, Inc., a biotechnology company using a unique chemoproteomic technology to discover and develop small molecules for high value, traditionally undruggable targets, today announced a research collaboration agreement with the Peter MacCallum Cancer Centre (Peter Mac), a world leading research, education, and treatment center in Melbourne, Australia. Under the collaboration, Peter Mac and BridGene will establish a drug discovery program harnessing Peter Mac's ovarian chemoresistance phenotypic screening and BridGene's proprietary IMTAC™ (Isobaric Mass Tagged Affinity Characterization) Chemoproteomics platform to discover new targets and small molecule drug candidates for the treatment of chemoresistant ovarian cancer.
CANCER
cancernetwork.com

Cytoreductive Surgery Plus Chemo Yields Longer OS vs Chemo Alone in Recurrent Ovarian Cancer

Patients with recurrent ovarian cancer achieved a greater survival benefit after undergoing cytoreductive surgery plus chemotherapy compared with chemotherapy alone. Treatment with cytoreductive surgery and chemotherapy improved overall survival (OS) compared with chemotherapy alone in a population of patients with recurrent ovarian cancer, according to data from the DESKTOP III trial (NCT01166737).1.
CANCER
okstate.edu

Cancer Sucks donations vital to OSU-CHS cancer research

Media Contact: Sara Plummer | Communications Coordinator | 918-561-1282 | sara.plummer@okstate.edu. For more than 25 years Rashmi Kaul has been studying and researching infectious disease and cancer development and how the two are connected. “The burden of cancer on our society worldwide is huge and about 15 to 20 percent...
STILLWATER, OK
usf.edu

A 'glowing tumor' drug helps surgeons detect ovarian cancer

A new drug can help detect ovarian cancer in patients that surgeons might otherwise miss. The FDA recently approved the use of Cytalux, an imaging dye that providers can inject in patients ahead of surgery. It targets ovarian cancer tissues and glows in fluorescent light to draw attention to hard-to-spot tumors.
TAMPA, FL

Community Policy