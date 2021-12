Johnny Isakson an affable Georgia Republican politician who rose from the ranks of the state Legislature to become a U.S. senator known as an effective, behind-the-scenes consensus builder, died Sunday. He was 76. Isakson's son John Isakson told The Associated Press his father died in his sleep before dawn Sunday at his home in Atlanta John Isakson said that although his father had Parkinson's disease, the cause of death was not immediately apparent.Isakson, whose real estate business made him a millionaire, spent more than four decades in Georgia political life. In the Senate, he was the architect...

POLITICS ・ 10 DAYS AGO